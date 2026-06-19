A gold rush, armed gangs and a new US-Venezuelan alliance

William Jackson
The U.S. is backing Venezuela’s push into a southern gold region where criminal groups have long controlled parts of the mining economy.
Image credit: Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images

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The U.S. is backing a Venezuelan military campaign aimed at wresting control of a gold-rich region from criminal groups that have long dominated the area’s mining economy.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Venezuela’s interim government is targeting gangs operating in the country’s southern mining belt while simultaneously trying to open the region to American and Western investment.

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U.S. officials told The Journal that Washington is providing intelligence, technology and military support for the effort. Reuters separately reported that Venezuelan troops have deployed near Las Claritas in southern Bolivar state, a major hub for illegal gold mining.

Why the gold mining region matters

The operation combines two priorities: expanding security cooperation between Washington and Caracas and creating conditions for investment in one of South America’s largest untapped mineral regions.

A miner works at an artisal gold mine in Las Brisas de Cuyuni, near the town of Las Claritas, Bolivar state, Venezuela, on June 11, 2026. Venezuela, home to the world's largest oil reserves, also has deposits of gold, diamonds, bauxite, coltan and rare earths, but much of its mining areas notably the 112,000 sq km Mining Arc located in remote regions far from major cities is controlled by armed gangs or guerrilla groups. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images)
Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images

The area contains significant deposits of gold, diamonds and coltan. The Center for Strategic and International Studies says decades of weak governance, corruption and criminal activity have prevented Venezuela from fully developing those resources. 

Reuters reports that organized crime groups and armed factions control much of the mining activity across the region. The Journal also cited reports that elements of Venezuela’s military have historically collected payments from groups operating the mines.

The campaign’s first major target was  Héctor Guerrero, a founder of the Tren de Aragua gang. President Donald Trump announced last week that Guerrero had been killed in a U.S. airstrike.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth later confirmed U.S. involvement, saying American forces were operating in Venezuela at the “invitation” of the government.

“We were able to identify where he was and kill him, just like we would kill al Qaeda or ISIS,” Hegseth said.

Residents in mining communities report helicopters overhead, troops conducting door-to-door searches and military raids targeting suspected gang activity. Reuters also reported accounts of explosions, gunfire and drones operating over the area.

A view shows the looted house of Humberto Martes, known as "Humbertico", described by authorities as one of the leaders of criminal groups controlling mining areas, in the town of Las Claritas in Bolivar state, Venezuela, on June 12, 2026, after a military operation. The offensive targeted areas controlled by criminal groups in the Orinoco Mining Arc, where illegal gold extraction has long been linked to violence, extortion and environmental damage. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

Human rights group Provea warned that military operations could increase the risk of arbitrary detentions and other abuses.

Investment remains the goal

The Journal reports that Interim President Delcy Rodríguez’s government privately told Trump administration officials and mining executives in March that foreign companies entering the region would be protected.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez greets supporters of the ruling party during a march calling for an end to sanctions in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 30, 2026. (Photo by Javier Campos/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Javier Campos/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Since then, Venezuela has approved a new mining law designed to attract outside investment, while the Trump administration has eased some restrictions on Venezuelan gold transactions and pursued preliminary investment discussions with American companies.

Whether major Western companies move in remains uncertain.

Analysts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies say investors will likely want stronger security guarantees, clearer legal protections and confidence that future sanctions or criminal activity will not threaten their investments. 

Even so, the operation represents a remarkable shift. Countries that spent years at odds are now working together to secure one of Venezuela’s most valuable regions.  

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

The U.S. is conducting active military operations inside Venezuela, including an airstrike that killed a gang leader, as part of a joint effort to secure a mineral-rich region for potential American investment.

US forces operating abroad

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed American forces are operating inside Venezuela, a deployment President Trump announced publicly after a U.S. airstrike killed a Tren de Aragua founder.

Gold transaction rules eased

The Trump administration has already eased some restrictions on Venezuelan gold transactions, a documented regulatory change affecting how American companies can engage with that market.

Investment talks underway

The Trump administration held preliminary investment discussions with American companies about entering Venezuela's southern mining region.

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Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. Reuters
  3. Center for Strategic and International Studies
  4. International Crisis Group

Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. Reuters
  3. Center for Strategic and International Studies
  4. International Crisis Group