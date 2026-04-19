8 children shot and killed in Louisiana, suspect also dead: Police

Eight children were killed in a shooting early Sunday in Shreveport, Louisiana. The suspected gunman later died after police shot and killed him in neighboring Bossier Parish, authorities said.

Officers responding just after 6 a.m. found an extensive crime scene spanning multiple homes. Ten people were shot during what police described as a domestic disturbance. Eight of those victims were pronounced dead.

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Police said the victims ranged in age from one to 14. Some of the children killed in the shooting were believed to be related to the suspect, authorities said.

Authorities did not immediately release names or exact ages, citing the need to notify next of kin. The suspect’s name has also not been released.

After leaving the scene, investigators said the suspect carjacked a vehicle. A pursuit followed, with Shreveport police chasing the vehicle into Bossier Parish.

During the chase, police in Bossier Parish fired their weapons. Authorities said they believe the suspect was the only person who fired shots at the multiple crime scenes earlier in the morning.

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Louisiana State Police said it would take over the investigation into the officer‑involved shooting portion of the case, while Shreveport police continue to investigate the earlier homicides.

At the news conference, Chris Bordelon, an information officer for the Shreveport Police Department, emphasized that much of the information remained preliminary because of the size and complexity of the scene, which involved four specific locations.