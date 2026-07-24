A bridge between the US and Canada is opening, but the US isn’t invited to the ribbon-cutting

The Gordie Howe International Bridge, connecting Detroit to Windsor, Ontario, Canada, has its official ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. What was supposed to be a celebration between countries, however, has become strained thanks to disputes and delays.

Canadian and American dignitaries were slated to hold an inauguration of the bridge Friday, but instead, Canadians are hosting their own event solo.

The change comes after President Donald Trump imposed new 50% tariffs on the country, saying Canada had neglected its wildfire mitigation responsibilities and covered regions of the US in smoke.

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Gordie Howe Bridge controversy

The bridge officially opens to traffic Monday after months, even years, of postponements over funding deals.

It’s been nearly 15 years since Canada agreed to fully fund the bridge, bypassing political resistance from the U.S. to get the project done. At the time, Canada agreed to share toll revenue with the U.S. but only after the bridge was paid off.

But earlier this year, shortly before a planned June ribbon-cutting ceremony, Trump blocked the opening until Canada agreed to “share ownership and authority.”

“We should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset,” he said.

By July, Mike Rogers, a Republican candidate for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat, said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick struck a new funding deal for the bridge.

Specific details of the deal remain unclear, but CBC News reports Canada will receive 50% of net toll revenues for the first 15 years of the bridge’s operation. An economic development fund “solely controlled” by the U.S. will collect the other half.

Carney faces criticism

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is facing criticism for the lack of details regarding the new deal, with some saying he’s conceding to Trump and the White House.

“Canadians are sick and tired of being made into a punching bag by President Trump and have the self-respect to fight for their existence and their country,” Conservative member of parliament Shuvaloy Majumdar said, according to the BBC. “They deserve a government that is willing to do the same thing.”

Meanwhile, Carney said the underlying agreement to recoup toll revenues between Canada and the state of Michigan remains in place.

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