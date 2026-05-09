3 police officers injured in standoff, suspect now in custody

Three Syracuse police officers were injured in a shootout at a New York apartment complex.

Two officers were shot. It is still unknown how the third was injured. All are listed in stable condition.

Police said 911 calls were made about a man walking around scaring people with a machete. He then reportedly used the machete on a dog. When police arrived to the man’s apartment with a search warrant, he began shooting.

Just before 5 p.m. police reported the suspect was taken into custody. The incident lasted more than five hours.

Federal agents are reportedly on the scene to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.