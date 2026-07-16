A year after deadly flooding, Texas Hill Country faces another flood emergency

The same part of Texas devastated by last July’s deadly flooding is once again under flash flood emergencies, as rapidly rising waters threaten communities along the Guadalupe River.

Torrential rain this week triggered flash flood emergencies across the region, as water levels in creeks and rivers rose rapidly. Of the cities impacted, Kerrville — the city where the deadly Camp Mystic flooding happened last year— Hunt, Uvalde and Knippa are being hit the hardest.

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A deadly flood wave

Evacuations and water rescues are underway in all four cities, with reports of water flooding into buildings.

Roads and bridges became impassable after the Guadalupe River rose from 9 feet to 19 feet in about an hour. The National Weather Service elevated flash flood emergency warnings to say a “large and deadly flood wave” is making its way through the area.

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said officials issued disaster declarations in 59 counties, with more possibly to come.

“We are dealing with and responding to a flood that is likely going to break records,” Abbott said. “There are over 1,300 state personnel from more than 30 agencies that are already activated. More than 800 vehicles, more than 75 boats, and 20 aircraft have been deployed. Our primary focus right now and throughout the remainder of this torrential rain is saving lives.”

AP Photo/Darren Abate

AP Photo/Darren Abate

AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez

AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez

AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez

Historic rainfall and flooding lead to evacuations

Heavy rain began Tuesday, with parts of Texas Hill Country receiving between 6 and 16 inches in just 24 hours.

Forecasters warned rainfall rates could reach 2 to 4 inches per hour, while some locations have already recorded more than 20 inches over the past 48 hours. Meanwhile, Abbott said the total rainfall from the storm is expected to exceed 30 inches.

Abbott said more than 75 people have been rescued from flooded areas, and others have been urged to shelter in place. Meanwhile, thousands are without power.

A repeat of last year’s flooding?

Some forecasts indicate parts of the region could receive as much as 10 inches more rain than fell during last year’s flooding. That storm killed 130 people, including 25 girls and two counselors at Camp Mystic.

Cities are still recovering from those floods and are permanently scarred from the losses. Camp Mystic, specifically, is facing lawsuits for its response to the flooding and recently filed for bankruptcy.

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Texas lawmakers faced fierce backlash for failing to pass flood protections that The Texas Tribune says could’ve saved lives.

The publication found most of the people who died across five counties were staying in federally designated flood-risk areas where lawmakers had previously declined to restrict development.

It found the locations were areas where state lawmakers had a chance to curb development, but didn’t.

While rainfall totals could rival – or even exceed – last year’s storm, officials say earlier evacuations, road closures and pre-positioned rescue crews have so far helped prevent fatalities.

Forecasters expect the heaviest rain to taper off Friday, with drier weather arriving over the weekend.

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