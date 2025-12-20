Another batch of Epstein files released Saturday

The United States Department of Justice released another round of documents in connection to the Jeffrey Epstein case. Saturday’s release included primarily grand jury transcripts from the trials of both Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The release is part of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed in November. The law gave the government until Dec. 19 to make the documents public.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Friday’s release included hundreds of thousands of pages of documents. Many of these were photos but also contained call logs, grand jury testimony and interview transcripts. Many of the documents are heavily redacted. The Justice Department previously said it would redact information to protect victims.

According to reports from Fox News, the Justice Department used the same redaction standards for politically exposed individuals as they used for victims. The Epstein files law explicitly prohibits this.

The law only allows the redaction of the victim’s identity or information that could impact pending investigations. Officials are also allowed to redact information “in the interest of national defense or foreign policy.”

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

The DOJ must still release the remaining files connected to the Epstein investigation. Officials have not given a timeline on when they expect the next release will take place, but they did say it would be before the end of the year.

It is notable that the Epstein Files Transparency Act did not include any punishments or penalties if the Justice Department failed to release all files by the Friday deadline.