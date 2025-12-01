Unbiased. Straight Facts.
250 border agents deploy for ‘Swamp Sweep’ in New Orleans area, Mississippi

William Jackson
A monthslong immigration enforcement operation dubbed “Swamp Sweep,” targeting about 5,000 arrests, is scheduled to begin Monday in southeast Louisiana and parts of Mississippi. The Department of Homeland Security declined to discuss “future or potential operations,” a spokesperson told Newsweek.
Image credit: John Moore/Getty Images

Summary

Operational details

Operational details About 250 federal agents will launch "Swamp Sweep" on Monday, a monthslong drive targeting 5,000 arrests in Louisiana and Mississippi. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino is expected to lead the campaign.

Legal conflict

Under recently passed state laws, local officials in Louisiana now face fines or malfeasance charges if they refuse to cooperate with federal agents.

Community impact

One popular Mexican restaurant temporarily closed to protect its staff, while lawyers report families are stockpiling food and coordinating travel to avoid public spaces.

Full story

An immigration enforcement operation nicknamed “Swamp Sweep,” targeting about 5,000 arrests, is scheduled to begin Monday in southeast Louisiana and parts of Mississippi. The Department of Homeland Security declined to discuss “future or potential operations,” a spokesperson told Newsweek.

Newsweek reports that about 250 agents will utilize the region’s federal infrastructure for the operation, staging out of a nearby naval base and the FBI’s New Orleans field office. From there, teams are expected to move into southeastern Mississippi and across multiple Louisiana parishes, including St. Bernard, Jefferson, St. Tammany and New Orleans itself.

Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino, who directed high-profile campaigns in Chicago, Los Angeles and Charlotte, is expected to lead “Swamp Sweep,” The Associated Press reported.

How Louisiana law collides with New Orleans policy

The Justice Department has listed New Orleans among 18 so-called sanctuary cities, asserting that the city’s jail rarely cooperates with ICE and that police treat immigration enforcement as a civil matter outside their jurisdiction.

However, recent state legislation exposes local officials to malfeasance charges if they refuse ICE requests, criminalizes hindering federal enforcement, and forbids the release of certain detainees without first notifying immigration authorities.

What residents and businesses are doing ahead of the operation

Local businesses and families are taking precautions. NOLA.com reports that Taqueria Guerrero, a Mexican restaurant in Mid-City, has temporarily closed to ensure the safety of its staff and customers. 

Meanwhile, the AP notes that nonprofits are conducting rights workshops and some businesses are posting signs denying entry to federal agents. Immigration lawyers also report a spike in calls from families who are stockpiling food and coordinating school transportation to minimize their time in public.

What prior crackdowns showed about arrests and risk 

In recent Chicago operations, federal agents made more than 3,200 arrests. But court files reviewed for roughly 600 cases showed only a handful of those arrested had criminal records representing a “high public safety risk,” the AP reported. 

Agents rappelled from a helicopter into a residential complex and used pepper balls and tear gas against protesters, prompting lawsuits and a federal judge’s rebuke. The judge accused Bovino of lying.

Bovino defended his approach. “We’re finding and arresting illegal aliens,” he wrote on X, “making these communities safer for the Americans who live there.”

Why the local footprint and demographics matter

Foreign-born residents account for about 6.7% of New Orleans’ population of nearly 400,000 and almost 10% of residents in neighboring metro areas, the AP reported. Both figures are below the 14.3% national average. The Pew Research Center estimates that about 110,000 immigrants lacking permanent legal status lived in Louisiana as of 2023, representing 2.4% of the state’s population. The largest number came from Honduras.

Why this story matters

A large immigration enforcement action in Louisiana and Mississippi highlights tensions between federal authority and local policies and raises questions about community trust, public safety and the treatment of immigrant populations.

Federal and local policy conflict

Differences between federal immigration enforcement and local or state policies, such as New Orleans' sanctuary status and new Louisiana legislation, illustrate complex jurisdictional challenges impacting law enforcement, governance and residents.

Community impact and response

Residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations are adjusting daily life and offering resources in anticipation of enforcement operations, demonstrating community concerns about safety, legal rights and social disruption.

Public safety and enforcement practices

Recent operations have raised questions about the effectiveness of raids in targeting those who pose public risks and have prompted scrutiny of law enforcement methods, including use of force and treatment of individuals during arrests.

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NOLA
  3. Pew Research
  4. Newsweek
  5. Justice Department

