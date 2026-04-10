America’s political past makes Hunter Biden’s cage fight challenge seem tame

Devin Pavlou
Hunter Biden's cage match challenge sounds insane. But Americans have been settling political grudges with their fists for over 200 years.
Image credit: John L. Magee
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On May 22, 1856, as most other lawmakers and guests had left the Senate floor for lunch, former Sen. Charles Sumner, R-Mass., stayed behind at his desk to finish some writing. Two days earlier, Sumner had finished a lengthy, two-day speech attacking the Kansas-Nebraska Act passed two years earlier.

The speech attacked the bill’s authors, including former Sen. Andrew Butler, D-S.C. Sumner said Butler had “chosen a mistress to whom he has made his vows,” alluding to the practice of slavery. While Butler was angry, his relative, former Rep. Preston Brooks, D-S.C., was infuriated.

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Brooks walked into the Senate with two other congressmen, found Sumner and said, “Mr. Sumner, I have read your speech twice over carefully. It is a libel on South Carolina, and Mr. Butler, who is a relative of mine.” As Sumner began to get out of his chair, Brooks began beating Sumner with his cane. 

The attack seriously injured Sumner, who couldn’t return to the Senate for three years, but it made Brooks into a Southern folk hero, especially during the upcoming Civil War. 

Flash forward to 2026, and the political brawls of the past seem to be back in style after Hunter Biden challenged President Donald Trump’s sons to a cage fight. 

Wait, what?

Biden made the announcement in a video with Andrew Callaghan, a left-wing YouTuber and creator of Channel 5. He said he was coming to an event hosted by Channel 5 and said Callaghan had even suggested he do a cage fight with Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr.

“I think he’s trying to organize a cage match, me versus Eric and Don Jr.,” Biden said in the video. “I told him ​I’d do it — 100% in if he can pull it off. And if he can’t, I’m still coming.” 

Callaghan told USA TODAY in an email that he believed Biden made the comments “in jest” but that he’s “more than happy to facilitate” the fight if Trump’s sons are “willing to engage Hunter in mutual combat.”

Neither Donald Trump Jr. nor Eric Trump has responded to the request at the time of publishing. 

The Trump family has a long involvement in professional fighting that goes back decades. President Trump even participated in Wrestlemania 23, where he defeated WWE owner Vince McMahon.  

The Trump family’s love of professional fighting has spilled over into their political lives, as the White House will host UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn. The event, scheduled for June 14, is meant to celebrate the country’s semiquincentennial and President Trump’s birthday.

Don Jr. has also entered the business side of the combat sport. In September, he signed on as a strategic advisor for the Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited, which aims to grow the sport.

When politics get a little too hot

Politics in the U.S. has been violent in the past, with some even celebrating the violence. After Brooks nearly killed Sumner in 1856, supporters began mailing him new canes after the one he used on Sumner broke into several bloodied pieces. People there during the fight even took pieces of the cane and made them into jewelry to commemorate the event. 

“[The pieces of my cane] are begged for as sacred relics,” Brooks boasted at the time. 

Sumner was so badly injured that his Senate seat sat empty for three years and became a political symbol for the anti-slavery movement. Southern newspapers justified the attack and said it could happen again. However, the attack strengthened the North.

Illustration of the Duel Between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr
Bettmann/Contributor

But the caning of Sumner wasn’t the only famous instance of violent political disputes. In 1804, Vice President Aaron Burr challenged former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton to a duel after Hamilton made negative remarks regarding Burr’s character. The duel killed Hamilton and ruined Burr’s political career after authorities charged him with murder. However, those charges never made it to trial, and Burr was able to finish his vice-presidential term. 

The potential Biden v. Trump(s) cage match also comes with years of political baggage. In 2020, critics of former President Biden began attacking his son after people inside the Trump presidential campaign obtained a hard drive of a laptop owned by Hunter Biden. 

None of the allegations led to any criminal charges, but it still allowed people like Don Jr. or Eric Trump to attack Hunter Biden and his father, who was running against President Trump. While the cage fight won’t involve guns, if it does happen, there will be some bad blood, which Hunter Biden has brought up in past interviews.

“These m———–s, they’re selling gold telephones and sneakers and $2 billion investments in golf courses, and selling tickets to the White House for investment into their meme coin,” Biden said in a previous interview with Callaghan. 

He said that, if people believe “the worst possible thing that they’ve ever said about” him, it wouldn’t hold a light to what the Trump family is “openly doing, and nobody’s batting an eye.”

What can professional wrestling tell us about American politics?

