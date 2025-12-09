1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Kentucky State University

At least one person was killed and others were injured after a shooting Tuesday at Kentucky State University. A suspect was taken into custody, according to WKYT-TV in Lexington.

The Frankfort Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting at the school just after 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. They did not say how many people suffered injuries or the severity of the injuries. At least one person is in critical condition and was taken to the hospital.

A suspect is in custody but police have released no other information regarding the arrest. KSU officials said the school is still under lockdown and would be until further notice.

Gov. Andy Beshear posted on social media after hearing reports of the shooting, saying he was praying for the victims.

We are aware of a reported shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort. At this time, we are aware of some injuries. We will share more information as available. Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 9, 2025

Kentucky State is a public historically Black land grant university in Frankfort, the state capital. It has an enrollment of less than 2,000 students.

This is a developing story, and information will be added as it becomes available.