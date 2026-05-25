19 injured in South Carolina stampede at annual motorcycle rally

Julia Marshall
More than a dozen people were injured Sunday at an annual motorcycle rally in South Carolina when a stampede broke out.
Image credit: Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival
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More than a dozen people were injured Sunday at an annual motorcycle rally in South Carolina when a stampede broke out. Officials say a person began running during the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival, “causing a brief chain reaction within the crowd that lasted only seconds.” 

The event, hosted annually over Memorial Day weekend, draws crowds of up to 40,000 people. 

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Authorities were dispatched to the event for a “mass casualty incident” around 1 a.m. Sunday. Upon arriving on the scene, Horry County Fire Rescue found at least 19 people were injured. Of them, three were taken to the hospital, and others are believed to have sought treatment on their own, but all injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening. 

Officials said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division quickly took control, making announcements to the crowd that no incident had occurred, and an individual had simply started running. 

“Their swift response helped calm attendees and restore order,” interim Town Manager Titus Leaks said, according to The Independent. 

Leaks noted that there were no confirmed fights, weapons or direct threats to the public when the incident occurred and that the crowd reaction was “quickly identified and managed.” 

Due to the event’s typical size, law enforcement and emergency personnel were already on site when the stampede broke out, and crowd-control measures were in place. 

However, officials say they will review the incident with safety partners and determine if any additional safety enhancements should be implemented for future events. 

“This was a brief crowd reaction that was quickly identified and managed by law enforcement who were already in position,” Leaks said. “We planned ahead, we responded quickly, and we will continue to build on that to ensure the safety of everyone who visits Atlantic Beach.”

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A crowd stampede at a large public festival injured at least 19 people, showing how quickly crowd incidents at major events can result in physical harm even without a confirmed threat.

Injuries without a confirmed threat

At least 19 people were injured after a single person began running, triggering a chain reaction — with no confirmed weapons, fights or direct threat reported by officials.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Independent
  2. NBC News

Sources

  1. The Independent
  2. NBC News