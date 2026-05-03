2 US soldiers reported missing in Morocco

The search is on for two American service members missing in Morocco.

In a statement, U.S. Africa Command said the two went missing on Saturday while participating in training exercises near the city of Tan Tan.

“U.S., Moroccan and other assets from African Lion immediately initiated coordinated search and rescue operations, including ground, air, and maritime assets,” the statement read.

A U.S. military official told The New York Times the two Army soldiers were out on an early evening hike at a training range and are believed to have fallen off a cliff into the water.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.