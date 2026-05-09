3 police officers injured in standoff, suspect now in custody

Diane Duenez
Image credit: Getty Images

Full story

Three Syracuse police officers were injured in a shootout at a New York apartment complex.

Two officers were shot. It is still unknown how the third was injured. All are listed in stable condition.

Police said 911 calls were made about a man walking around scaring people with a machete. He then reportedly used the machete on a dog. When police arrived to the man’s apartment with a search warrant, he began shooting.

Just before 5 p.m. police reported the suspect was taken into custody. The incident lasted more than five hours.

Federal agents are reportedly on the scene to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
Tags: ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Syracuse Police Department
  2. ATF New York

Sources

  1. Syracuse Police Department
  2. ATF New York