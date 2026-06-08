7.8 magnitude earthquake triggers tsunami, kills more than a dozen in the Philippines

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
More than a dozen people are dead, and hundreds are injured after a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines.
Image credit: AP Images

Full story

More than a dozen people are dead, and hundreds are injured after a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines. The quake hit just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, local time, in the Mindanao region and was the strongest to strike the country this year.

The Philippines’ Office of Civil Defense says at least 19 people were killed. Many were caught in collapsed buildings, but officials say the quake also triggered a landslide that killed 13 villagers.

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Other deaths were caused by falling debris and a damaged mosque, and thousands of residents have been displaced from their homes.

  • REUTERS/Stenly Pontolawokang
  • GenSan DEV/Handout via REUTERS
  • GenSan DEV/Handout via REUTERS
  • GenSan DEV/Handout via REUTERS

Lasting damage

Buildings were damaged across the area, and authorities say key roads, bridges and other infrastructure in and around General Santos City suffered significant damage.

The port city of more than 700,000 people was among the hardest hit, officials say.

The earthquake also triggered a tsunami up to three feet high, damaging at least one coastal village. Smaller waves were detected in Indonesia, Palau and as far away as southern Japan.

The quake struck just as students were returning to class for the start of the new school year.

One video posted to social media shows children crouching outdoors as the ground shakes beneath them.

In another incident, the roof of a high school building collapsed while students were gathered outside on the school’s sports field.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities are also checking reports of students being trapped in a two-story school that collapsed in General Santos. The Associated Press reports that at least 12 people are missing.

Earthquake data and aftershocks

The U.S. Geological Survey says the original quake was 34 miles deep and that recorded aftershocks were as strong as magnitude 6.5.

Earthquakes in the Philippines are not uncommon, as the country is one of the world’s most disaster-prone, the AP reports. This is due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic fault lines around the ocean.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A major earthquake in the southern Philippines has killed at least 19 people, displaced thousands and damaged infrastructure in a port city of more than 700,000, with smaller waves detected as far as southern Japan.

Tsunami reached multiple countries

Waves up to three feet high damaged at least one coastal village, and smaller waves were detected in Indonesia, Palau and southern Japan.

Students caught in collapse

Authorities are checking reports of students trapped in a collapsed two-story school in General Santos, with at least 12 people reported missing, according to the AP.

Infrastructure damage is significant

Key roads, bridges and other infrastructure in and around General Santos City suffered significant damage, according to authorities.

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Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the quake as a humanitarian disaster, leaning on words like “deadly,” “massive,” and “terrifying” to center deaths, damage, and panic.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right push a more crisis-spectacle tone with phrases like “horror,” “urgent,” and “collapse,” often amplifying higher magnitude figures and vivid destruction.

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Media landscape

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309 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck offshore southern Mindanao, Philippines, on June 8, 2026, causing strong ground shaking and aftershocks with a possible tsunami warning.
  • President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Urged residents to move to higher ground, suspended classes in affected Mindanao areas, and ordered government agencies to respond promptly.
  • The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued warnings for the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other Pacific coastal areas, noting possible waves up to three meters high.

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Key points from the Center

  • A powerful 7.8 magnitude offshore earthquake struck the southern coast of Mindanao, Philippines, on Monday morning, marking the strongest seismic event to hit the country since 1990.
  • The disaster has killed at least 19 people, injured more than 134 others, and left seven individuals missing, with the highest casualties recorded in the port city of General Santos and South Cotabato.
  • A 1.5-meter tsunami washed ashore along Mindanao's southern coast, triggering widespread coastal evacuations across nine provinces and prompting regional tsunami advisories as far away as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Japan.
  • Dozens of major structures collapsed or suffered heavy damage, including a shopping mall, a university building, and a popular fast-food restaurant in General Santos, alongside widespread power grid and utility failures.
  • The earthquake struck on the very first day of the new school year, disrupting services for an estimated 3.2 million students across more than 6,000 public schools as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Ordered immediate federal emergency operations.

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Key points from the Right

  • An earthquake measuring between 7.8 and 8.2 magnitude struck off Mindanao island in the southern Philippines, causing at least one death and building collapses.
  • The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami warnings for the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan, and Papua New Guinea, advising evacuations to higher ground due to possible waves within three hours.
  • Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Suspended school classes in Mindanao and called for immediate evacuation from coastal areas.
  • Aftershocks including a magnitude 6.1 tremor followed the main quake, with emergency agencies monitoring sea levels and ongoing aftershocks while urging residents to stay vigilant.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NBC News