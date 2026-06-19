Hegseth made flu shots optional for troops. Two months later, an outbreak

Jason K. Morrell
Image credit: AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

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Nearly 160 recruits have been sickened by a flu outbreak at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, prompting the Air Force to reinstate a flu-shot requirement for trainees. The move comes less than two months after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ended the military’s long-standing vaccine mandate.

The move leaves the Air Force’s largest training installation operating under a different policy than the one Hegseth announced in April, when he said service members should decide for themselves whether to get vaccinated.

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Vaccination rates dropped

The New York Times first reported that the outbreak is concentrated within basic training units at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, where every enlisted Air Force and Space Force recruit begins military training.

Recruits live in large dormitories, sleep in open bays and spend most of their day training, eating and moving through the base together. Once flu cases began spreading, medical officials moved to isolate sick trainees and track those who had been exposed.

When Hegseth announced the policy change on April 21, he described mandatory flu shots as an overly broad requirement that limited medical autonomy and religious freedom.

“Our new policy is simple,” he said. “If you, an American warrior entrusted to defend this nation, believe the flu vaccine is in your best interest, then you are free to take it. You should. But we will not force you… It’s common sense.”

Since the policy took effect, only about 40% of Air Force trainees have chosen to receive the vaccine, according to figures reported by multiple outlets, including CBS News.

The Air Force has now made the shots mandatory again for recruits at Lackland as part of its effort to contain the outbreak.

Death remains under investigation

The outbreak has unfolded alongside the death of trainee Keon McDaniel.

According to The Times, McDaniel was in his sixth week of basic training when he suffered a medical emergency and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, where he later died.

The Air Force said his cause of death remains under investigation and has not linked his death to the flu outbreak.

Officials said recruits who become ill are receiving treatment, including antiviral medications, before returning to training.

Pentagon stands by the policy

Pentagon leaders are not backing away from the broader decision to make flu shots voluntary.

Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, said the April policy included provisions allowing military departments to require vaccinations when circumstances demanded it.

“The decisions were based upon thorough risk assessments and are designed to maximize operational readiness, lethality, and force generation, while safeguarding at-risk populations,” Parnell said in a statement.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker, R-Ms., listens to witnesses during a hearing on the budget request for the Energy Department on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The outbreak has also renewed criticism from some lawmakers who opposed the change from the start. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker argued in April that the vaccine requirement existed to maintain readiness and keep troops healthy enough to serve.

“You know, you do give up certain rights when you take the oath,” Wicker, an Air Force veteran, said at the time. “It’s just part of it.”

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

A flu outbreak at the Air Force's largest training base has led to a localized vaccine mandate that runs counter to the Pentagon's current voluntary policy, creating a split in how military health rules apply to new recruits.

Recruits face reinstated mandate

Air Force recruits entering basic training at Lackland are now required to receive flu shots again, reversing the voluntary policy that took effect in April.

Vaccination rates dropped sharply

Since the April policy change, only about 40% of Air Force trainees chose to receive the flu vaccine, according to figures reported by multiple outlets including CBS News.

Pentagon policy remains split

The Pentagon has not reversed the broader voluntary flu shot policy; the Lackland mandate applies locally under a provision allowing departments to require vaccines when circumstances demand it.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Joint Base San Antonio
  2. The New York Times
  3. U.S. Department of War
  4. CBS News

Sources

  1. Joint Base San Antonio
  2. The New York Times
  3. U.S. Department of War
  4. CBS News