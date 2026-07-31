60,000 migrants entered a Spanish enclave in a day. Europe is reacting

William Jackson
Ceuta, a Spanish enclave on Morocco’s coast, was pushed into crisis Friday after tens of thousands of migrants entered in a single day, prompting Spain and Morocco to reinforce the border.
Image credit: Marcos Moreno/Europa Press via Getty Images
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Ceuta, a Spanish enclave on Morocco’s coast, was overwhelmed Friday after tens of thousands of migrants entered in a single day, prompting Spain and Morocco to reinforce the border.

Spanish officials estimated about 60,000 people crossed into Ceuta in 24 hours. Reuters reported Spain’s Department of National Security briefly posted that estimate online, citing the Interior Ministry, before deleting it without explanation.

The death toll has continued to rise. The Associated Press reported that at least 41 migrants had died attempting the crossing.

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A deadly crossing into Spanish territory

Ceuta sits on Morocco’s northern coast across the Strait of Gibraltar from mainland Spain. Ceuta and Melilla are the European Union’s only land borders with Africa.

CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 31: Dozens of migrants are attempting to cross the border between Ceuta and Morocco, on 31 July, 2026 in Ceuta, Spain. Large numbers of people continued to enter Ceuta from Morocco in an uncontrolled manner as night fell on Thursday, 30 July. From early in the morning, thousands of migrants had reached the autonomous city by swimming and also on foot, skirting the breakwater that separates the autonomous city from Morocco. The units responsible for border control in Ceuta have recovered the bodies of 16 people from the water in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 47 foreign nationals found dead in Ceuta’s waters whilst attempting to swim across from Morocco so far this year. (Photo By Marcos Moreno/Europa Press via Getty Images)
Marcos Moreno/Europa Press via Getty Images

Migrants often try to reach Ceuta by swimming from nearby Moroccan towns or navigating around the coastal border fence.

Videos and images showed thousands of people swimming, walking along rocky shorelines and gathering near the border. Many were young men, but women, children and babies were also among the crowds. Officials estimated at least 7,000 of those who entered Ceuta were minors.

On the Moroccan side, crowds gathered overnight in Fnideq as authorities used water cannons to push people back from the border. Burned vehicles were seen nearby after clashes.

Spain reinforces the border

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited Ceuta and described the crossings as an “attack” on Spain’s territorial integrity.

CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 31: Security forces take measures, monitor the area in the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa following an attempted sea crossing by migrants from Morocco on July 31, 2026. Spanish and Moroccan authorities carried out operations along the coast as migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by sea. (Photo by Marcos Moreno/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Marcos Moreno/Europa Press via Getty Images

Spain deployed armed forces to bolster security in Ceuta and Melilla. Officials said they would seek to return migrants who entered without authorization as quickly as possible while respecting court rulings and migrants’ rights.

Ceuta’s regional leader had asked Madrid to declare an emergency and send the army, saying reception centers were overwhelmed. Spain’s Interior Ministry said government agencies were coordinating a response to the crisis.

Why the timing matters

The cause of the surge remains unclear, but Spanish officials pointed to a recent Supreme Court ruling as one possible factor.

The court ruled this month that migrants intercepted at sea while trying to reach Ceuta or Melilla cannot be immediately returned to Morocco without due process. Territorial Policy Minister Ángel Víctor Torres said the ruling may have encouraged more migrants to attempt the crossing.

A Spanish soldier stands on the beach as he controls the border with Morocco after migrants crossed the border to enter Spain's north Africa's Ceuta enclave on July 31, 2026. Thousands of migrants crossed overnight from Morocco into Ceuta enclave, a police source said, as Spanish Prime Minister was set to arrive to manage the latest migrant crisis on the border. In recent days, a total of around 40,000 migrants have crossed into the territory, population 80,000, the source added. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP via Getty Images)
JORGE GUERRERO / AFP via Getty Images

Sánchez blamed criminal networks for manipulating the ruling and said false information had “spread like wildfire.” Some activists in Morocco questioned that explanation, saying many migrants were unlikely to know about such legal decisions.

Europe reacts

The fallout quickly reached other European capitals.

France said it would increase checks at the Spanish border. Italy’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, said Italy could consider emergency border controls under the Schengen system involving travel from Spain. Italy later clarified it was referring to border controls involving travel from Spain, not removing Spain from Schengen entirely.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares criticized  Italy’s remarks, saying Spain expected European solidarity rather than “partisan demagoguery.” He also summoned the Italian ambassador.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the images from Ceuta “unacceptable” and said they must “stop immediately.”

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A mass border crossing at Ceuta, Spain's enclave on Morocco's coast, has triggered military deployments, diplomatic friction across Europe and heightened border checks that affect travel between EU countries.

European travel faces new checks

France has increased checks at the Spanish border, and Italy said it was considering emergency border controls under the Schengen system for travel from Spain.

Legal ruling shapes border policy

Spain's Supreme Court ruled this month that migrants intercepted at sea near Ceuta or Melilla cannot be immediately returned to Morocco without due process.

Scale of the crossing

Spanish officials estimated about 60,000 people crossed into Ceuta in 24 hours, with at least 41 migrants reported dead and reception centers described as overwhelmed.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. The Associated Press
  3. BBC
  4. ElConstitucional.es

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. The Associated Press
  3. BBC
  4. ElConstitucional.es