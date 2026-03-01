3 US service members killed during Iran operation; Iran, Israel trade strikes

Three U.S. service members were killed and five “seriously wounded” during the United States and Israel’s military operation against Iran, U.S. Central Command said Sunday. Several service members also received minor shrapnel injuries and concussions.

“Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing,” U.S. Central Command said. “The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.”

In an interview with NBC News hours after the deaths were announced, President Donald Trump said that “We expect casualties with something like this.”

The U.S. military operation is “ahead of schedule,” Trump also told NBC.

“When we get 48 leaders, that’s a big event,” he added.

Israel and Iran continued striking each other a day after the U.S. and Israel’s strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as other senior Iranian leaders.

The Associated Press reported Sunday that blasts in an area of Tehran where there are government buildings sent a plume of smoke into the sky. According to Iranian officials, more than 200 people have died since the attacks started. At least 165 people were killed when a strike hit a girls’ school in southern Iran, the local governor said to state media.

The streets were largely empty in Tehran, with most people sheltering during heavy airstrikes.

In retaliation for Saturday’s strikes, Iran launched a barrage of missiles targeting Israeli and U.S. military bases across the region, including in Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

U.S. Central Command said Iran attacked “more than a dozen” other locations, including airports, such as Dubai and Kuwait International; hotels in Dubai and the Crowne Plaza in Bahrain; the Port of Dubai and Haifa Oil Refinery, as well as residential areas in Israel, Bahrain and Qatar.

Loud explosions were heard Sunday in Tel Aviv, the AP wrote, attributing them to missile impacts or interceptions. Nine people died and dozens were injured during a strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel’s emergency services said. Israeli police say 11 people are unaccounted for.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the U.S. and Israel crossed a red line, and “the time for final revenge has come.”

“We will deliver such devastating blows that you yourselves will be driven to beg,” Ghalibaf said.

Trump on Truth Social responded that “THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

Iran has sent retaliatory missiles to U.S. bases in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. The AP reported that strikes also hit outside of military installations, including at a hotel in Dubai, and Kuwait’s international airport.

White House Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Sunday that Trump spoke with leaders of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Oman said it intercepted projectiles targeting its seaports. At least four people died in strikes on Gulf countries, the AP said.

While the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed to have struck the USS Abraham Lincoln, U.S. Central Command maintained that this was a lie, and that it continues to launch aircraft.

Trump, meanwhile, said on Truth Social that he was told the U.S. sunk nine Iranian Naval Ships, “some of them relatively large and important.”

U.S. Central Command posted earlier in the day that an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette was struck by U.S. forces at the beginning of the attack on Iran.

Interim leadership council created after strikes

A temporary leadership council started working after Khamenei’s death, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday. Members include Pezeshkian, Guardian Council jurist member Ayatollah Alireza Arafi and head of the Iranian judiciary Gholam Hossein Mohseni Eje’i.

Speaking to The Atlantic, Trump said Iran’s new leaders want to talk with him, “so I will be talking to them.”

“They should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do sooner,” Trump said. “They waited too long.” When this conversation would happen, Trump declined to say.

Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi of Oman, a country that’s had a substantial role in negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, said the “door to diplomacy remains open.”

“Talks in Geneva made genuine progress towards an unprecedented agreement between Iran and the United States and although the hope was to avoid war, war should not mean that the hope of peace is extinguished,” he said, adding that the sooner talks are resumed the better it is for everyone.

German chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to speak to Trump as well, saying that he will be in Washington on Tuesday.

This story is developing and will be updated.