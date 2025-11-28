Unbiased. Straight Facts.
A $26 million Fabergé egg is about to break records

Jason K. Morrell
A rare Fabergé masterpiece created for Russia’s last czar is heading to auction next week, and it could smash every sales record the brand has ever set.
Summary

Fabergé Winter Egg

Christie's will auction the 'Winter Egg,' a Fabergé masterpiece created in 1913 for Russia's Czar Nicholas II to give to his mother. It is one of only seven imperial eggs held privately and could sell for more than £20 million ($26 million).

Artistic craftsmanship

The egg is carved from rock crystal, adorned with platinum snowflake patterns and set with 4,508 tiny diamonds. As described by Christie’s specialists, the Winter Egg is considered Alma Pihl’s masterpiece and 'arguably the best of them all.'

Historical significance

The egg was created four years before the Russian Revolution, after which it was sold by the Soviet government along with other royal treasures. It disappeared from public view for years, resurfacing at auction in 1994 and again in 2002, each time breaking sales records.

Full story

A rare Fabergé masterpiece created for Russia’s last czar is heading to auction next week, and it could smash every sales record the brand has ever set. Christie’s will offer the “Winter Egg,” a crystal and diamond Imperial Easter egg designed in 1913 for Czar Nicholas II to give to his mother.

It’s one of only seven imperial eggs still held privately, and experts say it could fetch more than £20 million ($26 million).

What makes it so valuable

The egg stands just over four inches tall, but it’s packed with detail. It is carved from rock crystal, decorated with platinum snowflake patterns, and set with 4,508 tiny diamonds. Inside is a removable bouquet of quartz flowers that represents the arrival of spring.

Only two imperial eggs were ever designed by Alma Pihl, one of the few women in Fabergé’s workshop. Christie’s specialists say the Winter Egg is her masterpiece and “arguably the best of them all.”

A history shaped by revolution

The egg was created four years before the Russian Revolution and later sold off by the Soviet government as they unloaded royal treasures.

It vanished from public view for decades, then resurfaced at auction in 1994, selling for $5.6 million. It broke records again when it sold in 2002 for $9.6 million.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Christie’s expects another historic result when it returns to the block on Dec. 2.

This could be the last time a Fabergé imperial egg appears at auction for years. Of the 43 surviving imperial eggs, most are locked in museums or private collections, unlikely to sell.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Shea Taylor contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A rare Fabergé Winter Egg, once created for Russia's imperial family and possessing notable historical and cultural value, is going to auction, highlighting issues of heritage preservation, art market dynamics and the ongoing global fascination with imperial treasures.

Imperial heritage

The Winter Egg reflects the artistic legacy and cultural traditions of Russia's imperial era, illustrating how objects can preserve and embody historical narratives amid political and social upheaval.

Art market rarity

With very few Fabergé imperial eggs remaining in private hands, the auction's rarity underscores the dynamics of supply, demand and valuation in the global art market, as referenced by multiple sources including Christie's specialists.

Cultural ownership and repatriation

Issues of export, sanctions, and shifting art markets raise questions about who should own and display historic artifacts, as highlighted by statements from art experts and auction officials regarding potential buyers and legal constraints.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 100 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The Winter Egg is estimated to sell for over $26 million at auction. It previously set records when sold for $5.6 million in 1994 and $9.6 million in 2002. Out of more than 50 Imperial Fabergé eggs, only 43 survive and just seven remain in private hands.

Context corner

Fabergé eggs were luxury Easter gifts commissioned by Russian czars for the imperial family from 1885 until the 1917 revolution. These eggs symbolize imperial opulence and the turbulent history of the Romanov family and Russia's transition to Soviet rule.

Global impact

Due to its rarity and historical significance, the Winter Egg attracts global interest from collectors, museums and nations seeking to repatriate or display Russian cultural artifacts, highlighting the international art world's connection to historical artifacts.

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Fabergé egg with unique expert comparisons, calling it a "luxurious Kinder Surprise chocolate" or "Mona Lisa for Decorative Arts," often contextualizing its "sky-high price tag" against the backdrop of "revolution.
  • Media outlets in the center generally present factual information, though some use terms like "smash sales record" or "Majestic" and "Treasure of Imperial Russia," while providing specific commission details de-emphasized by the left.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize the egg as a "Jewel Full of History" and "dazzling creations," highlighting its monetary value and intricate details like "4,500 diamonds," without broader societal commentary.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

100 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A crystal Fabergé egg known as the Winter Egg is expected to sell for more than $26 million at auction on December 2, 2025.
  • Christie’s auction house reports that the Winter Egg is one of seven Fabergé eggs remaining in private hands.
  • The egg is crafted from rock crystal, featuring a snowflake design in platinum and 4,500 diamonds.
  • The expected sale price may exceed the previous record of $18.5 million for a Fabergé egg auctioned in 2007.

Key points from the Center

  • On Nov. 27, The Winter Egg is displayed at Christie’s in London and will be auctioned on Dec. 2, with Christie’s expecting it to fetch over 20 million.
  • Alma Pihl designed The Winter Egg in 1913 for Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna, and Soviet authorities sold it in the 1920s to a London dealer for 450 pounds before it changed hands several times.
  • Measuring just 4 inches, The Winter Egg is carved from rock crystal, set with 4,500 tiny diamonds in platinum snowflake motifs, and opens to reveal a removable bejewelled quartz flower basket.
  • Christie’s expects a sale that could top previous Fabergé records as The Winter Egg, one of seven Imperial eggs remaining in private hands, may surpass the $18.5 million 2007 Rothschild Fabergé egg sale.
  • After a low‑price 1920s sale, the egg reappeared at high‑value auctions in the 1990s and 2000s, selling for more than 7 million Swiss francs in 1994 and $9.6 million in 2002.

Key points from the Right

  • The Winter Egg by Fabergé was commissioned by former Russian Emperor Nicholas II as an Easter gift in 1913.
  • Christie's auction house expects the egg to sell for at least £20 million .
  • This is the first sale of The Winter Egg in more than 20 years.
  • Only seven of the 43 original Fabergé eggs remain in private hands, highlighting its rarity and significance.

