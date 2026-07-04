America buries a message for its future self: A look inside the capsule

A time capsule meant to carry the United States’ 250th-birthday story to 2276 was lowered into the ground Saturday outside Independence Hall.

The “America’s Time Capsule” ceremony at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia marked the semiquincentennial of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Organizers said the capsule includes contributions from all three branches of government, all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C.

“For nearly 250 years, Philadelphia has stood at the center of our nation’s history. It was here that bold ideas about democracy were born,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said at the ceremony.

Steve Sims, superintendent of Independence National Historical Park, described the capsule as “more than an artifact” and “a message carried forward through time.” He said it reflects “a nation still striving, still debating, still building, still expanding the meaning of its founding ideals.”

It was the contents, as much as the setting, that made the capsule a portrait of 2026: a Maine whale bone tied to one of the world’s most critically endangered large whale species, a Wabanaki woven bookmark, an Arkansas diamond, an Idaho star garnet, a Michigan Petoskey stone and float copper, and New Mexico items including a seed pot, a vial of sand, jewelry and a bolo tie.





Courtesy: America 250

Other items looked toward science and technology. California contributed a fusion superconductor, a NASA photo, a quantum bit chip and a prediction from the Claude AI chatbot. Iowa sent an International Space Station medallion, while the Library of Congress contributed a 1-gigabyte digital archive.

courtesy: America 250



The capsule also reflects popular culture. America250 placed a crystal from the 2026 New Year’s Eve ball drop inside. Sports contributions include an Olympic gold medal from the 2026 Cortina Winter Olympics, a Major League Baseball opening day lineup card, an NFL/America250 coin, and PGA divot repair tool.

Courtesy: America 250



Some entries reached back to earlier chapters of American history. Ohio sent fabric from the Wright brothers’ flight. Utah contributed a George Washington Lord’s Prayer gold medal associated with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. Texas included items tied to the Republic of Texas — including its Declaration of Independence.

Courtesy: America 250



The collection also includes objects from states and territories that speak to culture, faith and community, including ornaments from Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, a rosary and coat of arms pin from Puerto Rico, and an eagle feather and tribal items from Wisconsin.