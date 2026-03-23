Air Canada runway crash kills 2; Iran Hormuz crisis jolts oil supply

A passenger jet collides with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport. Two people are dead as investigators work to determine how both ended up on the same runway.

Plus, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staffing shortages stretch airport lines for hours. On Monday, the Trump administration will send U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to airports to keep travelers moving.

And a U.S. deadline on Iran hits over the Strait of Hormuz. Washington is threatening strikes if the waterway isn’t reopened by this evening.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Monday, March 23, 2026.

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Air Canada jet collides with fire truck at LaGuardia, killing two

Two people are dead after a passenger jet collided with a fire truck on a runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. The crash happened late Sunday night as an Air Canada Express flight arrived from Montreal.

Authorities say the plane struck a Port Authority rescue and firefighting vehicle responding to a separate incident. The pilot and co-pilot on the Air Canada plane were killed. Several passengers were injured, and two people inside the fire truck were also hurt.

The aircraft, a CRJ-900, was carrying more than 70 passengers and four crew members.

Flight-tracking data show the plane had just landed and was slowing on the runway when it hit the vehicle. Officials say the jet was traveling at low speed at the time of the collision.

Emergency crews flooded the runway within minutes. Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the aircraft’s nose, with emergency vehicles surrounding the plane.











An Air Canada Jet sits on the runway at LaGuardia Airport, Monday, March 23, 2026, after colliding with a Port Authority vehicle in New York. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

Firetrucks lineup outside LaGuardia Airport, Monday, March 23, 2026, in New York, after an Air Canada Jet collided with a Port Authority vehicle on a runway. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

An Air Canada Jet sits on the runway at LaGuardia Airport, Monday, March 23, 2026, after colliding with a Port Authority vehicle in New York. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

An Air Canada Jet sits on the runway at LaGuardia Airport, Monday, March 23, 2026, after colliding with a Port Authority aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle after landing in New York. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

An Air Canada jet sits on the runway at LaGuardia Airport, Monday, March 23, 2026, after colliding with a Port Authority aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle after landing in New York. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

A Port Authority aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle lays on its side off of runway 4 after colliding with an Air Canada jet after it landed at LaGuardia Airport, Monday, March 23, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

The port authority said it immediately activated emergency response protocols. The FAA issued a ground stop shortly after the crash, shutting down LaGuardia overnight.

The airport is expected to remain closed until at least 2 p.m. ET Monday. Travelers are being told to expect significant delays and cancellations throughout the day.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate.

Trump orders ICE to assist TSA at airports as staffing shortages worsen

The collision comes as airports across the country are already dealing with major disruptions. Monday morning, ICE agents will begin deploying to airports to help with long TSA lines, as a funding standoff in Washington drags on.

Passengers are already dealing with long waits at security checkpoints, with some lines stretching for hours, out the doors and down hallways at major airports.

The problem: TSA staffing shortages, as workers miss paychecks during the Department of Homeland Security funding fight.

Now, the Trump administration says ICE agents will step in to help keep travelers moving.

On Fox News Sunday, border czar Tom Homan said ICE will assist with airport operations, including managing crowds so TSA officers can stay focused on screening.

“Tomorrow we’re going to try to move those lines quicker, give TSA support; they’re our brothers and sisters on the DHS. And we simply need to get these officers paid,” Homan said. “But until then, the president came up with a great idea: let’s send additional resources to the airports, to support the American people and support the men and women of TSA who are not getting paid, but are showing up for work every day.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says ICE agents are trained and can help, even if they’re not replacing TSA officers.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images

“They run those same type of security machines at the southern border, right? Packages come through, or people come through,” Duffy said. “They run similar assets. To manage the through flow of people and even administratively, they’ll be helpful. But again, we have ice agents who are trained and can provide assistance to agents.”

But there are still questions about how the plan will work, including how many ICE agents will be deployed and where.

Democrats argue the plan puts untrained personnel in sensitive roles and could make a tense situation worse.

“There are three things that have been true since Donald Trump and Republicans came back into power last January… life is more expensive, life is more chaotic, and life is more extreme,” House Minority Leader Jakeem Jeffries said. “We’ve already seen how ICE conducts itself. These are untrained individuals when it comes to doing the current job that they have for the most part, let alone deploying them in close exposure in highly sensitive situations at airports across the country.”

