3 firefighters die battling blaze on Utah-Colorado border

Three firefighters died, and two were injured, while battling the Knowles and Gore wildfires along the Colorado-Utah border, the U.S. Forest Service said on Sunday.

The Interior Department said the five firefighters were involved in a “burnover incident,” which is when a fire moves so quickly through a location that it overtakes personnel and equipment to the point there’s no way to use escape routes or safety zones. In response, firefighters tried to take shelter.

Multiple fires, including Knowles and Gore, merged to become the Snyder Mesa Fire. As of Saturday afternoon, it spanned 28,264 acres and is at 0% containment.

The New York Times reported a medevac helicopter landed Sunday morning at Grand Junction Regional Airport. At least one dozen state and local firefighters were standing with gurneys on the tarmac, standing at attention as the three firefighters’ bodies were taken from the helicopter and put into the coroners’ vehicles, the Times wrote. They were escorted to the coroner’s office by emergency vehicles.

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The Forest Service said it is conducting an interagency review and investigation into the firefighters’ deaths.

“We stand with the U.S. Wildland Fire Service and our interagency partners in honoring the dedication, professionalism, and sacrifice of these firefighters,” the Forest Service said. “Their commitment to protecting the public, communities, and natural resources exemplifies the highest ideals of public service.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that he’s “devastated about the loss of three heroic firefighters who died in the line of duty in Western Colorado.”

“The men and women who serve on the front lines of these fires risk their lives to keep us safe and to protect the lands and communities we love,” Polis said. “To the loved ones of those lost, and to their fellow crew members — some who are still battling the flames — know that the State of Colorado mourns alongside you.”

Polis on Saturday verbally declared a disaster emergency in response to the Snyder Mesa Fire, which included authorizing the state National Guard to help recover the three firefighters who died.

On Sunday, he also declared a disaster emergency response to the Gold Mountain Fire, which is at 558 acres.

In Colorado’s Ouray County, officials ordered evacuations for Lake Lenore, Panoramic Heights, Redstone Road and Peck’s Trailer Park. The city of Ouray itself is not under an evacuation notice, but officials cautioned that it, as well as additional areas, could be made to evacuate “if the situation changes.”

“Extremely steep and rugged terrain will make some prevention activities difficult, as the fire is laying down in some places, but is still very influenced by the wind,” officials said. “Additional fire activity is expected on portions due to winds, including expected high winds tomorrow during another red flag warning day.”

There are only “so many places for attacking fire in steep terrain, and first responders have to be very diligent where they put people,” they said.

Several wildfires have torn through states in the Southwest in recent weeks, with fires reaching into Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada, according to the Times.

Among the largest of these fires is the Cottonwood Fire in Utah, which on Saturday reached 93,606 acres and 0% containment.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called these “some of the worst fire conditions in our state’s history.”

“Winds grounded aircraft and many fires moved too quickly and dangerously to allow for direct attack by fire crews,” Cox wrote on X Friday. “More evacuations. More property destroyed. It’s as bleak as it’s ever been…and yet there were several miraculous stops and saves.”

According to Cox’s office, state fire officials say prolonged drought, critically dry vegetation and extreme weather conditions and created an “unusually volatile environment” that can cause even small ignitions to become “catastrophic.”

On Friday, Cox said there would be temporary statewide fireworks restrictions because of wildfire conditions, though municipalities, after consulting with local fire officials, can designate areas where fireworks can be safely set off. The order is effective through July 5.

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