8 children shot and killed in Louisiana, suspect also dead: Police

Diane Duenez
Eight children were killed in a shooting early Sunday in Shreveport, Louisiana. The suspected gunman later died after a police shot and killed him in neighboring Bossier Parish, authorities said.
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Eight children were killed in a shooting early Sunday in Shreveport, Louisiana. The suspected gunman later died after police shot and killed him in neighboring Bossier Parish, authorities said.

Officers responding just after 6 a.m. found an extensive crime scene spanning multiple homes. Ten people were shot during what police described as a domestic disturbance. Eight of those victims were pronounced dead.

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Police said the victims ranged in age from one to 14. Some of the children killed in the shooting were believed to be related to the suspect, authorities said.

Authorities did not immediately release names or exact ages, citing the need to notify next of kin. The suspect’s name has also not been released.

After leaving the scene, investigators said the suspect carjacked a vehicle. A pursuit followed, with Shreveport police chasing the vehicle into Bossier Parish.

During the chase, police in Bossier Parish fired their weapons. Authorities said they believe the suspect was the only person who fired shots at the multiple crime scenes earlier in the morning.

Louisiana State Police said it would take over the investigation into the officer‑involved shooting portion of the case, while Shreveport police continue to investigate the earlier homicides.

At the news conference, Chris Bordelon, an information officer for the Shreveport Police Department, emphasized that much of the information remained preliminary because of the size and complexity of the scene, which involved four specific locations.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

A mass shooting that killed eight children in Shreveport represents one of the deadliest attacks on children in recent U.S. history, with an active, multi-agency investigation still in early stages.

Investigation is preliminary

Police described the information as preliminary due to a crime scene spanning multiple locations, meaning confirmed details about victims and circumstances remain limited.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Shreveport Police Department

Sources

  1. Shreveport Police Department

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