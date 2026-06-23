Alligator Alcatraz to close within a week, with final detainees already moved out: Report

Jason K. Morrell, Julia Marshall
Less than 15 months after opening with a presidential tour and plenty of fanfare, Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” is closing.
Image credit: Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Full story

Less than 15 months after opening with a presidential tour and plenty of fanfare, Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” is closing.

CBS News reported state officials have ordered the full demobilization of the controversial immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades, with contractors told to begin dismantling the site this week.

Florida’s Emergency Management director, Kevin Guthrie, made the announcement Monday, telling vendors he expects “significant progress” by Wednesday.

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Beginning the process

The government transferred the final detainees out last week, with some moving to other detention facilities while others were deported to third countries.

At the time, officials cited hurricane-season concerns and noted the facility would remain open for new detainees. However, CBS reports the closure was planned as part of a broader shutdown effort.

Plus, in May, The New York Times spoke to anonymous sources who said the facility was ineffective and too expensive to operate.

Now, vendors will act based on a “demobilization” clause in their contracts, allowing them to charge the state a “demobilization fee” that CBS says could amount to tens of millions of dollars. It also ends all vendors’ involvement with the facility.

Once the teardown is complete, in approximately a week, the site is expected to return to its previous use as a small airport and pilot training facility.

History of Alligator Alcatraz

President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis championed the facility as a model for immigration enforcement. It has processed more than 20,000 detainees since opening last July.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

But it also faced criticism from immigration advocates and human rights groups over conditions inside, while the cost of operating the facility reportedly ballooned to about $1.2 billion.

Round out your reading

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center is closing after less than 15 months, leaving Florida taxpayers exposed to an estimated $1.2 billion bill that the state has not yet recovered from the federal government.

Taxpayer funds still outstanding

Florida has received only about $58 million of an approved $608 million federal reimbursement, with the remainder held up by court challenges, leaving the state's emergency fund at $25.6 million.

Emergency fund nearly depleted

Florida's disaster preparedness fund, originally designed for hurricanes, was drawn down to pay for the facility and now holds only $25.6 million, with at least $600 million still owed to vendors.

Closure adds new costs

Demobilization clauses in vendor contracts will trigger additional fees that CBS News reports could amount to tens of millions of dollars on top of the existing $1.2 billion tab.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Fox News
  2. CBS News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the closure as accountability after “lawsuits,” “brutality,” and a “controversial” detention site, even imagining the Everglades land as a “protected environmental area."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right instead stress “hurricane threats,” “high operational costs,” and “full demobilization,” casting the shutdown as pragmatic rather than scandalous.

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Media landscape

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14 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz' immigration detention camp is closing permanently and will not reopen as a commercial or airport facility, according to Attorney General Uthmeier.
  • Since its July 2025 opening, the facility detained over 20,000 people and cost at least $1.2 billion, with many detainees transferred or deported.
  • Environmental groups sued the state over harm to endangered species and pollution, with officials pledging to restore the site to protected swampland.
  • The facility faced reports of inhumane conditions, including overcrowding and inadequate medical care, prompting legal challenges and public disapproval.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, state contractors began "full demobilization" of Florida's Alligator Alcatraz migrant detention center, quietly closing a $1.2 billion experiment once hailed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump as a model for other states.
  • Escalating operational costs primarily drove the facility's closure, with total expenses projected to exceed $1 billion; Florida still owes vendors at least $600 million for work on the detention center and a second lockup in Baker County.
  • Amnesty International previously deemed the facility's conditions a form of torture, citing reports of routine shackling, physical abuse by guards, and detainees confined in 2-by-2 foot cage-like structures exposed to elements for hours without sufficient water or food.
  • The final detainees left the facility last week, either transferred to other centers or deported to third countries; Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier stated the site would return to its original use as a training airport.
  • While the U.S. Government agreed to a $608.4 million reimbursement grant for Florida's immigration activities, the funding remains tied up in legal challenges and other issues, leaving taxpayers to cover the remainder of the billion-dollar project.

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Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Fox News
  2. CBS News