The deployment comes after Trump confirmed the move on Truth Social Sunday, saying ICE agents would be sent to airports starting Monday.

The White House says it’s a temporary solution until Congress resolves the funding stalemate and TSA workers are paid.

Trump pauses strikes on Iran’s power plants after talks

Breaking news update: President Donald Trump announced he will pause strikes on Iran’s power plants for five days after he said weekend discussions with Tehran were productive.

This is a breaking news update issued after the production of the Unbiased Updates video, so it is not included in the show.

A high-stakes deadline hits Monday over the Strait of Hormuz, with the U.S. and Iran trading threats over what comes next.

Trump has given Iran 48 hours to fully reopen the Strait, or face U.S. strikes on its energy infrastructure.

Iran responded by warning it would shut the waterway completely and target energy sites across the region if the U.S. follows through.

The Strait of Hormuz handles a major share of the world’s oil supply, so any disruption has global consequences.

On Saturday, Trump posted that the U.S. would “hit and obliterate” Iranian power plants if the Strait is not reopened.

The White House is making clear that military options are still under consideration.

“I would never take anything off the table for the president, certainly not on national television,” U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said on CBS. “And so to the extent we’re degrading their military capability and their defense industrial base, all options should be on the table, and the president’s made that very clear.”

Meanwhile, the head of the International Energy Agency warns the global economy faces a major threat, saying no country will be immune if the conflict continues.

Financial markets are already reacting, with Asian markets down sharply overnight and losses spreading into Europe.

In Tehran Monday morning, power is out in parts of the city after a new wave of Israeli strikes.

Saudi Arabia says it intercepted two Iranian missiles headed toward Riyadh.

The death toll continues to rise, with thousands killed across Iran and Lebanon since the fighting began more than three weeks ago.

U.S. officials say 13 Americans have died since the conflict started on Feb. 28.

Senate advances Mullin nomination, final confirmation vote possible Monday

The Senate voted 54 to 37 on Sunday to advance Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s nomination to lead the Department of Homeland Security. A final confirmation vote is expected in the coming days, with this evening being the earliest possible timeline.

If confirmed, Mullin would replace Kristi Noem and take over an agency still dealing with a funding standoff and staffing issues.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Mullin’s path to this point has not been smooth. During last week’s confirmation hearing, he faced sharp questions from both parties, including Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who raised concerns about Mullin’s past comments and temperament.

Two Democratic senators — John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico — voted with Republicans to move Mullin’s nomination forward, helping secure the support needed to advance.

Guthrie family renews public plea urging Tucson community to come forward

Savannah Guthrie and her family issued a new appeal Sunday, urging people in Tucson, Arizona, to share any information about her missing mother. The statement asks the public to revisit details that could generate new leads.

In a message shared on Instagram, the family said someone in the community already has information that could help break the case.

“Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant,” the family said.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Feb. 1. Investigators believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson.

The family has asked neighbors to review anything they may have seen or recorded in the days leading up to her disappearance. Authorities said surveillance footage has been retrieved from cameras at the residence, but so far, nothing has been publicly flagged as suspicious.

Investigators are still analyzing evidence, including DNA, as they work to find new leads. Police have released video showing a masked man outside Guthrie’s front door the night she disappeared.

TODAY — Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Nearly two months later, no suspect or suspects have been identified.

The family has offered a $1 million reward for information that leads to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI.

Iowa stuns defending champion Florida

Brackets likely busted after a wild weekend of March Madness on the basketball court.

Last night across the country, there was last-minute drama as Florida, the top seed in the south and defending champion, was upset by #9 seed Iowa. Alvaro Folgueiras of the Hawkeyes hit a clutch 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds remaining, securing a 73-72 victory. Iowa will face Nebraska later this week in the Sweet 16.

DYLAN DARLING GAME WINNER OMG 🚨



ST. JOHN'S ADVANCES TO THE SWEET 16 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cgtCSgKHe5 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2026

Earlier in the marquee game on CBS, Kansas mounted a fierce second-half rally to tie St. John’s with less than 10 seconds remaining, but then the Red Storm’s Dylan Darling drove through the paint and made a layup as time expired. St. John’s won 67-65. They will face number one Duke on Friday.

Other winners over the weekend and still alive include U-Conn, Michigan State, Purdue, Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, Iowa State, Illinois and Houston.

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