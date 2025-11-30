Unbiased. Straight Facts.
3 of the 4 victims in central California banquet hall mass shooting were minors

Drew Pittock
3 of the 4 victims who died during a shooting at a children’s birthday party in California, were minors, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.
Image credit: REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Summary

4 dead, including 3 minors

Three of the four victims who died during a mass shooting in a central California city on Saturday were minors, the county sheriff’s office revealed Sunday.

Children's birthday party

The shooting took place at a children’s birthday party, which was being held at a banquet hall in Stockton, California. Between 100 and 150 people attended the event.

Suspect(s) at large

A multi-agency investigation from the federal to local level is currently underway. Authorities believe the attack was targeted; however, the suspect or suspects are still at large.

Full story

Three of the four victims who died during a shooting at a children’s birthday party in a central California city were minors, the county sheriff’s office revealed Sunday. Meanwhile, authorities are still looking for the suspect, or suspects, local media outlet KCRA 3 reports

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the levity of a children’s birthday party in Stockton, California, was shattered when gunfire broke out, killing at least four people and injuring 11 more. Between 100 and 150 people attended the event, which was held in a banquet hall. 

4 dead, 11 injured

Investigators believe the attack was targeted. However, they have not released details about any potential connection between the party and whoever perpetrated the attack. Likewise, authorities are still searching for the alleged suspect, or suspects. 

During a press conference Sunday, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Brent confirmed that three of the four victims who died in the attack were minors, including an 8-year-old, a 9-year-old and a 14-year-old. The adult victim was 21. 

Meanwhile, three adults who suffered injuries during the shooting are in stable condition at the hospital. The condition of the other victims is unknown. “We will not be, out of privacy and concern for any of these victims identifying any hospitals or locations they have been sent to,” Brent said during a news conference.

Mayor, vice mayor respond

Speaking to media following the attack, Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi reflected on the Thanksgiving weekend. “Unfortunately, tonight heaven is a little bigger with the individuals –– children and adults –– that unfortunately did not make it,” Fugazi said. “Families should be together instead of at the hospital, standing next to their loved one, praying that they survived.”

In a post to Facebook Saturday night, Vice Mayor Jason Lee struck a personal tone, noting that his own childhood was impacted by violence. 

“Tonight, my heart is heavy in a way that’s hard to put into words,” Lee wrote. “Violence touched my life as a young person, and seeing our own children, parents, and neighbors go through this shakes me deeply. Stockton is my home. These are our families. This is our community.”

Federal, state and local investigation

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and working alongside the local police department. 

In a post to X around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office said that the state’s Office of Emergency Services is coordinating with local law enforcement. At the federal level, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI are also involved in the investigation. 

According to an analysis of Stockton Police Department data compiled by KCRA 3, homicides in the city were trending downward this year. So far, 2025 has seen 34 homicides. That’s compared to 54 in 2024, which was two fewer than the five-year record of 56 set in 2020 –– a year that saw notable crime spikes nationwide.

Drew Pittock is an evening digital producer and weekend reporter at Straight Arrow News. He covers Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war and other news of the day.
Diane Duenez contributed to this report.
Sources

  1. KCRA 3
  2. The Stockton Record
  3. Press Office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom via X
  4. Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee via Facebook

