Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

A new national park pass features Trump. A lawsuit says that’s illegal

William Jackson
America the Beautiful Annual Pass 2026
Image credit: Department of Interior

Summary

Legal challenge

The Center for Biological Diversity says in a lawsuit that placing President Donald Trump’s image on a national park annual pass violates federal law.

Contest winner versus new passes

The complaint says a photo of Glacier National Park won a required public contest for the 2026 park pass. The suit also challenges new, higher annual fees for foreign visitors.

White House response

A White House spokesperson called the lawsuit “frivolous” and said the plaintiffs should be grateful to Trump for increasing park access.

Full story

An environmental group sued to block a 2026 “America the Beautiful” national park pass featuring President Donald Trump. It alleges that the design violates a 2004 law requiring an annual public photo contest to choose the artwork.

The Center for Biological Diversity says putting Trump’s face on the pass violates rules enacted in the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA).

The center’s lawsuit says the Department of Agriculture, the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service turned the pass into a partisan political platform for Trump.

Previous America the Beautiful Annual Pass featuring national parks and wildlife refuges
Department of Interior

The group also challenges a new, higher-priced “nonresident” pass for foreign visitors, saying it also conflicts with the FLREA.

The complaint notes that a photo of Glacier National Park won the public competition for the 2026 pass. Instead, the lawsuit says, officials placed Trump’s headshot on a new “resident” pass and shifted the Glacier image to the new “nonresident” pass.

What’s new about the 2026 passes

The Washington Post reported that the 2026 pass design chosen by the Department of the Interior features images of Trump and the nation’s first president, George Washington, to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary. 

The department plans to raise the annual fee for international visitors to $250 starting in January. Previously, they paid the same amount — $80 — charged to U.S. residents.

What the lawsuit says FLREA requires

The lawsuit argues FLREA lists seven pass types and “explicitly precludes” creating others, so new “resident” and “nonresident” versions are unlawful. 

The suit also claims that substituting Trump’s image for the contest winner violates the statute and is “arbitrary and capricious” under the Administrative Procedure Act.

How the government is responding

While the Agriculture and Interior departments have not commented on the litigation, the White House dismissed the lawsuit as “frivolous.” A spokesperson told The Post that the environmental group that filed the suit should instead be grateful to Trump for improving park access.

“Instead of filing frivolous lawsuits, this leftist group should be thanking President Trump for enhancing opportunities for Americans to enjoy our beautiful national parks,” White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement.

Context around the program changes

The complaint says the annual contest rules require images taken on federal lands and allow disqualification of highly altered or controversial submissions. The plaintiffs argue a presidential headshot does not meet those requirements.

NBC News noted that the lawsuit follows other changes to park operations to honor Trump, including the removal of Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr. Day from the list of fee-free days. Those holidays were replaced on the 2026 calendar by Trump’s birthday, June 14, which is also Flag Day.

What the plaintiffs want the court to do

The suit asks a U.S. District Court judge in Washington, D.C., to declare the agencies in violation of the law,  vacate the 2026 pass decisions and enjoin any pass that “unlawfully displays an image of President Trump.”

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Alan Judd and Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A legal challenge to the 2026 "America the Beautiful" national park pass raises questions about adherence to federal law, potentially affecting future park access and commemorative practices.

Federal law compliance

The lawsuit centers on whether the Department of the Interior and other agencies followed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act in the creation and design of the new park passes.

Political use of public lands

Placing President Donald Trump’s image on park passes and making changes to commemorative days raises concerns about using public resources for political messaging.

Access and equity

The introduction of higher-priced passes for international visitors and changes to free entry days may have lasting effects on who can access national parks and how these spaces are celebrated.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 49 media outlets

Community reaction

Environmental and conservation groups have raised strong objections, while some government officials defend the redesign as modern and patriotic.

Global impact

The increased nonresident fees could impact international tourism and visitor patterns, potentially reducing foreign access to U.S. national parks while increasing revenue from overseas visitors.

History lesson

Historically, national park passes have featured landscape or wildlife photos chosen via public contest, with no record of a U.S. president's portrait appearing before the 2026 redesign.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Center for Biological Diversity
  2. The Washington Post
  3. NBC News

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

49 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The Center for Biological Diversity
  2. The Washington Post
  3. NBC News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.