As most people know, professional wrestling is staged, but that doesn’t stop fans from getting incredibly invested in the stories, almost like the fact that it’s fake doesn’t matter. This portrayal of staged wrestling is called “kayfabe.”

David S. Moon, a political researcher at the University of Bath, describes kayfabe as “the performance of staged and ‘faked’ events as actual and ‘spontaneous.’” He said fight promoters would use these staged fights to create interest in wrestlers by using “worked angles,” or scripted events, which could build successful programs between wrestlers. 

But he said that as wrestling has evolved, so has kayfabe. Moon said audiences are in a “willing suspension of disbelief within which performers, promoters and the audience, all ‘keep kayfabe.’” 

“Keeping kayfabe involves the active choice to participate in ‘performance conventions’ such as cheering the face and booing the heel,” Moon wrote. “In doing so, fans do not simply pretend to be fooled by the ‘game’; rather, in the new kayfabe, everyone is invested and involved in the playing of the game itself.”

Sharon Mazer is a scholar who studies professional wrestling and cultural politics and was cited in Moon’s research. During an interview with NPR, she said she believes American politics has become a form of kayfabe. Mazer said President Trump’s tariff fight last year is a great example of this. Mazer said the president acted like the winning wrestler who tossed his opponent into the ring, and the opponent “performed a win” for Trump and his supporters. 

However, Mazer believes U.S. politics has moved beyond the concept.

“If everything is kayfabe now, then nothing is kayfabe. And what we lose is the security of that structure,” she told NPR. “The question is who’s the guy with the money who is setting up the show that we’re seeing and getting us to play along? Who’s the guy with the money who is commanding our performance in relation to what we’re seeing?”

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Community reaction

Online audiences reacted with a mix of amusement and enthusiasm. One commenter asked if it was "the first episode of Celebrity Deathmatch Live," while Fox News viewers on X said their money was on Hunter Biden. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote on X that "Hunter wouldn't even be able to pass a piss test."

Context corner

The Biden-Trump family rivalry intensified after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Trump's sons have frequently targeted Hunter Biden publicly, while Hunter Biden's legal troubles, including federal gun and tax convictions and a presidential pardon, have kept him in the political spotlight.

History lesson

American political history includes physical confrontations between rivals, most notably the 1804 duel between Vice President Aaron Burr and Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, which resulted in Hamilton's death and ended Burr's political career. A proposed 2023 cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg generated widespread attention but never materialized.

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Sources

  1. U.S. Senate
  2. USA TODAY
  3. SagePub

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the episode as playful spectacle and personality publicity—using "cage match," "Ready to Rumble?" and "tongue-in-cheek," and noting Hunter’s "100% in."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right portray it as a desperate stunt tied to legal and financial woes with phrases like "too broke," "desperate bid for relevance," and "impecunious.

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Media landscape

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86 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Hunter Biden challenged Donald Trump Jr. And Eric Trump to a cage match, stating he is 100% in if it is organized and he can pull it off.
  • The Trump Organization and the White House did not immediately comment, and it remains unclear if or when the match would occur.
  • The White House plans to host a UFC fight night on June 14 to celebrate America's 250th independence anniversary.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, Hunter Biden challenged Donald Trump's sons Donald and Eric Trump to a cage match. "I'd do it 100% in if he can pull it off," Biden stated in a video shared on social media commentator Andrew Callaghan's channel.
  • Social media commentator Andrew Callaghan contacted Hunter Biden about organizing the bout. Biden confirmed he remains committed to the match regardless of whether Callaghan can successfully arrange it.
  • Trump spokesman Steven Cheung questioned Hunter Biden's ability to "pass a p— test," while Democratic strategist Chris Jackson claimed, "Hunter would beat the brakes off of them."
  • Separately, the White House plans to host a fight night featuring professional UFC fighters on June 14 for America's 250th birthday celebrations. The Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment.
  • Historical precedents include the 1804 duel between Vice President Aaron Burr and Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, which ended in Hamilton's death. Similar cage match proposals, like one between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, never materialized.

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Key points from the Right

  • Hunter Biden announced he will join a multi-city US tour with social media personality Andrew Callaghan and is willing to participate in a cage match against Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump if it is organized.
  • The tour will include stops in Phoenix, San Diego, and Albuquerque, but neither Donald Trump Jr. nor Eric Trump has publicly responded to the cage match challenge.
  • Hunter Biden's lawyers have declared him financially broke due to unpaid legal fees despite his previous substantial earnings and a failed art career.
  • He currently lives abroad, reportedly in South Africa with his family and Secret Service protection, and faces ongoing disputes over unpaid legal bills with former attorneys.

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Sources

  1. U.S. Senate
  2. USA TODAY
  3. SagePub

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