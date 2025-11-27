AI advice for talking politics at Thanksgiving is, actually, pretty good

Thanksgiving comes with many traditions like turkey, the Macy’s parade, football, and of course, the awkward political conversations with your family members you see once a year. Straight Arrow News asked several popular AI chatbots how to deal with those conversations.

What the bots had to say

Americans continue to increasingly see the country as more divided. So, what should you do when your liberal, college junior, cousin who now really likes the phrase “late-stage capitalism” comes home for break and sits down with your MAGA aunt who lives 100 miles into the country because it’s “safer.”

SAN asked ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude what to do in this situation. Each of them said to come prepared with which topics you’ll allow yourself to jump in on and which ones you’ll avoid by going for that “walk around the block” with your fun cousin in the tie-dyed sweatshirt.

Each one also recommended coming equipped with your “I” statements. That means instead of saying ’No, Aunt Karen, you’re wrong,” come back with “I feel concerned about…”

Once you’re into it, the bots said there’s always room for humor, especially to de-escalate, including lines like “turkey’s dry enough — let’s not cook each other too.” (Good one, ChatGPT).

Each one also recommended conversing with “curiosity.” Instead of calling them stupid, ask your aunt why she supports deporting all of Southern California or why your cousin believes the entire police department should be replaced with social workers.

Once it inevitably gets heated, each bot said to make sure you know where your exit ramp is. Gemini is apparently especially concerned about this, saying you’ll know it’s gotten too emotional “if you feel your chest tighten or your breathing get shallow.”

They recommended exiting gracefully, suggesting you get a refill on food as a possible excuse to get up from the table, instead of going full Chris Evans in Knives Out. Although when asked, all three bots agreed that Evans’ famous sweater from that movie is a great choice for a Thanksgiving outfit, with Claude saying it’s “legendary as a Thanksgiving fashion statement.”

All the bots also ended with one thought: treat politics at the table like the Trump administration treats climate change, and the Biden administration treated Hunter Biden’s laptop, and just don’t talk about it.

Politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table

Not talking about it seems to be the way most Americans will go about politics at the table this year. In a YouGov poll, only 11% of the 1,120 respondents said they expect political arguments at the table.

Over 30% acknowledged that there would likely be some discussion of politics during dinner.

The fighting appears to come from the Wild West of the country, where 16% said they expect a duel during dinnertime. The Northeast expects calm, with only 7% expecting the same.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris once again finished behind Trump in a poll. Of those asked, 28% said those attending their dinner supported Harris, while 31% supported Trump.

American divisiveness

The reason this topic has become such a concern could come from the view that the country is more divided than ever. Pew Research Center polling found Americans think this is the most divided our country has been since the Civil War.

Protests of the Trump administration have drawn millions of people this year.

Civility has also gone downhill significantly, especially in politics.

In the end, maybe it’s best to remember this line from Claude.

“Gratitude and connection are the real reasons you’re gathered.”