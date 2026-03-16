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Airlines urge Congress to end shutdown, warn unpaid TSA agents threaten operations

Shea Taylor, Devan Markham
Image credit: Annabelle GORDON / AFP via Getty Images

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The CEOs of some of the country’s largest airlines have called on Congress to fund the Department of Homeland Security. The heads of American, Delta, Southwest and JetBlue have also urged lawmakers to pass a bipartisan bill that would ensure federal aviation workers get paid during government shutdowns.

In an open letter Sunday, the CEOs said it’s “difficult, if not impossible, to put food on the table, put gas in the car and pay rent when you are not getting paid.”

The letter was also signed by the leaders of major cargo carriers, including UPS and FedEx.

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Shutdown hinders spring break travel

The warning arrives as airlines gear up for record-breaking spring break travel. Plus, the upcoming FIFA World Cup and major winter storms across the country could further strain airlines, flights and travel plans this week.

Multiple airports have already warned passengers to arrive three to four hours early and to prepare for abnormally long security lines, as over 300 TSA workers have reportedly quit since the partial government shutdown began on Feb. 14.

TSA lines across the country have already faced several hours of delays, including at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, where security lines stretched out the door Sunday morning.

Last week, airports in Houston and New Orleans experienced security wait times of up to four hours, delaying travelers.

Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport issued warnings on social media, urging travelers to arrive up to five hours before their flight. Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport urged travelers to arrive at least three hours before their flight.

TSA agents miss first full paycheck

Funding for DHS expired Feb. 13 after lawmakers hit an impasse over immigration enforcement policies following the deadly shootings of two U.S. citizens by immigration officers.

Democrats are pushing for new restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, while Republicans argue changes have already been made after the killings.

Travelers and staff walk through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on March 13, 2025. US airport security officers missed their first full paycheck Friday as a partial funding shutdown of the government approached the one-month mark, with no breakthrough in a congressional standoff that is beginning to disrupt travel across the country. (Photo by Annabelle GORDON / AFP via Getty Images)

TSA officers are considered essential workers, meaning roughly 50,000 agents must continue working without pay until Congress approves new funding. However, the lack of pay is leading many to call out sick.

TSA workers received only a partial paycheck on Feb. 28, and missed their first full paycheck on March 14. President Donald Trump took to social media, thanking TSA agents for working through the shutdown, despite “not being paid.”

“Thank you to Johnny Jones and all of our GREAT TSA Agents who are going to work but not being paid because the Radical Left Democrats refuse to honor the deal that was approved and voted on in Congress,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday.

The president blamed the “Radical Left Democrats” for the ongoing partial shutdown, saying they refuse to honor the deal voted on by Congress.

“Keep fighting for the USA. GO TO WORK! I promise that I will never forget you!!!” Trump wrote to TSA agents.

The funding lapse is also impacting the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Devan Markham
Devan Markham
Devan Markham is a senior digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With extensive experience covering breaking news, politics, crime and missing person cases, she brings a keen eye for detail and dedication to delivering accurate and timely news to the public.
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Why this story matters

TSA officers are working without pay during a partial government shutdown, causing over 300 agents to quit and creating security wait times of three to four hours at major airports during peak spring break travel.

Airport security delays

Travelers now face wait times up to four hours at security checkpoints and are being told to arrive three to five hours before flights.

TSA workforce attrition

Over 300 TSA officers have quit since the shutdown began, reducing staffing levels at airports nationwide.

Essential workers unpaid

Roughly 50,000 TSA agents must continue working without receiving paychecks until Congress approves new funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The Guardian
  3. Straight Arrow News
  4. CBS News

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The Guardian
  3. Straight Arrow News
  4. CBS News

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