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A judge ordered the Pentagon to restore press access. A new rule sets more limits

Devin Pavlou
After a judicial order, the DOD announced it would remove the press offices in the Pentagon and create a press area outside the building.
Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
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The Defense Department’s response to a judge’s order on media access to the Pentagon may land it back in court.

Late Monday, the Defense Department’s top spokesperson, Sean Parnell, announced that the Pentagon would close the offices historically used by journalists who cover the military and would restrict reporters to a new press area outside the main building. Journalists who need to physically enter the Pentagon would need an escort.

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The decision followed a federal judge’s ruling that aspects of its press rules imposed last year by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were unconstitutional. The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by The New York Times, which argued the restrictions were overly broad and violated the First Amendment.

The changes announced Monday will make it harder for reporters across the political spectrum to report on the military. CNN reported that the Pentagon’s changes will “further reduce day-to-day press access” and limit the public’s understanding of what the military is doing. This information is especially critical as the war in Iran continues. 

In addition to the new press area and escort requirements, the department is also changing the rules for journalists requesting press credentials, The Times reported. 

The new rules were an attempt to find a legal way to restrict reporters’ access to the Pentagon and the military personnel who work there, Axios reported. In a similar vein, the White House restricted access to Trump by The Associated Press after the news service refused to change its style guide to align with an executive order changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico.

But Charlie Stadtlander, a spokesperson for The Times, said Monday that the new policy doesn’t comply with the judge’s order striking down the earlier restrictions. 

“It continues to impose unconstitutional restrictions on the press,” he wrote. “We will be going back to court.”

The Pentagon previously said it planned to appeal the judge’s ruling but later announced that its new policies would comply with the order and still preserve military security, “without conceding the validity of the court’s analysis,” The Times reported. 

Is reporting a ‘security risk’?

Top Pentagon officials have had a contentious relationship with the press since Trump returned to the White House last January. Hegseth has previously proposed denying an NBC News reporter access to the Pentagon before evicting several news organizations from their offices in the facility, according to The Times. Credentialed reporters had been given extensive access to the Pentagon since the building opened during World War II.

The Defense Department adopted a new policy allowing officials to declare reporters as “security risks” and revoke their press credentials if they sought or reported information that the Pentagon believed threatened national security. 

Dozens of journalists turned in their press passes rather than agreeing to the new policy. The Pentagon then credentialed a new press corps, primarily consisting of far-right commentators and influencers who support Trump.

As Straight Arrow News previously reported, these new publications provided favorable coverage of Pentagon decisions and were less likely to cover U.S. attacks on suspected drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean than mainstream organizations, such as CNN or Fox News. 

Trump administration officials have previously disputed that reporters were entitled to cover the Pentagon.

“The Department could have decided not to allow any press access to the Pentagon: access to the Pentagon is a privilege, not a right,” Department of Justice attorney Michael Bruns wrote in a filing

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

The Pentagon is restricting journalists' physical access to the building, requiring escorts for entry and imposing new credential requirements that media organizations say violate a federal court order.

Reduced military transparency during active conflict

Americans now have less direct reporting on military operations as the Pentagon limits journalists' access while the war in Iran continues.

Escort requirement for Pentagon entry

Reporters can no longer move freely inside the Pentagon and must be accompanied by military staff to enter the building.

Ongoing legal dispute over press access

The New York Times says the new policy remains unconstitutional and will return to court, meaning access rules may change again.

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Do the math

The Pentagon Press Association represents about 100 journalists. Of 56 news outlets in the association, only one agreed to sign the original policy. Seven Times journalists had their credentials ordered reinstated by the court.

History lesson

Past defense secretaries of both parties saw value in journalists having workspace inside the Pentagon to maintain regular contact with military officials. The Correspondents' Corridor has been used for decades to cover the U.S. military.

Policy impact

Journalists will require escort by authorized Pentagon personnel to access the building. They will still have access for scheduled press briefings and interviews arranged through public affairs offices but cannot move freely within the facility.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. Axios

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame this as a First Amendment fight — using terms like "stranglehold," "First Amendment won," and "restrict press access again," highlighting reporter walkouts and criticism of Pete Hegseth.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right stress institutional order and security, invoking "preserving the department’s 'legitimate security interests'," "kicks out," or "War Dept," and portraying changes as justified, procedural compliance after a court order.

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Media landscape

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150 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Defense Department announced the closure of the Pentagon's longtime media workspace and now requires all journalists to have escorts inside the building.
  • In October 2025, a federal judge ruled the Pentagon's previous press restrictions unconstitutional and ordered the reinstatement of New York Times reporters' press passes.
  • The Pentagon plans to open a new press workspace in an annex outside the main building and is appealing the court ruling while emphasizing security concerns.
  • The Pentagon Press Association and several news organizations condemned the new restrictions as violations of press freedoms protected by the First Amendment and the court's ruling.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman ordered the Pentagon to reinstate press credentials for The New York Times reporters, including Julian E. Barnes, striking down media restrictions he deemed unconstitutional.
  • The dispute stems from an Oct. 15, 2025, policy requiring journalists to sign a pledge that would have surrendered editorial independence, triggering a mass walkout by reporters from major news organizations.
  • In his 40-page opinion, Judge Friedman wrote that the policy constituted illegal "viewpoint discrimination" designed to remove disfavored journalists and replace them with those "on board and willing to serve."
  • Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell indicated on Sunday that credentials will be restored today, Monday, while the department simultaneously pursues an immediate appeal in the D.C. Circuit.
  • The Pentagon updated its media policy to require authorized personnel to escort journalists during access, while the ruling sets a legal precedent rebuking administration efforts to control wartime reporting.

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Key points from the Right

  • The US Defense Department will relocate journalists to an annex outside the Pentagon after closing the indoor Correspondents' Corridor due to revised media access restrictions following a court order.
  • A federal judge ruled that the Pentagon's media policy violated journalists' First Amendment rights by imposing unconstitutional restrictions and enabling viewpoint discrimination.
  • Journalists must be escorted by authorized personnel for access inside the Pentagon under the revised rules, which comply with the court order though the Defense Department disagrees and is appealing.
  • Press freedom advocates and the Pentagon Press Association criticized the new restrictions as unconstitutional and plan to pursue further legal action.

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Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. Axios

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