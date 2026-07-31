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ACLU filings allege widespread misconduct by federal agents

Krystal Nurse
The ACLU has filed at least 50 tort claims, alleging federal agents or employees of misconduct.
Image credit: Blake Fagan / AFP via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

One of the nation’s largest civil rights organizations says it has filed 54 federal tort claims, including 30 in the past week, each detailing allegations of property damage, excessive force and constitutional violations during immigration enforcement operations and National Guard deployments.

In announcing the claims, the American Civil Liberties Union said policies of President Donald Trump’s administration are causing violent and lawless practices by federal agents. 

“The claims are very individualized, very unique for each particular client, but what they do have in common is they all tell a story about what happens when this administration puts enforcement above — at any cost — the respect of our constitutional rights,” Carmen Iguina González, the ACLU’s deputy director for immigration detention, told Straight Arrow. 

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González said the filings are a required first step before suing federal agencies for personal injury or property damage claims. If agencies deny a claim, federal law allows a claimant to sue the government for damages.

In a statement, the ACLU asserted that during Trump’s second term, “federal law enforcement agents have terrorized communities and people in their custody with a blatant disregard for the law.” Among the incidents the organization cited were the shooting deaths of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston and Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Maine, both of whom were killed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

A DHS spokesperson told Straight Arrow in an email that the pattern of concern is “violent agitators attacking our law enforcement officers.” It reiterated a claim that officers have experienced a sharp increase in assaults, which has been refuted. It questioned when the ACLU will acknowledge the harm done to officers and victims of crimes allegedly committed by unauthorized immigrants.

“ICE law enforcement officers are trained to use the minimum amount of force necessary to resolve dangerous situations to prioritize the safety of the public and our officers,” the spokesperson wrote. “Officers are highly trained in de-escalation tactics and regularly receive ongoing use of force training.”

Claims reflect ‘coordinated response’

The ACLU didn’t provide Straight Arrow with a full list of the 54 tort claims. The organization referred to a press release that lists the 17 states and the District of Columbia where the claims were filed. 

Straight Arrow was able to identify 33 claims filed across nine states and D.C. through a review of websites of ACLU affiliates. Some claims were filed against a specific agency, while others didn’t appear to have the corresponding information. 

González said the ACLU has made attempts at filing claims against DHS, believing that the masked federal agents are from the agency. None of the claims have proceeded out of the administrative process. 

“This is the first time that we have seen this kind of coordinated response,” she said.

Army veteran, workers alleged assault

While nearly all claims were filed against DHS or its affiliated agencies, one involving Anna King, of Washington, D.C., is against the National Guard. 

Guardsmen arrested King on May 8 at her D.C. doorstep for allegedly assaulting other Guardsmen days prior. King, who had been protesting the Guard’s presence in the city, had not been charged with the crime.

Her claim centered on how she was arrested, asserting that members entered her property and “violently restrained her,” according to a release from the ACLU of D.C.

“The Guard members pinned her to the ground, kneeled on her back, and handcuffed her tightly, refusing to loosen the handcuffs after she complained,” the release stated. “King suffered significant injuries from the incident, particularly in her wrist, which required surgery.”

In Washington state, a family of six filed claims against Customs and Border Protection for the “extreme harm” the agency inflicted when it kept the family detained with just access to a toilet. The mother, who was pregnant, received medical care only after losing consciousness due to the high temperatures in the cell, according to the ACLU of Washington.

A claim filed in Illinois involved cemetery workers Darren Eichler and Daniel Greer, who on Oct. 7, 2025 spotted a man in a river and attempted to get his attention to check his health, according to the ACLU of Illinois. Federal agents shooed them off, and the two told the officers to leave the area and “stop harassing people.” 

About seven agents approached the gated section where Eichler and Greer were working and used bolt clippers to enter after the workers refused to let them in. The workers were pepper sprayed and Eichler was transported to a local hospital with injuries relating to the spraying, according to the claim. 

Agents took Greer to a DHS facility without reading his constitutional rights or giving him a reason for his detention, the claim alleges, and he was given no medical assistance for the spraying. The workers were released without charges.

González said that despite leadership changes in DHS, officers’ conduct hasn’t changed. After the two July shootings, ICE temporarily suspended most vehicle stops nationwide, but it is not clear how long the suspension lasted.

“So the answer is no,” González said. “These abuses continue, and  our community members are suffering.”

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Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse is a general assignment reporter for Straight Arrow based out of Detroit, Michigan. She covers a wide array of topics, unafraid to ask hard questions to help the public understand the story at hand.
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Why this story matters

The ACLU has filed 54 federal tort claims alleging property damage, excessive force and constitutional violations by federal immigration agents and National Guard members, a required legal step before suing the government for damages.

Legal process already underway

Federal tort claims are a mandatory precursor to suing the government; if agencies deny them, claimants can pursue damages in federal court, according to the ACLU.

Incidents span multiple states

Claims were filed across 17 states and D.C., involving U.S. citizens and non-citizens who allege injuries, unlawful detention and property entry by federal agents.

Constitutional rights allegedly violated

Individual claims allege agents entered private property without consent, detained people without stating charges and denied medical care, according to ACLU filings.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. ACLU Deputy Director for Immigration Detention Carmen Iguina González
  2. American Civil Liberties Union
  3. ACLU of DC
  4. ACLU of Illinois

Sources

  1. ACLU Deputy Director for Immigration Detention Carmen Iguina González
  2. American Civil Liberties Union
  3. ACLU of DC
  4. ACLU of Illinois