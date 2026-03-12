Active shooter reported at Michigan synagogue as smoke pours from building

Police in West Bloomfield, Michigan, are responding to a possible active shooter at a Reform Jewish synagogue, according to local law enforcement. Video from the scene shows dark, thick smoke pouring out of the building.

Michigan State Police confirmed an active shooter in a school affiliated with Temple Israel, according to radio station WWJ in Detroit.

Hundreds of law enforcement vehicles lined the streets leading into the temple. Police were seen escorting kids off of a bus and ushering them into the school. Others could be seen carrying AR-15-style long guns.

Heather Crews, a West Bloomfield resident, spoke to SAN and said the scene shocked her as she passed by on the way to the gym.

“I didn’t know what was going on, and I got a bunch of texts,” she told SAN. “I turned around, and there were cars everywhere, and you can’t move. Parents just stopping their cars to make sure their kids are okay. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.“

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard told CBS News Detroit that security guards “engaged the threat” and that shots were fired. Bouchard said the shooter was not in custody but might be injured. Authorities are currently investigating if it’s more than one suspect.

Reports say gunfire was heard after a car crashed into the building early Thursday afternoon.

ABC affiliate WXYZ in Detroit said nearby schools and houses of worship were told to shelter in place. The Jewish Federation of Detroit was aware of the situation and provided the news station with a statement.

“We are aware of a security incident at Temple Israel,” the organization stated. “We are advising all Jewish organizations to go into lockout protocol – nobody in or out of your building. More information to follow.”

Temple Israel also houses the Tyner Religious School, which teaches pre-K through 12th grade.

This is a breaking news situation, and Straight Arrow News has a reporter on the scene who will provide updates as the story develops.