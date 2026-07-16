A year after deadly flooding, Texas Hill Country faces another flood emergency

Julia Marshall
The same part of Texas devastated by last July’s deadly flooding is once again under flash flood emergencies.
Image credit: AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez
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The same part of Texas devastated by last July’s deadly flooding is once again under flash flood emergencies, as rapidly rising waters threaten communities along the Guadalupe River.

Torrential rain this week triggered flash flood emergencies across the region, as water levels in creeks and rivers rose rapidly. Of the cities impacted, Kerrville — the city where the deadly Camp Mystic flooding happened last year— Hunt, Uvalde and Knippa are being hit the hardest. 

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A deadly flood wave

Evacuations and water rescues are underway in all four cities, with reports of water flooding into buildings. 

Roads and bridges became impassable after the Guadalupe River rose from 9 feet to 19 feet in about an hour. The National Weather Service elevated flash flood emergency warnings to say a “large and deadly flood wave” is making its way through the area. 

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said officials issued disaster declarations in 59 counties, with more possibly to come. 

“We are dealing with and responding to a flood that is likely going to break records,” Abbott said. “There are over 1,300 state personnel from more than 30 agencies that are already activated. More than 800 vehicles, more than 75 boats, and 20 aircraft have been deployed. Our primary focus right now and throughout the remainder of this torrential rain is saving lives.”

  • AP Photo/Darren Abate
  • AP Photo/Darren Abate
  • AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez
  • AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez
  • AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez

Historic rainfall and flooding lead to evacuations

Heavy rain began Tuesday, with parts of Texas Hill Country receiving between 6 and 16 inches in just 24 hours. 

Forecasters warned rainfall rates could reach 2 to 4 inches per hour, while some locations have already recorded more than 20 inches over the past 48 hours. Meanwhile, Abbott said the total rainfall from the storm is expected to exceed 30 inches. 

Abbott said more than 75 people have been rescued from flooded areas, and others have been urged to shelter in place. Meanwhile, thousands are without power.

A repeat of last year’s flooding?

Some forecasts indicate parts of the region could receive as much as 10 inches more rain than fell during last year’s flooding. That storm killed 130 people, including 25 girls and two counselors at Camp Mystic. 

Cities are still recovering from those floods and are permanently scarred from the losses. Camp Mystic, specifically, is facing lawsuits for its response to the flooding and recently filed for bankruptcy

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Texas lawmakers faced fierce backlash for failing to pass flood protections that The Texas Tribune says could’ve saved lives. 

The publication found most of the people who died across five counties were staying in federally designated flood-risk areas where lawmakers had previously declined to restrict development. 

It found the locations were areas where state lawmakers had a chance to curb development, but didn’t. 

While rainfall totals could rival – or even exceed – last year’s storm, officials say earlier evacuations, road closures and pre-positioned rescue crews have so far helped prevent fatalities.

Forecasters expect the heaviest rain to taper off Friday, with drier weather arriving over the weekend.

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A flash flood emergency is actively unfolding across the Texas Hill Country, with evacuations, water rescues and road closures already underway in multiple cities.

Roads and access cut off

The Guadalupe River rose from 9 to 19 feet in roughly an hour, making roads and bridges impassable and cutting off normal movement through affected communities.

Thousands without power

Thousands of residents in the affected region are currently without power as the storm moves through.

Disaster declarations in effect

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said disaster declarations have been issued in 59 counties, with more potentially to come as the storm continues.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Texas Tribune
  2. ABC News
  3. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Texas flooding as a “deadly” humanitarian crisis, amplifying Camp Mystic trauma and phrases like “deadly flood wave” or “relive trauma."
  • Media outlets in the center sit between them, more operational and meteorological, with “worst-case flood scenario” and rescue counts.
  • Media outlets on the right stress emergency authority and state response, leaning on “life-threatening,” “disaster declarations,” and Abbott’s leadership.

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Media landscape

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95 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Texas experienced severe flooding after heavy rainstorms, prompting emergency crews to rescue people from rising waters and issue urgent warnings to move to higher ground.
  • The National Weather Service in San Antonio warned of a "large and deadly flood wave" on the river that caused deadly floods at Camp Mystic last year.
  • Texas Game Wardens have rescued more than 40 people, primarily in Uvalde County, as reported by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
  • Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared disasters in dozens of counties due to the flooding.

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Key points from the Center

  • Dangerous flooding intensified across Texas on Thursday as torrential rainstorms prompted emergency rescues and urgent warnings from forecasters: "Move to higher ground now!"
  • Heavy rainfall dumped 10 to 20 inches in two days, with one gauge near Kerrville showing the river rose 32 feet in four hours, matching levels from the July 4, 2025, Camp Mystic disaster.
  • Just over 6 million Texas residents in 57 counties remain under a National Weather Service flood watch through early Thursday night, while watches for 34 counties expire Friday and Uvalde police ordered mandatory evacuations.
  • Texas Game Wardens have rescued more than 40 people, primarily near Uvalde, where rising waters closed major highways and roads as members of the Boerne Fire Dept. Performed water rescues on Wednesday.
  • Officials warned conditions could worsen, echoing last summer's devastating floods in the Texas Hill Country that killed more than 100 people; Gov. Greg Abbott issued disaster declarations for dozens of counties.

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Key points from the Right

  • Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared disaster for 59 counties in South Texas due to heavy rains causing widespread flooding, road damage, and numerous rescues.
  • Over 75 people have been rescued amid rising floodwaters, with rainfall totals reaching 10 to 15 inches and an additional 10 to 20 inches expected, raising the risk of record-breaking flooding.
  • The Texas National Guard is assisting with rescues using Black Hawk helicopters to reach inaccessible areas, while flood warnings remain in effect across Texas Hill Country and other regions.
  • Authorities are monitoring dangerous conditions as storms continue through Thursday, urging residents to avoid flooded roads and stay prepared, with drier weather anticipated by the weekend.

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Sources

  1. Texas Tribune
  2. ABC News
  3. CNN