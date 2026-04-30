Amazon reportedly eyes ‘Apprentice’ reboot with Donald Trump Jr. as host

Shea Taylor
Amazon is reportedly considering a reboot of “The Apprentice” starring Donald Trump, Jr.
Image credit: AP Photo/Richard Drew)
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

Amazon is considering bringing back “The Apprentice” – President Donald Trump’s former reality TV hit –according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

And while the president wouldn’t return to the boardroom, the show could still feature a familiar name – his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Here’s what we know

The Journal reports discussions are still in the early stages, with Amazon internally floating Don Jr. as a potential host. No one in the Trump family has been formally approached.

If the reboot moves forward, it will stream on Amazon’s Prime Video service.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

The original “Apprentice” aired on NBC for 14 seasons from 2004 to 2017, with then-businessman Trump hosting all but the final season before entering politics. Amazon now co-owns the rights through its acquisition of MGM in 2022.

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

“Since our acquisition of MGM, we have had preliminary internal discussions about what’s next for The Apprentice as a property, “ Amazon said in a statement. “The show is not in active development, and any reporting on details of the show or names of potential hosts would be purely speculative.”

Would people watch?

At its peak, “The Apprentice” was a ratings powerhouse. The first season drew more than 20 million weekly viewers, with the finale topping 28 million.

Unbiased. Straight Facts.TM

Winners of “The Apprentice” got a one-year, $250,000 starting contract to manage one of Trump’s companies.

And if syndication and streaming views are an indicator, it likely could be again.

According to Trump’s financial disclosures, the show still generates at least six figures in annual income for the president. In 2024, he reported earning between $100,000 and $1 million in royalties, according to The Hollywood Reporter

There are also signs of continued interest in Trump-related content. Amazon paid $40 million for the documentary “Melania,” which underperformed in theaters but climbed to No. 1 on Prime Video after its streaming debut.

Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Cashing in on the presidency

If a reboot of “The Apprentice” moves forward, it would add to a growing list of business ventures tied to the Trump family.

Donald Trump Jr.’s net worth has grown exponentially in recent years. Forbes estimates it grew from roughly $50 million in late 2024 to about $300 million a year later. 

Forbes reports much of that growth is tied to cryptocurrency ventures, including World Liberty Financial – a company launched with his brother Eric and others – which has generated significant revenue and valuation gains.

IAN LANGSDON/AFP via Getty Images

By February of this year, World Liberty earned the Trump family at least $1.2 billion in cash, plus $2.25 billion in paper gains from crypto holdings, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Last May, WLF’s stablecoin became one of the largest in the world. It currently ranks among the top five stablecoins.

Don Jr. and his brother, Eric, also co-founded the cryptomining company American Bitcoin in March 2025. It is not clear what stake he owns in the company, but a Forbes analysis of SEC documents suggests he probably owns somewhere between 1% and 5% of the business, which reported $185.2 million in total revenue for 2025.

Don Jr. also has several other moneymaking ventures, ranging from real estate appreciation and licensing deals to the Trump Organization. There’s even Trump Mobile, which launched almost a year ago but still has not come to fruition.

Trump Mobile has been accepting $100 deposits for its “T1” gold phone since August 2025, but not a single one has been delivered to date. It did, however, launch an overhaul of its website and debuted the updated design for the “T1” last week.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. Public Citizen
  3. CoinMarketCap
  4. American Bitcoin
  5. The Trump Organization

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Amazon's Apprentice reboot talks as "insane grifting" and a "Melania flop," employing pejorative terms like "plots" and "rip" to evoke outrage over Trump family opportunism.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right highlight "mulling reboot" with familiar "Trump Jr." as host, using optimistic phrasing like "relaunching" to portray viable opportunity.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

45 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Amazon is considering a reboot of the reality TV show The Apprentice, with Donald Trump Jr. Discussed as a potential host, though no official approach has been made to the Trump family yet.
  • The original The Apprentice aired on NBC from 2004 to 2017 and was hosted by Donald Trump, who popularized the catchphrase 'You're fired'.
  • Amazon acquired MGM, which holds rights to The Apprentice, and has had preliminary internal talks about the show's future but has not actively developed the reboot or selected a host.
  • Amazon also bought the documentary Melania for $40 million, indicating a closer involvement with the Trump family.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Amazon is in "early stage" discussions about rebooting 'The Apprentice,' potentially featuring Donald Trump Jr. As host.
  • Amazon acquired MGM, which owns the show, and previously collaborated with the Trump family on First Lady Melania Trump's documentary, positioning this reboot as part of an expanding business relationship.
  • President Donald Trump hosted the original series for 14 seasons from 2004 to 2015, averaging 20 million viewers weekly before departing to pursue his candidacy, ending his NBC partnership.
  • Amazon executives have discussed the concept internally, but the project is not in active development, and the Trump family has not yet been approached about the potential series.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. Public Citizen
  3. CoinMarketCap
  4. American Bitcoin
  5. The Trump Organization