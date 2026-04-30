Amazon reportedly eyes ‘Apprentice’ reboot with Donald Trump Jr. as host

Amazon is considering bringing back “The Apprentice” – President Donald Trump’s former reality TV hit –according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

And while the president wouldn’t return to the boardroom, the show could still feature a familiar name – his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

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Here’s what we know

The Journal reports discussions are still in the early stages, with Amazon internally floating Don Jr. as a potential host. No one in the Trump family has been formally approached.

If the reboot moves forward, it will stream on Amazon’s Prime Video service.

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The original “Apprentice” aired on NBC for 14 seasons from 2004 to 2017, with then-businessman Trump hosting all but the final season before entering politics. Amazon now co-owns the rights through its acquisition of MGM in 2022.

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“Since our acquisition of MGM, we have had preliminary internal discussions about what’s next for The Apprentice as a property, “ Amazon said in a statement. “The show is not in active development, and any reporting on details of the show or names of potential hosts would be purely speculative.”

Would people watch?

At its peak, “The Apprentice” was a ratings powerhouse. The first season drew more than 20 million weekly viewers, with the finale topping 28 million.

And if syndication and streaming views are an indicator, it likely could be again.

According to Trump’s financial disclosures, the show still generates at least six figures in annual income for the president. In 2024, he reported earning between $100,000 and $1 million in royalties, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

There are also signs of continued interest in Trump-related content. Amazon paid $40 million for the documentary “Melania,” which underperformed in theaters but climbed to No. 1 on Prime Video after its streaming debut.

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Cashing in on the presidency

If a reboot of “The Apprentice” moves forward, it would add to a growing list of business ventures tied to the Trump family.

Donald Trump Jr.’s net worth has grown exponentially in recent years. Forbes estimates it grew from roughly $50 million in late 2024 to about $300 million a year later.

Forbes reports much of that growth is tied to cryptocurrency ventures, including World Liberty Financial – a company launched with his brother Eric and others – which has generated significant revenue and valuation gains.

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By February of this year, World Liberty earned the Trump family at least $1.2 billion in cash, plus $2.25 billion in paper gains from crypto holdings, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Last May, WLF’s stablecoin became one of the largest in the world. It currently ranks among the top five stablecoins.

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Don Jr. and his brother, Eric, also co-founded the cryptomining company American Bitcoin in March 2025. It is not clear what stake he owns in the company, but a Forbes analysis of SEC documents suggests he probably owns somewhere between 1% and 5% of the business, which reported $185.2 million in total revenue for 2025.

Don Jr. also has several other moneymaking ventures, ranging from real estate appreciation and licensing deals to the Trump Organization. There’s even Trump Mobile, which launched almost a year ago but still has not come to fruition.

Trump Mobile has been accepting $100 deposits for its “T1” gold phone since August 2025, but not a single one has been delivered to date. It did, however, launch an overhaul of its website and debuted the updated design for the “T1” last week.