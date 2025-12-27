$400k lobster heist leaves authorities fishing for answers 

How do you hide $400,000 worth of live lobsters? It’s one of the many questions authorities are hoping to answer after a truck carrying the crustaceans was stolen.

The logistics company responsible for the delivery, Rexing, says the lobsters were hijacked somewhere between Taunton, Massachusetts and Illinois. Costco locations in Illinois and Minnesota were expecting the lobsters.

“This is a huge issue across the country,” CEO Dylan Rexing told WFLD. “It directly impacts businesses and contributes to higher prices for consumers.” He added the heist is suspected to be part of an organized cargo theft ring targeting high value products.

Rexing said the recent theft forced him to freeze hiring. It will also affect bonuses Rexing hoped to pay his employees.

In October, Homeland Security reintroduced “Operation Boiling Point.” The initiative targets organized theft groups involved in cargo and retail heists. The plan includes partnering with multiple law agencies along with retail and freight industries. DHS says cargo theft accounts for $15-$35 billion in loss annually.

The FBI is investigating the theft. No arrests have been reported.