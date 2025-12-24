Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Americans feel down on the economy despite strong late-year numbers 

Craig Nigrelli
GDP growth came in stronger than expected in the third quarter, but surveys suggest public confidence is moving in the opposite direction. 
Image credit: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Economy pessimissim

Two new surveys show Americans remain pessimistic about the economy, even as key indicators improve.

Gallup findings

Gallup finds nearly half of respondents rate the economy as “poor,” while the Conference Board’s confidence index fell for a fifth straight month.

'Golden age'

The gloomy public mood contrasts sharply with President Trump’s upbeat messaging about a coming economic “golden age.”

Full story

Even as economic data flashes some encouraging signs, Americans aren’t feeling it. GDP growth came in stronger than expected in the third quarter, expanding at a 4.3% pace, and inflation eased to 2.7% by the end of November.

But two new surveys suggest public confidence is moving in the opposite direction. 

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

What the surveys shows

A new Gallup poll finds that 47% of Americans now describe the economy as being in “poor” condition. Meanwhile, just 21% say it’s good or excellent. The gap pushed Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index to -33 heading into 2026.

Concern about the economy is also rising as a top national issue. When asked to name the most important problem facing the country today, 35% cited economic issues, up sharply from 24% in both September and October. Gallup says the jump is driven largely by worries about inflation and the broader economy.

The mood was similarly downbeat in the Conference Board’s Consumer Conference Index, which fell again in December, dropping from 92.9 in November to 89.1. That marks the fifth straight monthly decline, with respondents expressing growing concern about jobs and the business climate.

Confidence slips despite improving data

Dana Peterson, the Conference Board’s chief economist, said the latest dip came even after some temporary relief tied to the end of the government shutdown.

“Despite an upward revision in November, related to the end of the shutdown, consumer confidence fell again in December and remained well below this year’s January peak,” Peterson said.

A sharp contrast with the White House

The pessimism on Main Street stands in stark contrast to the Trump administration’s messaging.

President Trump has repeatedly said the U.S. economy is entering a “golden age,” pointing to stronger GDP growth, lower inflation, and trade policies he says are paying off. After the 4.3% GDP figure was released, Trump posted on Truth Social praising tariffs, consumer spending, and investment, declaring that the ”Trump Economic Golden Age is FULL steam ahead.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed that optimism in a recent appearance on the All-In Podcast saying 2025 had laid the groundwork for what he predicted would be a “feast” for the economy in 2026, according to Yahoo Finance.  

What comes next

Economists and political analysts say the disconnect between economic data and public sentiment will matter — especially heading into the 2026 midterm elections.

Inflation, grocery prices, and employment trends are expected to be key indicators to watch, according to NBC News, as voters weigh how the economy feels day to day, not just how it looks on paper. 

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Jason K. Morrell and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Tags: ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Polling indicates a growing mismatch between positive economic data and Americans' declining confidence in the economy, which may influence political dynamics and voter priorities in the 2026 midterm elections.

Public sentiment

Surveys from Gallup and the Conference Board report declining public confidence in the economy, with more Americans describing conditions as poor despite improving official economic indicators.

Economic data versus perception

The contrast between strong GDP growth and lower inflation rates and the public's negative view of the economy highlights a disconnect that could shape political and economic discourse.

Political implications

The gap between economic statistics and how Americans feel about the economy is expected to play a significant role in shaping priorities and strategies ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Gallup
  2. The Wall Street Journal
  3. NBC News

Sources

  1. Gallup
  2. The Wall Street Journal
  3. NBC News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.