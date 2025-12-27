Unbiased. Straight Facts.
$400k lobster heist leaves authorities fishing for answers 

Diane Duenez
How do you hide $400,000 worth of live lobsters? It’s one of the many questions authorities are hoping to answer after a truck carrying the crustaceans was stolen. 
Lobster truck hijacking

A truck carrying $400,000 worth of live lobsters was stolen en route from Massachusetts to Illinois, affecting deliveries to Costco locations and raising questions about the incident.

Organized theft suspected

Authorities believe the heist is part of a larger cargo theft ring targeting high-value products, forcing the logistics company to freeze hiring and cut employee bonuses.

Homeland Security, FBI respond to cargo theft crisis

Homeland Security’s “Operation Boiling Point” and the FBI are investigating as cargo theft causes billions in annual losses across the country with no arrests yet reported.

How do you hide $400,000 worth of live lobsters? It’s one of the many questions authorities are hoping to answer after a truck carrying the crustaceans was stolen. 

The logistics company responsible for the delivery, Rexing, says the lobsters were hijacked somewhere between Taunton, Massachusetts and Illinois. Costco locations in Illinois and Minnesota were expecting the lobsters. 

“This is a huge issue across the country,” CEO Dylan Rexing told WFLD. “It directly impacts businesses and contributes to higher prices for consumers.” He added the heist is suspected to be part of an organized cargo theft ring targeting high value products.

Rexing said the recent theft forced him to freeze hiring. It will also affect bonuses Rexing hoped to pay his employees.

In October, Homeland Security reintroduced “Operation Boiling Point.” The initiative targets organized theft groups involved in cargo and retail heists. The plan includes partnering with multiple law agencies along with retail and freight industries.  DHS says cargo theft accounts for $15-$35 billion in loss annually.

The FBI is investigating the theft. No arrests have been reported.

Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all
Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A large-scale lobster theft highlights challenges facing supply chains, impacting businesses and consumers and prompting law enforcement efforts against organized cargo theft rings in the United States.

Organized cargo theft

The reported hijacking is suspected to be part of an organized theft ring, which law enforcement agencies like the FBI and Homeland Security are targeting through initiatives such as Operation Boiling Point.

Supply chain disruption

The theft disrupted deliveries to major retailers, with direct consequences for the involved logistics company and potential downstream effects on availability and pricing for consumers.

Economic impact

According to Rexing CEO Dylan Rexing, the loss has affected company operations, forced hiring freezes and impacted employee bonuses, illustrating the financial implications of cargo theft on businesses and workers.

