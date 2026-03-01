Unbiased. Straight Facts.
3 US service members killed during Iran operation; Iran, Israel trade strikes

Cassandra Buchman
Three U.S. service members were killed and five "seriously wounded" in the United States and Israel's attack against Iran, U.S. Central Command said Sunday. Several service members also received minor shrapnel injuries and concussions.
Image credit: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Three U.S. service members were killed and five “seriously wounded” during the United States and Israel’s military operation against Iran, U.S. Central Command said Sunday. Several service members also received minor shrapnel injuries and concussions.

“Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing,” U.S. Central Command said. “The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.”

In an interview with NBC News hours after the deaths were announced, President Donald Trump said that “We expect casualties with something like this.”

The U.S. military operation is “ahead of schedule,” Trump also told NBC.

“When we get 48 leaders, that’s a big event,” he added.

Israel and Iran continued striking each other a day after the U.S. and Israel’s strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as other senior Iranian leaders.

The Associated Press reported Sunday that blasts in an area of Tehran where there are government buildings sent a plume of smoke into the sky. According to Iranian officials, more than 200 people have died since the attacks started. At least 165 people were killed when a strike hit a girls’ school in southern Iran, the local governor said to state media.

The streets were largely empty in Tehran, with most people sheltering during heavy airstrikes. 

In retaliation for Saturday’s strikes, Iran launched a barrage of missiles targeting Israeli and U.S. military bases across the region, including in Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

U.S. Central Command said Iran attacked “more than a dozen” other locations, including airports, such as Dubai and Kuwait International; hotels in Dubai and the Crowne Plaza in Bahrain; the Port of Dubai and Haifa Oil Refinery, as well as residential areas in Israel, Bahrain and Qatar. 

Loud explosions were heard Sunday in Tel Aviv, the AP wrote, attributing them to missile impacts or interceptions. Nine people died and dozens were injured during a strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel’s emergency services said. Israeli police say 11 people are unaccounted for.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the U.S. and Israel crossed a red line, and “the time for final revenge has come.”

“We will deliver such devastating blows that you yourselves will be driven to beg,” Ghalibaf said. 

Trump on Truth Social responded that “THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

Iran has sent retaliatory missiles to U.S. bases in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. The AP reported that strikes also hit outside of military installations, including at a hotel in Dubai, and Kuwait’s international airport.

White House Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Sunday that Trump spoke with leaders of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Oman said it intercepted projectiles targeting its seaports. At least four people died in strikes on Gulf countries, the AP said.

While the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed to have struck the USS Abraham Lincoln, U.S. Central Command maintained that this was a lie, and that it continues to launch aircraft.

Trump, meanwhile, said on Truth Social that he was told the U.S. sunk nine Iranian Naval Ships, “some of them relatively large and important.”

U.S. Central Command posted earlier in the day that an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette was struck by U.S. forces at the beginning of the attack on Iran.

Interim leadership council created after strikes

A temporary leadership council started working after Khamenei’s death, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday. Members include Pezeshkian, Guardian Council jurist member Ayatollah Alireza Arafi and head of the Iranian judiciary Gholam Hossein Mohseni Eje’i.

Speaking to The Atlantic, Trump said Iran’s new leaders want to talk with him, “so I will be talking to them.”

“They should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do sooner,” Trump said. “They waited too long.” When this conversation would happen, Trump declined to say.

Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi of Oman, a country that’s had a substantial role in negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, said the “door to diplomacy remains open.”

“Talks in Geneva made genuine progress towards an unprecedented agreement between Iran and the United States and although the hope was to avoid war, war should not mean that the hope of peace is extinguished,” he said, adding that the sooner talks are resumed the better it is for everyone.

German chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to speak to Trump as well, saying that he will be in Washington on Tuesday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Why this story matters

Three U.S. service members were killed and five seriously wounded during joint U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran, marking the first American combat deaths in the conflict that began Saturday with strikes killing Iran's Supreme Leader.

First US combat casualties confirmed

U.S. Central Command announced three service members were killed and five seriously wounded in Operation Epic Fury, with identities withheld pending family notification.

Ongoing military operations and retaliation

Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes against U.S. bases and Israeli targets across the Middle East, while U.S. forces continued combat operations and sank Iranian naval vessels.

Regional escalation and civilian impact

Iranian authorities report over 200 deaths including 165 at a girls' school, while Israeli strikes killed nine in Beit Shemesh, with casualties also reported in Gulf states.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 182 media outlets

Context corner

This marks the second U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran in eight months. Previous strikes in June 2025 weakened Iran's air defenses and military leadership. Iran has been under international pressure over its nuclear program since negotiations collapsed.

Global impact

The conflict disrupted air travel across the Middle East with airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Israel closing. Major shipping companies suspended operations through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices are expected to rise significantly, potentially reaching $100 per barrel.

History lesson

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ruled since 1989 after succeeding Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

182 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Three U.S. military service members were killed and five wounded during Operation Epic Fury in Iran, according to U.S. Central Command.
  • CENTCOM reported that several wounded soldiers sustained shrapnel injuries and concussions and are being returned to duty while combat operations continue.
  • CENTCOM said details about the fallen soldiers would be withheld for 24 hours after their families were notified, citing respect for the families.

Key points from the Center

  • U.S. Central Command announced Sunday that three U.S. Service members were killed and five wounded during combat operations against Iran, the military said.
  • The campaign began Saturday with U.S.-Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s leadership and military infrastructure, killing the Supreme Leader, and prompting Iranian retaliations, officials said.
  • The strikes have reverberated globally, raising fears of wider conflict and disruptions to international stability, with analysts warning of potential market spikes and U.S. President Donald Trump urging Iranians to "take over."

Key points from the Right

  • Three U.S. service members were killed and five seriously wounded in a joint U.S.-Israel airstrike on Iran called Operation Epic Fury, with several others sustaining minor injuries and expected to return to duty.
  • Iran's Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi and several other senior military officials were killed in attacks targeting Iran's leadership and military command.

Sources

  1. US Central Command via X
  2. NBC News
  3. The Associated Press
  4. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  5. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

