13 killed in fire at Hong Kong high-rise complex

Julia Marshall
A high-rise apartment building caught fire in Hong Kong on Wednesday, killing 13 and leaving more trapped, according to The Associated Press.
Image credit: Yan ZHAO / AFP via Getty Images

Summary

Deadly fire

13 people were killed, and more than a dozen were injured in a Hong Kong high-rise complex fire.

Evacuations

Authorities say at least 15 were injured and about 700 people have been evacuated to temporary shelters.

What caused it?

What caused the fire is still unclear at this time, but officials said it began at the external scaffolding and spread inside, likely due to windy conditions.

Full story

A spectacular fire in a high-rise apartment building complex killed at least 13 and has trapped others in Hong Kong, according to The Associated Press. Nine people were declared dead at the scene, and four others later died at a hospital.

One of those killed was a firefighter, AP reports. Authorities say at least 15 were injured, and about 700 people have been evacuated to temporary shelters.

The fire quickly spread along bamboo scaffolding and construction netting that was set up around the exterior of the complex. Video shows numerous buildings ablaze, with smoke and flames coming out of apartment windows.

The complex occupies eight blocks in the Tai Po district, with nearly 2,000 apartments housing about 5,800 people.

  AFP via Getty Images
  Peter PARKS / AFP via Getty Images
  VCG/VCG via Getty Images
  VCG/VCG via Getty Images
  VCG/VCG via Getty Images
  VCG/VCG via Getty Images

What officials are saying

Hong Kong’s Fire Services Department said hundreds of firefighters, police officers and paramedics responded to the blaze, which began after nightfall. The fire was upgraded to a level 5 alarm, the highest level of severity.

Authorities said the conditions were very challenging for firefighters, specifically high temperatures and falling scaffolding.

“Debris and scaffolding of the affected buildings are falling down,” said Derek Armstrong Chan, deputy director of Fire Services (Operations). “The temperature inside the buildings concerned (is) very high. It’s difficult for us to enter the building and go upstairs to conduct firefighting and rescue operations.”

What caused the fire is still unclear, but officials said it began at the external scaffolding and spread inside, likely due to windy conditions.

Bamboo scaffolding is commonly used in Hong Kong, but the government announced earlier this year that it would phase it out because of safety concerns.

Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Why this story matters

A deadly high-rise fire in Hong Kong killed 13 people and injured many others, raising urgent concerns over building safety and the risks of bamboo scaffolding during construction projects.

Fire safety and response

The scale and severity of the incident highlight challenges that emergency services face in urban high-rise settings, especially when construction materials and wind contribute to rapid fire spread.

Bamboo scaffolding risks

According to The Associated Press, officials indicated the fire began on bamboo scaffolding, which is common but presents safety concerns that have led the government to announce a phase-out.

Urban housing vulnerability

With nearly 2,000 apartments and 5,800 residents affected, the incident exposes the vulnerabilities of densely populated residential complexes in cities like Hong Kong to large-scale emergencies.

Sources

  The Associated Press

