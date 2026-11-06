Effective November 6, 2026, Straight Arrow News has discontinued service.

We started Straight Arrow News with a simple conviction: people deserve news that respects their intelligence. That means reporting the facts plainly, presenting the full range of perspectives fairly, and trusting readers to reach their own conclusions. In a media environment that too often rewards outrage and division, we believed there was room for something steadier, and we still believe unbiased journalism is essential to a healthy democracy and an informed public.

We are deeply grateful to you, our readers, viewers, and subscribers. Your curiosity, your thoughtful feedback, and your willingness to engage with viewpoints across the spectrum made this work meaningful. We are equally grateful to the journalists, editors, producers, and staff who brought integrity and care to every story.

This was not an easy decision. Despite the commitment of our team and the support of our audience, we could not find a path to a financially sustainable business. We are proud of what we built together and thankful for the trust you placed in us.