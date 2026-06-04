A flesh-eating screwworm is back in the U.S. Here’s why officials aren’t panicking

Jason K. Morrell, Julia Marshall
Experts have found New World screwworm larvae in a South Texas calf, marking the first confirmed U.S. case in decades.
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For the first time in decades, inspectors have detected a flesh-eating parasite in American livestock.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said experts have found New World screwworm larvae in a South Texas calf, marking the first confirmed U.S. case in decades.

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Rollins said the case was discovered in a 3-week-old calf in LaPryor, Texas, about 50 miles from the Mexico border. Since the discovery, state officials established a 12-mile quarantine zone, prohibiting animals within it from leaving without inspection.

While officials stress there is no risk to food safety, they warn that the parasite can cause serious harm to cattle, other livestock and wildlife.

History of flesh-eating parasite

The screwworm was eradicated from the U.S. in the 1970s after causing major losses to ranchers and the livestock industry. Rollins and other agricultural officials have been sounding the alarm about the fly’s movement across Mexico toward the U.S. for more than a year.

“And we all, as you know, have been talking and tracking and working around the clock to contain it, but we have not,” Rollins said. “Mexico, with the illicit movement of cattle and not having enough sterile flies, certainly has led us to today, June 3rd, 2026, the U.S. confirming its first new world screwworm case in the state of Texas since 1966.”

Officials have even taken preventative steps to try to keep the fly out of the U.S., including dropping millions of sterile screwworm flies in the area. They also deployed 8,000 fly traps along the U.S.-Mexico border and tested tens of thousands of flies and wild animals for the parasite.

Because of those preparations, Rollins said the USDA believes “there is no threat of mass infestation.”

“There is no reason to believe this incursion will result in establishment of the pest in our country,” Rollins said.

She said no other cases have been detected in the country, but federal and state officials are now intensifying surveillance in South Texas.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A flesh-eating livestock parasite not seen in the U.S. since 1966 has been confirmed in South Texas, triggering a quarantine zone and intensified federal surveillance.

Livestock movement restricted

A 12-mile quarantine zone around LaPryor, Texas prohibits animals from leaving without inspection, directly affecting ranchers and livestock operations in that area.

No food safety risk

Officials state there is no risk to food safety, meaning consumers face no documented threat to beef or other animal products from this case.

Cattle health threat documented

The USDA warns the parasite can cause serious harm to cattle, other livestock and wildlife, a concern for ranchers across South Texas and border regions.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. The Associated Press