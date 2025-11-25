Unbiased. Straight Facts.
A forgotten Superman comic found in an attic just sold for a record $9.12 million

Jason K. Morrell
A copy of "Superman No. 1" has become the most expensive comic book ever sold, fetching $9.12 million at a Texas auction house.
Image credit: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
Summary

One expensive comic

A copy of "Superman No. 1" has become the most expensive comic book ever sold, fetching $9.12 million at a Texas auction house.

Family secret

The comic was hidden in a cardboard box in a woman's San Francisco homes. Her sons say always insisted she kept a valuable comic collection, but they'd never seen it before.

Full story

A copy of “Superman No. 1” that spent decades tucked away in a dusty attic has become the most expensive comic book ever sold, fetching $9.12 million at a Texas auction house. The surprise discovery was made by three brothers sorting through their late mother’s San Francisco home.

Hidden in a cardboard box beneath brittle newspapers and layers of dust sat a pristine first-edition Superman comic from 1939. It’s one of the rarest and most sought-after issues in existence.

The discovery

Their mother had always insisted she kept a valuable comic collection, but the brothers had never seen it. Only when they prepared the house for sale did they finally climb into the attic and start digging for heirlooms. What they found was a treasure trove of early Superman comics. It included five “Action Comics” issues and the now-record-breaking “Superman No. 1.”

Lon Allen, vice president at Heritage Auctions, said the way the book surfaced made the discovery even more remarkable.

“I think what actually really added to the story was how it was found. That this was, you know, a new find that no one had ever seen before,” Allen said.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Comic book’s value

The comic was surprisingly well-preserved, thanks in part to the cool Northern California climate. Graders gave it a 9.0 out of 10 — an unheard-of score for a book printed before World War II.

Experts also identified a small in-house advertisement unique to the first batch of 500,000 copies ever printed, making the book even more valuable.

The copy originally sold for ten cents. Now, it surpasses the previous record set last year, when an “Action Comics No. 1,” Superman’s first appearance, sold for $6 million.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Shea Taylor contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A nearly pristine copy of Superman No. 1 from 1939 was found in a California attic and sold at auction for $9.12 million, setting a world record and highlighting both the enduring cultural relevance of early comics and the value placed on pop culture collectibles.

Cultural significance

Superman is widely recognized as a foundational figure in American comics and global pop culture, and the high sale price underscores the character's ongoing influence and historical importance.

Rarity and preservation

The comic's exceptional condition and scarcity, with Heritage Auctions and CGC confirming its near-mint rating, made it especially valuable and highlight the importance of preservation for collectible items.

Market value of collectibles

The $9.12 million sale not only broke previous records but also signals strong interest and rising values in the collectible comics market, reflecting broader trends in the worth of pop culture memorabilia.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 197 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The Superman No. 1 comic sold at auction for $9.12 million, surpassing the previous record of $6 million for Action Comics No. 1 and $5.3 million for a prior Superman No. 1 sale. Original price in 1939 was 10 cents.

Community reaction

Local and comic collecting communities responded with excitement and amazement, as noted by Heritage Auctions and news sources, viewing the sale as a milestone in comic book and pop culture history.

History lesson

Superman has a long history of breaking comic book auction records, with previous milestone sales for both Action Comics No. 1 and earlier Superman No. 1 issues. This trend mirrors ongoing increases in value for rare pop culture memorabilia.

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left celebrate the comic's "Most Valuable Comic Ever" status and "pinnacle of comic collecting," emphasizing its cultural significance.
  • Media outlets in the center detail specifics like CGC certification and the original 10-cent price, framing the sale as "shattering the record" and "super-heroic" without strong emotional judgment.
  • Media outlets on the right adopt a dismissive tone, exemplified by phrases like "Some Nerd Just Dropped" $9 million, revealing skepticism towards extravagant spending.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

198 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A 1939 copy of Superman #1 sold for $9.12 million at an auction, setting a new record for the highest price ever paid for a comic book.
  • The comic was found by three brothers in their deceased mother's attic, who always claimed to own rare comics.
  • This specific copy achieved a 9.0 grading by the Certified Guaranty Company, making it the highest-graded of its kind.
  • Heritage Auctions conducted the auction, noting the comic's exceptional condition and historical significance.

Key points from the Center

  • On Nov. 20, 2025, Heritage Auctions sold a 1939 Superman #1 for $9.12 million in Sarasota, Fla., setting a new auction record for any comic book.
  • After their mother's death, three brothers from northern California discovered the issue in their late mother's attic earlier this year.
  • Certified Guaranty Company authenticated and graded the comic CGC 9.0, from DC's first half million print run, with only 209 copies recorded in CGC's Population Report.
  • With the $9.12 million result, Heritage Auctions asked whether a $10 million comic now exists, while The Hollywood Reporter noted prices include a buyer's premium.

Key points from the Right

  • A pristine copy of Superman #1 was sold for $9.12 million, making it the most expensive comic ever sold.
  • The comic was discovered by three brothers while sorting their late mother's belongings in Northern California.
  • Heritage Auctions noted that the comic's grade of 9.0 by CGC is the highest ever certified for this issue.
  • The sale reflects growing enthusiasm for cultural-heritage collectibles, connecting to family memories for the brothers.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. CNN

