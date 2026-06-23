Alligator Alcatraz to close within a week, with final detainees already moved out: Report

Less than 15 months after opening with a presidential tour and plenty of fanfare, Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” is closing.

CBS News reported state officials have ordered the full demobilization of the controversial immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades, with contractors told to begin dismantling the site this week.

Florida’s Emergency Management director, Kevin Guthrie, made the announcement Monday, telling vendors he expects “significant progress” by Wednesday.

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Beginning the process

The government transferred the final detainees out last week, with some moving to other detention facilities while others were deported to third countries.

At the time, officials cited hurricane-season concerns and noted the facility would remain open for new detainees. However, CBS reports the closure was planned as part of a broader shutdown effort.

Plus, in May, The New York Times spoke to anonymous sources who said the facility was ineffective and too expensive to operate.

Now, vendors will act based on a “demobilization” clause in their contracts, allowing them to charge the state a “demobilization fee” that CBS says could amount to tens of millions of dollars. It also ends all vendors’ involvement with the facility.

Once the teardown is complete, in approximately a week, the site is expected to return to its previous use as a small airport and pilot training facility.

History of Alligator Alcatraz

President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis championed the facility as a model for immigration enforcement. It has processed more than 20,000 detainees since opening last July.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

But it also faced criticism from immigration advocates and human rights groups over conditions inside, while the cost of operating the facility reportedly ballooned to about $1.2 billion.

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