14-year-old dies, multiple people injured in 2 shootings in downtown Chicago

Cassandra Buchman
A 14-year-old was killed and multiple teens were wounded during two shootings in downtown Chicago Friday night. The incidents took place after the city’s annual tree-lighting ceremony.
Image credit: John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune News Service via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Teen dies in Chicago shooting

One teenager died and multiple others were injured during two shootings in downtown Chicago Friday night.

Monitoring the situation

Officials earlier in the week had been monitoring rumors of a “teen takeover” in the area and deployed hundreds of additional police in preparation.

Trump talks about shooting

Trump, in a Truth Social post a day after the shootings, criticized the Chicago mayor and Illinois governor.

Full story

A 14-year-old was killed and multiple teens were wounded during two shootings in downtown Chicago Friday night. The incidents took place after the city’s annual tree-lighting ceremony.

Mayor Brandon Johnson told reporters at a Saturday press conference that seven people were shot at around 10 p.m. Moments later, there was another shooting just a few blocks away, where there were two additional victims. The 14-year-old who died sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the second incident.

Five guns were recovered at the scene, and 18 people were arrested. 

“No parent certainly wants to get that terrible, life-altering call,” Johnson said. “It is senseless violence like these shootings that make us all feel unsafe, and it has left too many families in Chicago reeling.”

He acknowledged the “emotional whiplash” residents might feel, especially when shortly before the shooting, it had been “a joyous evening, a vision of the best of Chicago.”

The Chicago Police Department is investigating the shootings. Johnson said there isn’t currently evidence to suggest the two incidents were related. 

City officials, along with the police department and Chicago Public Schools (CPS), had been monitoring social media this week for information about a potential teen takeover, Johnson said. In preparation, 700 additional officers were deployed to the area Friday night, as well as community violence intervention workers. 

“Clearly, what we put in place did not do enough to prevent what we were concerned about from actually manifesting,” Johnson said Saturday. “We will continue to make the necessary adjustments as we move along to ensure that these large, peaceful, citywide events can take place without the terror and the harm of gun violence.”

On Twitter Friday night, Alderman Brian Hopkins said there were “300 juveniles rioting in the Loop,” while multiple officers were attacked and injured with mace and stun guns. 

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that officials said no officer was hospitalized. Straight Arrow News reached out to the Chicago Police Department for clarification on injuries to officers.

One day after the incident, President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social that 300 people were “rioting” and that others had been shot in the Chicago Loop area. 

Trump criticized Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Johnson for “refusing Federal Government help for a situation that could be quickly remedied.” Trump, earlier this year, sent National Guard troops into Chicago and other cities, citing violent crime in these locations. Illinois officials condemned the decision and sued the federal government over the deployment. 

Asked about the possibility of the shootings putting Chicago back in the “national spotlight,” Johnson said that the city’s law enforcement “has done a solid job working with all of our partners to bring violence out in the city of Chicago.”

“We’ll make the adjustments as we continue to build the safest, most affordable big city in America,” he said. 

He also accused the Trump administration of taking credit for progress the city is making when it comes to combating crime. Citywide statistics show violent crime, including murder and sexual assault, is down compared to a year ago.

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Why this story matters

The shootings involving teens after Chicago's holiday event highlight ongoing concerns about gun violence, public safety at major gatherings and the effectiveness of city strategies to prevent violence.

Political response

The events prompted statements and criticism from city and national leaders, reflecting broader debate over crime prevention policies and the role of federal and local government in ensuring public safety.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 42 media outlets

Debunking

While Alderman Brian Hopkins and some social media posts claimed multiple police officers were injured, police did not confirm any officer injuries as of the latest reports.

Diverging views

Articles from the left emphasize the context of large gatherings and community efforts, while some right-leaning sources frame the incidents as evidence of policy failures and link the violence to broader issues with law enforcement and criminal justice policies.

Policy impact

Chicago officials are increasing police presence for subsequent public events and have called for parental and adult supervision at large gatherings. No direct changes in policy were reported but ongoing debates on curfews and enforcement continue.

Sources

  1. ABC 7 Chicago
  2. Alderman Brian Hopkins via X
  3. The Chicago Sun-Times
  4. President Donald Trump via Truth Social

