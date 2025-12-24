Americans feel down on the economy despite strong late-year numbers 

Even as economic data flashes some encouraging signs, Americans aren’t feeling it. GDP growth came in stronger than expected in the third quarter, expanding at a 4.3% pace, and inflation eased to 2.7% by the end of November.

But two new surveys suggest public confidence is moving in the opposite direction.

What the surveys shows

A new Gallup poll finds that 47% of Americans now describe the economy as being in “poor” condition. Meanwhile, just 21% say it’s good or excellent. The gap pushed Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index to -33 heading into 2026.

Concern about the economy is also rising as a top national issue. When asked to name the most important problem facing the country today, 35% cited economic issues, up sharply from 24% in both September and October. Gallup says the jump is driven largely by worries about inflation and the broader economy.

The mood was similarly downbeat in the Conference Board’s Consumer Conference Index, which fell again in December, dropping from 92.9 in November to 89.1. That marks the fifth straight monthly decline, with respondents expressing growing concern about jobs and the business climate.

Confidence slips despite improving data

Dana Peterson, the Conference Board’s chief economist, said the latest dip came even after some temporary relief tied to the end of the government shutdown.

“Despite an upward revision in November, related to the end of the shutdown, consumer confidence fell again in December and remained well below this year’s January peak,” Peterson said.

A sharp contrast with the White House

The pessimism on Main Street stands in stark contrast to the Trump administration’s messaging.

President Trump has repeatedly said the U.S. economy is entering a “golden age,” pointing to stronger GDP growth, lower inflation, and trade policies he says are paying off. After the 4.3% GDP figure was released, Trump posted on Truth Social praising tariffs, consumer spending, and investment, declaring that the ”Trump Economic Golden Age is FULL steam ahead.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed that optimism in a recent appearance on the All-In Podcast saying 2025 had laid the groundwork for what he predicted would be a “feast” for the economy in 2026, according to Yahoo Finance.

What comes next

Economists and political analysts say the disconnect between economic data and public sentiment will matter — especially heading into the 2026 midterm elections.

Inflation, grocery prices, and employment trends are expected to be key indicators to watch, according to NBC News, as voters weigh how the economy feels day to day, not just how it looks on paper.