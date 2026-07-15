Another police officer has been charged for abusing Flock surveillance technology

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Flock Safety, the company that has deployed more than 85,000 license plate reader cameras across the country, is arguably one of the most controversial names in surveillance.

A primary reason for the controversy is the growing number of law enforcement officers who’ve been caught abusing the company’s powerful technology, which uses AI-powered cameras to photograph every single license plate it sees.

And while the tool has enabled law enforcement to track the movements of criminals, it’s also been used to monitor protesters, immigrants and, among others, the ex-girlfriends of police officers.

In total, according to a study by the civil rights group Institute for Justice, there have been at least 21 cases nationwide since 2024 in which law enforcement officers used the technology for personal use.

Just last week, Straight Arrow covered the case of a police detective in Milwaukee who was charged with felony misconduct in public office and misdemeanor misuse of GPS after he reportedly used Flock to stalk a victim and their family.

That very same detective had been tasked just months earlier with investigating a fellow officer who was accused of abusing Flock’s tool.

One Straight Arrow reader on social media summed up the issue perfectly: “Who will watch the watchers of those abusing the watchers of *the* watchers of which they are watching?”

In other words, if a police detective chosen to investigate abuse of surveillance tools can’t keep himself from abusing them as well, what does that tell us about the current state of surveillance?

If you’ve followed SAN’s coverage of Flock, you’ll know that this is just one of several controversies. And concerned citizens across the country are taking notice.

In response, city councils have canceled their contracts with Flock to appease outraged constituents. Some citizens, seemingly uninterested in debating the issue with their elected officials, have taken it upon themselves to physically destroy Flock’s cameras.

Regardless of the pushback, Flock, at least for the near future, appears here to stay. This also means that we’ll almost certainly see more instances of the technology being abused by law enforcement.

The question remains whether the benefits provided by the tool will, at least in the eyes of the public, be enough to outweigh the negatives.

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What I’m reading Wired got its hands on drone surveillance footage from the San Francisco Police Department after two security researchers discovered it had been exposed online. The leak contained, according to the reporting, “all of the real-time footage from five of its surveillance drones, including both color and thermal imaging, accompanying location metadata, and the drone pilots’ names and email addresses.”

The Los Angeles Times reports that the city’s police department has stopped using its Flock license plate reader cameras “amid mounting concerns over who controls the data and how it may be shared with other agencies, including immigration authorities.” The decision was made after an inspector general’s audit called for a pause on a contract renewal “until enforceable privacy, security and oversight rules are in place.”

TechCrunch is reporting on Meta’s decision to remove an AI feature that it only just introduced to Instagram last week after public backlash. The feature, known as Muse Image, allowed users to manipulate photos from public Instagram accounts. Meta said in a statement that it “missed the mark” when introducing the tool.