A military widow asked for pictures of her husband’s grave at Arlington. Hundreds of people responded.

A woman who lost her husband in the line of duty during the Iraq War made a long-shot request on social media over the Memorial Day weekend. The response was an outpouring of love, support and honor.

Sharrell Anne Shaw shared a post on X on Sunday, asking if anyone visiting Arlington National Cemetery would be willing to stop by the grave of her husband, Army Staff Sgt. Alan W. Shaw’s, and share a photo.

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Shaw, 31, who also had served in the Marine Corps, was killed in Iraq on Feb. 9, 2007, in an explosion as soldiers tried to breach a fortified barricade. Two others, Staff Sgt. Eric Ross and Spc. Leeroy A. Camacho, also died.

“This is probably a long shot,” Shaw’s widow, who lives in Benton, Arkansas, wrote, “but if anybody happens to be in DC this weekend and plans on visiting Arlington, I would love to see a fresh photo of my husband’s grave.”

This is probably a long shot, but if anybody happens to be in DC this weekend and plans on visiting Arlington, I would love to see a fresh photo of my husband’s grave in Section 60.



SSG Alan W. Shaw

Section 60, Grave 8451

B Co 1/12 Cav, 1st Cavalry Division

November 10, 1975 -… — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) May 24, 2026

On a holiday intended to honor fallen service members, she got more than she could have imagined — from strangers, influencers and even Trump administration officials.

Officials and strangers flood Arlington

Within 24 hours, Shaw’s post had millions of views and hundreds of replies, including one from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard shared a photo of herself placing a challenge coin on the gravestone. She noted dozens of other people apparently had already visited.

“It was an honor to visit your husband’s grave today on your behalf and to pay my respects,” Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran, replied to Shaw on X. “It was wonderful to see the beautiful flowers representing many others who did the same.”

“Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to the loved ones they left behind,” Gabbard said. “Thank you for your service and sacrifice.”

It was an honor to visit your husband’s grave today on your behalf, and to pay my respects. It was wonderful to see the beautiful flowers representing many others who did the same. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to the loved ones… pic.twitter.com/GWx11xlecF — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 25, 2026

A Pentagon official posted photos of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, saying he visited Shaw’s grave and others at Arlington on Memorial Day.

. @SecWar @PeteHegseth and family honored Staff Sgt. James M. Malachowski, Staff Sgt. Alan W. Shaw and other warfighters in section 60 @ArlingtonNatl this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Xaw9LNs8Rv — Tami Radabaugh (@TRadabaughDOW) May 25, 2026

Conservative influencer Nick Sortor also visited, placing roses in front of the grave alongside two American flags.

“His grave now has some fresh roses placed in front of it, alongside two American flags, a reminder that Americans truly appreciate his sacrifice,” Sortor said in a video he posted on X.

Dozens of others showed up as well, placing their own flowers at the grave and posting photos on social media.

‘One of the most beautiful things’

Shaw said her husband would have been grateful for the response to her post and thanked those who remembered the fallen on Memorial Day.

“Watching Americans from every political spectrum coming together on Memorial Day weekend to honor just one soldier is one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen as an American in a long time,” Shaw told Fox News.

Shaw also shared a thank-you post on X, saying the response to her original post “caught me off guard.”

“For one day on social media, people put aside the constant noise and negativity and came together for something bigger than themselves,” she wrote. “My notifications filled with photos, kind messages, prayers, and stories from people honoring not just Alan, but so many of our fallen heroes.”

“After years of watching social media reward some of the worst parts of humanity,” she wrote, “today gave me a reminder that the good is still out there too.”

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