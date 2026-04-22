2 years after blocking merger, US may bail out failing Spirit Airlines

Devin Pavlou
The Trump administration is weighing a $500M rescue package for the bankrupt budget airline, but cabinet members have pushed back.
Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

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Two years after blocking a merger that would have kept Spirit Airlines from bankruptcy, the government is now offering to bail out the company to keep it afloat. President Donald Trump says it would save 14,000 jobs, but critics, even those in his own cabinet, are not thrilled with taxpayers saving another failing company. 

On Wednesday, multiple reports suggested the Trump administration was considering a $500 million bailout for the budget airliner. The company has faced several challenging situations over the last few years, and the increase in jet fuel prices caused by the Iran War has only exacerbated that pain.

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“Spirit’s in trouble,” Trump told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Tuesday. “I’d love somebody to buy Spirit. It’s 14,000 jobs, and maybe the federal government should help that one out.”

The deal could give the government an equity stake in the airline, the outlet reported. One person familiar with the negotiations said the plan would also put the government ahead of other stakeholders within the company. 

The Trump administration blamed Spirit’s troubles on the Biden administration, which denied the merger in 2024. White House spokesman Kush Desai told CNBC that the airline would be “on a much firmer financial footing” if the previous administration hadn’t “recklessly blocked the airline’s merger with JetBlue.”

The airline has not spoken about the potential federal bailout, telling The New York Times that Spirit is “operating our business as normal.”

Why is Spirit failing? 

The past few years haven’t been good to Spirit. According to The Times, the airline last turned a profit in 2019 and has lost billions of dollars since then. 

The pandemic and the following years led to major struggles within the company as competition intensified. Spirit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August, the second time in less than a year.

The company had hoped that 2026 would be its year to resolve its bankruptcy case while maintaining business operations. But rising fuel prices because of the war in Iran had other ideas. 

Spirit has lost almost half of its business from two years prior, according to The Times. In March, the airline flew about 15,000 flights, down from about 29,000 in 2024. Employees have also suffered job cuts during the same period, with Spirit saying it employed fewer than 10,000 people last year, down from nearly 12,000 a year earlier.

Critics push back

Despite Trump’s backing, not everyone in his cabinet agrees that bailing out Spirit is the right move. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy questioned the idea, saying Spirit has yet to show it’s profitable. 

“What we don’t want to do is ‌put good money after bad, and there’s been a lot of money thrown at Spirit, ‌and they haven’t found their way into profitability,” Duffy told Reuters. “And so would we just forestall the inevitable and then own that?”

Others in Trump’s administration also pushed back. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford was on stage with Duffy during an event Tuesday. During Duffy’s remarks, Bedford interjected and said, “[Spirit] can’t have any of our money,” CNN reported

Those in the airline industry also pushed back at the idea of a federal bailout for Spirit. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said Spirit was running on a “fundamentally flawed” business model. 

“The U.S. airline industry is on the most solid footing coming into this fuel price spike than we’ve been, probably in my career,” he told CNBC. “I think this would have to get a whole lot worse before there was need to start bailing out airlines.”

The Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, took issue with the idea, arguing that an equity stake in the company would make the government an owner. The institute said ownership could allow the government to pressure the company to make changes acceptable to the current administration.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

A proposed $500 million federal bailout of Spirit Airlines, which is currently in its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy, would use taxpayer money to take an equity stake in the carrier, with the government positioned ahead of other stakeholders.

Tax dollars at stake

The reported bailout plan would direct $500 million in federal funds to Spirit, a company that has not turned a profit since 2019 and has lost billions of dollars since then.

Internal disagreement on deal

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford publicly opposed the bailout, with Bedford saying Spirit "can't have any of our money," according to CNN.

Government as airline owner

According to the reported plan, the federal government would receive an equity stake in Spirit and be placed ahead of other stakeholders, a structure the CatoInstitute said would make the government an owner with potential influence over company decisions.

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Context corner

Spirit has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy twice since 2024, losing more than $2.5 billion since 2020. A planned $3.8 billion acquisition by JetBlue was blocked by a federal judge in 2024 on antitrust grounds, a decision the Trump administration has repeatedly cited as a key factor in Spirit's decline.

Do the math

The proposed deal is up to $500 million. Spirit had $337 million cash at end of 2025. At $4.60/gallon fuel, Spirit faces $360 million in added costs. During COVID, the U.S. provided $54 billion in airline aid industry-wide, ultimately collecting $556.7 million from warrant sales. Spirit lost over $2.5 billion since 2020.

History lesson

The U.S. government provided broad airline industry bailouts after the September 11 attacks and during the COVID-19 pandemic, but those were industry-wide packages. A targeted rescue of a single carrier in bankruptcy is without modern precedent in the U.S. aviation sector.

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Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. CNBC
  3. The New York Times
  4. Reuters
  5. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the $500 million proposal as a taxpayer “bailout,” stressing political backlash and linking fuel-price pressures to the crisis,
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right portray it as a necessary “rescue” or “lifeline,” emphasizing threatened jobs and presidential action.

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Media landscape

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65 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Trump administration is close to agreeing on a $500 million loan to Spirit Airlines to help it survive rising jet fuel costs linked to tensions with Iran, potentially acquiring up to 90% ownership after Spirit emerges from bankruptcy.
  • Spirit Airlines has struggled financially for years, filing for bankruptcy twice recently, with an outdated business model and heavy debts that have made it unattractive to investors.
  • The bailout diverges from prior U.S. airline industry aid that was given broadly and has drawn criticism from industry experts and officials questioning the use of taxpayer money for a single struggling carrier.
  • Officials have warned that rescuing Spirit Airlines might delay inevitable outcomes and set a precedent prompting other low-cost carriers to seek similar bailouts.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, the Trump administration neared a deal to lend Spirit Airlines up to $500 million in exchange for equity warrants, aiming to prevent liquidation for the bankrupt carrier.
  • Following its August bankruptcy filing, Spirit struggled as mid-April jet fuel prices reached around $4.24 per gallon, roughly double its $2.24 projection for 2026.
  • White House spokesperson Kush Desai claimed Spirit would have a "much firmer financial footing" without the Biden administration's blocked JetBlue merger. President Donald Trump said, "I'd love somebody to buy Spirit."
  • Shares of low-budget carriers Frontier, Allegiant, and Southwest dropped on Wednesday following reports of the rescue deal. Federal intervention would grant the government warrants, mirroring precedents like post-2001 airline bailouts.
  • United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby called Spirit's business model "fundamentally flawed," expressing doubt about the carrier's long-term viability. Direct federal intervention in a bankrupt firm remains an unusually specific strategy.

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Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. CNBC
  3. The New York Times
  4. Reuters
  5. CNN

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