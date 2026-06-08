A UFC fight is rising on the White House lawn. A lawsuit wants it shut down

Jason K. Morrell
Activists are suing to stop a UFC fight scheduled for next week on the White House lawn from happening.
Image credit: Kevin Carter/Getty Images

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A federal lawsuit is asking a judge to stop next week’s UFC event at the White House, arguing the administration is allowing a private company to turn federal property into a commercial sports venue without the approvals normally required for such a project.

The case, filed Saturday on behalf of a Vietnam veteran and a Virginia civic activist, seeks to block the June 14 fight and disputes the administration’s position that the event qualifies as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration.

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The lawsuit, brought by the Public Integrity Project, targets both the fight planned for the White House South Lawn and related activities scheduled at the Lincoln Memorial, arguing neither location can legally be used for the type of commercial sporting event the UFC is planning.

That challenge comes after weeks of visible construction outside the Executive Mansion. Crews have been assembling a large-scale venue on the South Lawn, including a towering lighting structure and the octagon cage where the fights are expected to take place.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Attorneys for the plaintiffs argue the event falls outside the government’s authority to waive certain permitting requirements for official America 250 celebrations. They also contend the fight conflicts with National Park Service regulations that generally prohibit sport events on federal parkland unless specifically authorized.

“The event is neither ‘for the celebration of the 250th anniversary of American Independence’ nor, crucially, being ‘planned, organized, and executed’ by the federal government,” the complaint states.

Instead, the lawsuit argues the event is being produced by UFC, its media partners and corporate sponsors and is operating as a commercial enterprise rather than a government-run celebration.

Lawsuit points to financial interests

Much of the complaint focuses on who stands to benefit from staging the event on federal grounds.

Attorneys cite reports that UFC is marketing VIP packages priced between $1 million and $1.5 million. The filing also references Paramount Skydance’s plans to stream the event through its subscription service.

The lawsuit further notes that Trump disclosed purchasing between $15,000 and $50,000 worth of stock in TKO Group Holdings, UFC’s parent company, earlier this year.

Taken together, the plaintiffs argue, the event gives UFC and its business partners access to the White House and other national landmarks in ways that would ordinarily be unavailable to private companies.

Lincoln Memorial plans draw objection

The filing also takes aim at plans to hold ceremonial fighter weigh-ins at the Lincoln Memorial before the event.

One of the plaintiffs, retired Air Force Sgt. Paul Romano, said the memorial should not be used as part of a commercial sporting promotion.

“The Lincoln Memorial is sacred ground, and it honors everyone who has ever worn this country’s uniform,” Romano said in a statement. “Using it as a backdrop for a for-profit cage fight so the President and his friends can make money is a desecration.”

 JUNE 6: Crews clean the entrance to the Lincoln Memorial on June 6, 2026 in Washington, DC. Crews are cleaning the National Mall and painting the reflecting pool as part of the Trump Administration’s efforts to revitalize the Capitol ahead of the country 250th anniversary next month. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

Romano and co-plaintiff Susan Douglas argue they regularly visit the areas identified in the lawsuit and object to the planned use of those public spaces.

White House rejects lawsuit

The White House has dismissed the case and defended the event.

In a statement to The Hill, an administration official described the lawsuit as “obstructionist, baseless, and dilatory,” arguing the UFC card is no different from other events previously hosted on White House grounds.

The fight is scheduled for June 14, the same day as Trump’s 80th birthday. Trump has promoted the event as part of the country’s semiquincentennial celebration and has called it “the greatest show on Earth.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

A federal lawsuit filed Saturday seeks to block a UFC event scheduled for the White House South Lawn on June 14, directly affecting public access to and use of federal landmarks.

Public land used commercially

The lawsuit argues UFC, its media partners and corporate sponsors are operating a commercial enterprise on federal property in ways ordinarily unavailable to private companies.

VIP access priced out

According to the complaint, UFC is marketing VIP packages priced between $1 million and $1.5 million for an event held on publicly owned grounds.

Memorial access disputed

Plaintiffs who say they regularly visit the Lincoln Memorial object to its planned use as a backdrop for fighter weigh-ins tied to a for-profit sporting event.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 164 media outlets

Behind the numbers

A YouGov poll shows 51% of Americans oppose the White House UFC event, with only 17% in favor. The arena structure, called "The Claw," stands 92 feet tall and weighs 600 tons; lawn repairs alone are estimated at $700,000 to $1 million.

Community reaction

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who was reportedly barred from attending the event, announced plans to travel to Washington and lead a peaceful protest outside the White House. The "No Kings" movement also called for nationwide demonstrations on June 14, with events planned in Washington and New York.

History lesson

The White House South Lawn has hosted large public events including concerts, Easter egg rolls and cultural celebrations, but no previous administration has hosted a professional sporting event with a permanent-scale arena structure on the grounds, according to reporting cited in the lawsuit.

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Sources

  1. Public Integrity Project
  2. The Associated Press
  3. CNN
  4. UFC
  5. Paramount+
  6. TKO Group Holdings
  7. The Hill
  8. Today

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left turn the White House UFC plan into a morality play, using terms like “corrupt,” “deeply corrupt,” and “most sacred” to stress scandal.
  • Media outlets in the center sit between them, calling it a “spectacle” and noting “resistance is growing.”
  • Media outlets on the right largely strip away that condemnation and foreground the legal angle, especially the claim that the authorization was “unlawful.”

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Media landscape

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164 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A federal lawsuit filed by the Public Integrity Project on behalf of two Virginia residents seeks to stop a UFC fight scheduled for June 14 on the White House South Lawn, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday and the nation's 250th anniversary celebration.
  • The lawsuit alleges the event violates National Park Service regulations prohibiting sporting events on federal parklands, lacks congressional consent for the erected arch, and was approved without an environmental review.

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Key points from the Center

  • On June 14, the UFC will host a fight card on the White House South Lawn, but a federal lawsuit filed by the Public Integrity Project seeks to halt the event.
  • Violations of National Environmental Policy Act reviews and congressional consent requirements prompted plaintiffs to argue the event is a "corrupt" transfer of public resources to a private business ally.
  • A 92-foot-tall, 600-ton steel structure called "the Claw" accompanies plans to issue 85,000 free tickets and sell VIP packages for up to $1.5 million per head.
  • Dismissing the legal challenge as "obstructionist, baseless, and dilatory," the White House asserted the event resembles other properly permitted activities on the National Mall and Ellipse.
  • President Donald Trump's 80th birthday and America's 250th anniversary coincide with June 14, and Trump suggested the structure might "never" be removed, comparing it to the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

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Key points from the Right

  • A federal lawsuit filed by two Virginia residents and the Public Integrity Project seeks to stop the UFC fight called UFC Freedom 250 planned for June 14 on the White House South Lawn, arguing it violates rules on private, for-profit use of federal grounds without congressional approval or environmental review.
  • Plaintiffs claim the event promotes the UFC brand and President Trump's 80th birthday more than America's 250th anniversary and argue it benefits Trump and his associates financially, including concerns over Trump's stock holdings in UFC's parent company.
  • The lawsuit objects to the construction of a 92-foot, 600-ton steel structure called the Claw next to the White House and states that the South Lawn is being damaged while the event is treated like a private entertainment venue.
  • The plaintiffs highlight worries about the misuse of iconic federal properties such as the Lincoln Memorial for ceremonial weigh-ins and seek a federal injunction to block the event, which is still scheduled pending legal action.

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Sources

  1. Public Integrity Project
  2. The Associated Press
  3. CNN
  4. UFC
  5. Paramount+
  6. TKO Group Holdings
  7. The Hill
  8. Today