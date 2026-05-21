Air France flight to US diverted to Canada after passenger from Congo boards

Cassandra Buchman
An Air France flight originally headed to Detroit, Michigan, was diverted to Canada after a passenger from the Democratic Republic of Congo boarded on Wednesday, despite U.S. flight restrictions due to the Ebola virus.
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An Air France flight originally headed to Detroit, Michigan, was diverted to Canada after a passenger from the Democratic Republic of Congo boarded on Wednesday, despite U.S. flight restrictions due to the Ebola virus.

Customs and Border Protection said in a statement to Straight Arrow that the passenger boarded “in error.” 

“Due to entry restrictions put in place to reduce the risk of the Ebola virus, the passenger should not have boarded the plane,” CBP said. “CBP took decisive action and prohibited the flight carrying that traveler from landing at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, and instead, diverted to Montreal, Canada.”

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CBP said it is coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to take the “necessary measures to protect public health and reduce the risk of Ebola disease introduction into the United States.”

Flight Aware data shows that Air France Flight 378 took off from Paris around 9:42 a.m. ET and arrived in Montreal at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Straight Arrow reached out to Air France for comment.

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda declared Ebola outbreaks on May 15. A few days later, the CDC, Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies, aiming to prevent the spread of the disease, implemented enhanced travel screening, entry restrictions and public health measures. 

These include entry restrictions on non-U.S. passport holders who have been in Uganda, Congo, or South Sudan in the previous 21 days. The order is in effect for 30 days.

On Thursday, the State Department announced that any American citizens and lawful permanent residents arriving in the U.S. from those countries within 21 days may only enter through Washington Dulles International Airport for enhanced screening.

The CDC says the immediate risk of Ebola to the general U.S. public is currently low. 

So far, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday, 51 Ebola cases have been confirmed in Congo and two in Uganda. Beyond that, there are almost 600 suspected cases and 139 suspected deaths. 

An American doctor working in eastern Congo tested positive for Ebola. Dr. Peter Stafford, a medical missionary with the Christian nonprofit Serge, contracted the virus while treating patients near Bunia and was transferred to Germany. The Washington Post reported, citing five people familiar with the Ebola response, that the White House resisted letting him return to the U.S.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai denied this in a statement to The Post.

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Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.

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Why this story matters

U.S. entry restrictions tied to active Ebola outbreaks in Central Africa are already redirecting international flights and limiting where certain travelers can land on American soil.

Entry rules limit arrival airports

American citizens and lawful permanent residents arriving from Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within 21 days may only enter the U.S. through Washington Dulles for enhanced screening, per a Thursday State Department announcement.

Non-citizens face boarding bans

Non-U.S. passport holders who have been in Uganda, Congo or South Sudan within the previous 21 days are subject to U.S. entry restrictions already in effect.

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Context corner

The current outbreak is the 17th Ebola outbreak in the DRC since 1976, when the virus was first identified. The Bundibugyo strain, discovered in 2007, has previously caused two outbreaks — in DRC in 2012 and on the DRC-Uganda border in 2007.

Do the math

The U.S. travel ban applies to non-U.S. passport holders who have been in DRC, Uganda or South Sudan within the past 21 days and is in effect for 30 days. The WHO reports approximately 600 suspected cases and 139 suspected deaths. The Bundibugyo strain has a fatality rate of roughly 30–50%. A vaccine is estimated to be 6–9 months from human trials.

Global impact

The diversion of a transatlantic flight illustrates how the outbreak in central Africa is directly affecting international aviation and travel policy.

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Sources

  1. Flight Aware
  2. Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention
  3. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
  4. State Department
  5. The Washington Post

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frames the incident as a health-risk story, stressing “possible Ebola exposure” and even Ebola as “severe, often fatal."
  • stays more operational, spotlighting the passenger being allowed aboard “in error,” the Montreal diversion and the U.S. Restriction logic.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right lean into security and alarm, using charged phrases like “blocked” and “fears” to cast the diversion as a hard border-enforcement response.

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Media landscape

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138 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • An Air France flight from Paris to the U.S. was diverted to Montreal due to concerns about a passenger possibly exposed to the Ebola virus who was removed before the flight continued to Detroit.
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated the passenger from the Democratic Republic of Congo should not have boarded due to a 30-day travel ban on non-U.S. Passport holders from certain African countries, leading to the flight's diversion to Montreal.
  • The World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda a public health emergency, reporting 51 confirmed cases, around 600 suspected cases, and 139 suspected deaths as of May 20, 2026.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, Air France Flight 378 diverted to Montreal after U.S. Authorities barred the aircraft from landing in Detroit due to a passenger subject to Ebola-related entry restrictions.
  • The diversion followed an emergency order enacted Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Homeland Security restricting entry for most non-U.S. Citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, or Uganda within the previous 21 days.
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated the airline boarded the passenger "in error on a flight to the United States."

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Key points from the Right

  • An Air France flight from Paris to Detroit was diverted to Montreal after U.S. officials found a passenger from the Democratic Republic of Congo onboard who should not have traveled due to Ebola-related entry restrictions.
  • The passenger was removed and assessed in Montreal, found to be asymptomatic, and later returned to Paris without medical emergency.
  • The U.S. Government has imposed travel restrictions and enhanced screening for travelers who have recently been in Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan due to an Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo virus with no approved vaccine.

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Sources

  1. Flight Aware
  2. Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention
  3. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
  4. State Department
  5. The Washington Post