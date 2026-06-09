A flesh-eating maggot is spreading. The beef industry is watching closely

Craig Nigrelli
Image credit: Denise Bonilla | U.S. Department of Agriculture via AP
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Federal officials have confirmed three additional cases of the flesh-eating New World screwworm, including the first case believed to have originated in New Mexico.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday that a calf and a goat in Texas tested positive for the parasite. The agency also reclassified a previously reported Texas case involving a dog as the first confirmed case originating in neighboring New Mexico.

The development brings the total number of confirmed U.S. cases to five: three calves and a goat in Texas, and a dog in Lea County, New Mexico.

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Why officials are concerned

The New World screwworm is not a worm at all. It is the larval stage of a fly whose maggots feed on living flesh.

Female flies lay their eggs in open wounds, and the larvae burrow into tissue, creating larger wounds that can lead to severe infections. Cattle, livestock, pets, wildlife and, in rare cases, humans can be affected. Untreated animals can die within weeks.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JUNE 5: A poster with information on the New World Screwworm is displayed during a press conference with government officials at the Texas Division of Emergency Management State Operations Center on June 5, 2026 in Austin, Texas. The first case of New World Screwworm infection, since its eradication from the country in 1966, was reported in Texas Wednesday by the United States Department of Agriculture. (Photo by Joel Angel Juarez/Getty Images)
Joel Angel Juarez/Getty Images

The parasite thrives in warm, humid conditions and has the potential to spread quickly if left unchecked.

Beef prices already under pressure

The growing number of cases is drawing attention because of what a larger outbreak could mean for the cattle industry.

The U.S. cattle herd is already at its smallest size in more than 70 years following years of drought. That has helped push beef prices higher, with USDA data showing average prices are up roughly 13% from a year ago.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Ground beef is displayed at Handy Market on May 14, 2026 in Burbank, California. According to a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. grocery prices rose 0.7% in April from the previous month, the largest monthly increase in nearly four years, and were up 2.9% year-over-year as higher fuel and transportation costs tied to the Iran war pushed up prices for meat and other household staples. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Experts said the handful of cases reported so far are unlikely to immediately affect grocery store prices. But if the outbreak expands, it could slow efforts to rebuild cattle herds and keep beef prices elevated longer than expected.

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The USDA plans to build a $750 million fly factory in southern Texas to breed sterile flies to stop the spread of flesh-eating larvae, or maggots.

Scientists are also watching for signs that the parasite could spread among Texas wildlife, particularly white-tailed deer, which could make containment more difficult.

Containment efforts expand

Officials are now investigating the New Mexico property where the infected dog lived. According to The Associated Press, if infected flies are found in the area, animal inspections will increase.

Texas has already established a 12-mile quarantine zone around affected areas.

As Straight Arrow reported, the USDA has been releasing sterile male flies in South Texas since February after screwworm cases were detected in Mexico late last year.  The males mate with wild females, preventing reproduction — a strategy that successfully kept the pest contained near Panama for decades.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has also announced a $100 million federal effort that includes fly traps, lures and specially trained dogs to detect infestations.

The screwworm was largely eradicated in the United States by the 1970s. Its recent resurgence in Mexico has hit that country’s cattle industry hard and prompted Canada to halt imports of cattle, livestock and horses from Texas.

KERRVILLE, TEXAS - JUNE 08: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins speaks alongside Gov. Greg Abbott, ranchers, and health officials during a press conference at the Knipling-Bushland U.S. Livestock Insects Research Laboratory on June 08, 2026 in Kerrville, Texas. Texas has confirmed two additional cases of New World screwworm, bringing the state’s total to four confirmed cases. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins first announced the detection of New World screwworm, a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals, on June 3 after it was found in a cow in Zavala County, Texas. The discovery marked the first confirmed U.S. case in over 20 years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

University of Florida entomologist Edward Burgess said increased awareness is helping authorities identify cases more quickly.

“When that first case is seen, everyone is being vigilant and their eyes are on it more intensely,” Burgess said. 

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Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

Confirmed screwworm cases in Texas and New Mexico signal an active U.S. outbreak of a parasite that kills livestock and, in rare cases, affects humans, with documented effects already reaching beef prices and cross-border trade.

Beef prices already elevated

USDA data shows average beef prices are up roughly 13% from a year ago, a condition tied in part to the U.S. cattle herd being at its smallest size in more than 70 years.

Canada halted livestock imports

Canada has stopped importing cattle, livestock and horses from Texas in response to the outbreak, a documented trade restriction already in effect.

Quarantine zones now active

Texas has established a 12-mile quarantine zone around affected areas, and federal officials are investigating a New Mexico property where an infected dog lived.

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Behind the numbers

The USDA has confirmed five cases of New World screwworm across Texas and New Mexico. The U.S. cattle industry is valued at $113 billion, with Texas accounting for $17 billion. The USDA is spending $750 million to build a fly factory in Texas and has released more than 130 million sterile flies since January, though past eradication efforts required up to 500 million. A USDA estimate put potential economic damage to Texas at $1.8 billion in a full outbreak. As of June 3, the parasite had sickened more than 171,700 animals and 2,070 people across Central America and Mexico, with 10 human deaths, according to the CDC.

Context corner

The New World screwworm was eradicated from the United States in the 1960s through a sterile insect technique program. It had been contained at the southern end of Panama for decades before being detected in Mexico in late 2024, then spreading through Central America. A smaller outbreak occurred in the Florida Keys in 2016 and was contained by early 2017.

Global impact

Canada temporarily halted imports of cattle, horses and other livestock from Texas, with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency requiring that any animal originating from or traveling through Texas within 21 days of a border crossing be denied entry. The parasite had already sickened more than 171,700 animals and 2,070 people across Central America and Mexico as of June 3, according to the CDC.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. USDA
  3. Straight Arrow
  4. CNN

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. USDA
  3. Straight Arrow
  4. CNN