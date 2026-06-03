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A third of Americans say they’re financially stressed. The numbers back them up.

Craig Nigrelli
Nearly a third of Americans feel financially stressed, describing a daily struggle to keep up with bills and stay in control of their money.
Image credit: Brandon Bell/Michael IP/AFP via Getty Images

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A new Gallup study finds nearly one-third of Americans are feeling financially stressed, describing a daily struggle to keep up with all the bills, make financial trade-offs and stay in control of their money.

The survey of more than 5,000 adults found that 32% of Americans fall into Gallup’s “financially stressed” category, while just 16% describe themselves as financially fulfilled – meaning their finances support the life they want to live.

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What financial stress looks like

Gallup defines financial stress as regularly struggling to meet financial obligations, feeling forced to choose between competing priorities and lacking confidence in one’s financial future.

Many respondents said they frequently worry about money and feel their spending decisions don’t align with their personal goals and values. 

When asked about their top financial priorities, 67% said increasing household income was their primary concern. Another 65% cited reducing debt, while 57% said they wanted more money available for everyday purchases.

Costs continue to pressure household budgets 

The findings arrive as many Americans are struggling to face elevated costs for essentials.

According to AAA, the average national price of gasoline stood at $4.26 per gallon Wednesday, up more than a dollar from the same time last year. 

Inflation has cooled from its peak but remains a challenge for many households. The Consumer Price Index was up 3.8% in April compared with a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Economists say the cumulative effect of higher prices for necessities such as housing, food, healthcare, utilities and transportation continues to strain household budgets.

Americans are saving less 

One sign of that pressure can be seen in Americans’ savings accounts. 

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reports the personal savings rate fell to 2.6% in April, compared to 5.8% a year earlier.

“I thought 2.6% for April was a typo at first. It is so low,” Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, told CNBC.

Long noted that, excluding a brief dip in 2022, Americans have not saved this little in more than six decades. 

“It’s more than just high gas prices,” Long said. “It’s rising electricity, healthcare and food prices. These are the basics that people must pay. It’s harder to skimp on these items.”

Looking for bargains

Retailers that cater to budget-conscious shoppers say they’re seeing the effects firsthand.

Dollar General reported a 3.4% increase in first-quarter sales this week, with executives saying many customers are actively cutting back in other areas of their budgets to search for affordability and value

Chief Executive Todd Vasos said some customers reported purchasing less food and reducing other household spending because of higher fuel costs. 

The Gallup findings suggest those choices are becoming increasingly common. While some Americans say they feel financially secure, many others report spending more time figuring out what they can afford – and what they have to do without.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

A Gallup survey finds nearly one-third of Americans are actively struggling to meet financial obligations and make ends meet under current cost conditions.

Savings are at historic lows

The personal savings rate fell to 2.6% in April, a level Navy Federal Credit Union's chief economist described as so low she initially thought it was a typo.

Essentials are straining budgets

Gas averaged $4.26 per gallon nationally as of Wednesday, and the CPI remained 3.8% above year-ago levels, with economists citing housing, food, healthcare and utilities as ongoing pressures.

Shoppers are cutting back now

Dollar General reported customers are already purchasing less food and reducing household spending, with executives citing higher fuel costs as a direct driver of those cutbacks.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Gallup
  2. Bureau of Labor Statistics
  3. Bureau of Economic Analysis
  4. Morningstar
  5. The Wall Street Journal
  6. AAA

Sources

  1. Gallup
  2. Bureau of Labor Statistics
  3. Bureau of Economic Analysis
  4. Morningstar
  5. The Wall Street Journal
  6. AAA