A bridge between the US and Canada is opening, but the US isn’t invited to the ribbon-cutting

Julia Marshall
Canada is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Gordie Howe Bridge connecting Ontario and Detroit, but the U.S. wasn’t invited.
Image credit: AP Photo/Paul Sancya
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The Gordie Howe International Bridge, connecting Detroit to Windsor, Ontario, Canada, has its official ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. What was supposed to be a celebration between countries, however, has become strained thanks to disputes and delays. 

Canadian and American dignitaries were slated to hold an inauguration of the bridge Friday, but instead, Canadians are hosting their own event solo. 

The change comes after President Donald Trump imposed new 50% tariffs on the country, saying Canada had neglected its wildfire mitigation responsibilities and covered regions of the US in smoke. 

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Gordie Howe Bridge controversy

The bridge officially opens to traffic Monday after months, even years, of postponements over funding deals. 

It’s been nearly 15 years since Canada agreed to fully fund the bridge, bypassing political resistance from the U.S. to get the project done. At the time, Canada agreed to share toll revenue with the U.S. but only after the bridge was paid off. 

But earlier this year, shortly before a planned June ribbon-cutting ceremony, Trump blocked the opening until Canada agreed to “share ownership and authority.” 

“We should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset,” he said.

By July, Mike Rogers, a Republican candidate for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat, said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick struck a new funding deal for the bridge.

Specific details of the deal remain unclear, but CBC News reports Canada will receive 50% of net toll revenues for the first 15 years of the bridge’s operation. An economic development fund “solely controlled” by the U.S. will collect the other half. 

Carney faces criticism

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is facing criticism for the lack of details regarding the new deal, with some saying he’s conceding to Trump and the White House. 

“Canadians are sick and tired of being made into a punching bag by President Trump and have the self-respect to fight for their existence and their country,” Conservative member of parliament Shuvaloy Majumdar said, according to the BBC. “They deserve a government that is willing to do the same thing.”

Meanwhile, Carney said the underlying agreement to recoup toll revenues between Canada and the state of Michigan remains in place.

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.

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Why this story matters

A new international bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor opens Monday under a disputed funding arrangement that altered how toll revenues will be split between Canada and the U.S.

Bridge opens to traffic Monday

The Gordie Howe International Bridge opens to cross-border vehicle traffic Monday, offering a new route between Detroit and Windsor after years of delays.

Toll revenue deal contested

According to CBC News, Canada will receive 50% of net toll revenues for the first 15 years, with the other half going to a U.S.-controlled economic development fund, though specific deal terms remain unclear.

Tariffs complicate the opening

Trump imposed new 50% tariffs on Canada around the time of the opening, straining the bilateral relationship and leading Canada to hold its ribbon-cutting ceremony without U.S. participation.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. BBC
  2. CBC

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the moment as part of “cross-border battles” and pairs it with a Toronto professor “wins the Fields Medal,” shifting attention toward a proud Canadian achievement and a more conflict-saturated backdrop.
  • Media outlets in the center emphasize a “trade war” that has “deepened,” the “quiet celebration,” and the absence of U.S. officials as signs of strained ties.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets on the right to provide a bias comparison.

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Media landscape

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53 total sources

Key points from the Left

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Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, Canada marked the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge with a Canadian-only ceremony in Windsor, Ontario, after cancelling a cross-border ribbon-cutting due to tariff threats and toll-sharing disputes.
  • President Donald Trump threatened 50-per-cent tariffs and previously blocked the project, citing Canadian trade policies and wildfire smoke accusations; these tensions overshadowed the US$4.7-billion bridge connecting Detroit, Michigan.
  • Prime Minister Mark Carney stated Canada would share tolls only after full repayment, yet a Wednesday draft agreement mandates a revenue split with the U.S. For the first 15 years, creating disagreement.
  • White House spokesman Kush Desai claimed Trump "renegotiated an incredible deal for America on the Gordie Howe Bridge," while Opposition Conservatives criticized Carney, alleging he "caved" during negotiations.
  • Don Abelson, a political science chair at McMaster University, warned the agreement lacks a dispute resolution mechanism, stating this "leaves Canada extremely vulnerable if President Trump does something unpredictable.

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Key points from the Right

  • Canada is facing a new 50% tariff from the U.S. As the Gordie Howe Bridge opens without a joint U.S. Ribbon-cutting ceremony due to rising trade tensions.
  • The mayor of Windsor, Ontario, stated that the bridge is vital for the regional auto economy that depends on just-in-time delivery, but the U.S. Tariffs and threats are disrupting this.
  • Michigan leaders have criticized U.S. Tariff policies for harming manufacturing and agriculture industries, blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions.
  • Political analysts have described the U.S.-Canada relationship as the worst in hundreds of years, with possible improvement only after a new U.S. President takes office.

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Sources

  1. BBC
  2. CBC