Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

AI advice for talking politics at Thanksgiving is, actually, pretty good

Dan Levin
Straight Arrow News asked several popular AI chatbots how to deal with political conversations at Thanksgiving.
Image credit: Tony Esparza/CBS via Getty Images

Summary

Handling political conversations

AI chatbots including ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude recommend managing political conversations at family gatherings by preparing which topics to engage in or avoid, using 'I' statements to express personal feelings rather than confrontation and exiting heated discussions gracefully.

Approach to Thanksgiving politics

All AI chatbots asked agree on the idea of avoiding political discussions at the Thanksgiving table.

Public expectations of political arguments

Based on a YouGov poll cited in the article, only 11% of 1,120 respondents expect political arguments at Thanksgiving dinner, while over 30% anticipate some discussion of politics.

Full story

Thanksgiving comes with many traditions like turkey, the Macy’s parade, football, and of course, the awkward political conversations with your family members you see once a year. Straight Arrow News asked several popular AI chatbots how to deal with those conversations.

What the bots had to say

Americans continue to increasingly see the country as more divided. So, what should you do when your liberal, college junior, cousin who now really likes the phrase “late-stage capitalism” comes home for break and sits down with your MAGA aunt who lives 100 miles into the country because it’s “safer.”

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

SAN asked ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude what to do in this situation. Each of them said to come prepared with which topics you’ll allow yourself to jump in on and which ones you’ll avoid by going for that “walk around the block” with your fun cousin in the tie-dyed sweatshirt.

Each one also recommended coming equipped with your “I” statements. That means instead of saying ’No, Aunt Karen, you’re wrong,” come back with “I feel concerned about…”

Once you’re into it, the bots said there’s always room for humor, especially to de-escalate, including lines like “turkey’s dry enough — let’s not cook each other too.” (Good one, ChatGPT).

Each one also recommended conversing with “curiosity.” Instead of calling them stupid, ask your aunt why she supports deporting all of Southern California or why your cousin believes the entire police department should be replaced with social workers.

Once it inevitably gets heated, each bot said to make sure you know where your exit ramp is. Gemini is apparently especially concerned about this, saying you’ll know it’s gotten too emotional “if you feel your chest tighten or your breathing get shallow.”

They recommended exiting gracefully, suggesting you get a refill on food as a possible excuse to get up from the table, instead of going full Chris Evans in Knives Out. Although when asked, all three bots agreed that Evans’ famous sweater from that movie is a great choice for a Thanksgiving outfit, with Claude saying it’s “legendary as a Thanksgiving fashion statement.”

All the bots also ended with one thought: treat politics at the table like the Trump administration treats climate change, and the Biden administration treated Hunter Biden’s laptop, and just don’t talk about it.

Politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table

Not talking about it seems to be the way most Americans will go about politics at the table this year. In a YouGov poll, only 11% of the 1,120 respondents said they expect political arguments at the table.

Over 30% acknowledged that there would likely be some discussion of politics during dinner.

The fighting appears to come from the Wild West of the country, where 16% said they expect a duel during dinnertime. The Northeast expects calm, with only 7% expecting the same.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris once again finished behind Trump in a poll. Of those asked, 28% said those attending their dinner supported Harris, while 31% supported Trump.

American divisiveness

The reason this topic has become such a concern could come from the view that the country is more divided than ever. Pew Research Center polling found Americans think this is the most divided our country has been since the Civil War.

Protests of the Trump administration have drawn millions of people this year.

Civility has also gone downhill significantly, especially in politics.

In the end, maybe it’s best to remember this line from Claude.

“Gratitude and connection are the real reasons you’re gathered.”

Dan Levin
Dan Levin
Dan Levin is a producer at Straight Arrow News. Dan began his career as a sports producer at WBAL-TV in Baltimore before moving over to news
Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

This story highlights widespread concerns about navigating political discussions at family gatherings, reflecting ongoing national polarization and the search for strategies to maintain civility amid divisive topics.

Political polarization

National polling and opinions cited from sources like Pew Research Center indicate that Americans perceive the country as more divided than it has been in decades, affecting even personal settings like holiday dinners.

Civility and communication

AI chatbots and cited polls suggest Americans are seeking ways to discuss politics more respectfully or avoid the topic altogether to preserve harmony during family events.

Role of technology in conversation

Insights from AI chatbots are being considered as practical advice for handling tense political discussions, demonstrating technology's evolving influence on contemporary interpersonal communication.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Syracuse University
  2. YouGov

Sources

  1. Syracuse University
  2. YouGov

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.