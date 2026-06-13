Anthropic suspends latest AI models after historic Trump administration order

Devin Pavlou
If you use Fable or Mythos on Claude, you're locked out. The Trump administration shut them down over security concerns — a first for any AI company.
Image credit: Chance Yeh/Getty Images for HubSpot

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Claude users hoping to continue testing out the app’s latest artificial intelligence models, Fable and Mythos, are starting their weekends upset after the U.S. government ordered the company to suspend access. 

On Friday, the U.S. government issued an export control directive suspending all access to Anthropic’s Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models by any foreign national inside or outside the U.S. This included Anthropic’s own employees. The company said that in order to comply with the order, it would have to suspend access to the models to all customers.

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The order couldn’t have come at a worse time for the company, as it just filed paperwork for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Investors are watching as other major AI companies, like SpaceX and OpenAI, have also announced their IPO ambitions. 

Why did the government block Mythos? 

Anthropic said the government’s order did not specify the national security concern. But the company said it believes the Trump administration became aware of a way people can bypass security protocols on the Fable 5 model. Anthropic described the vulnerabilities as “previously known” and “minor.”

“These vulnerabilities all appear relatively simple, and we have found that other publicly-available models are able to discover them as well without requiring a bypass,” the company wrote in a blog post. 

The company said it was deliberate with how it released Fable and Mythos, even providing major corporations and the government with early access to the model to test its usage. 

Anthropic said its team instituted “strong safeguards” that reduce the likelihood that people can misuse Fable for tasks related to cybersecurity. It said its safeguards were so robust that “many users have complained that they are overly broad.”

Company officials said no one has been able to find a universal method to “jailbreak,” or break through those safeguards, which would unblock a large array of cyber capabilities. 

According to Axios, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick sent a letter to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Friday, telling him that the models would be subject to export controls to any location outside the U.S. and to all foreigners within the country. 

The outlet said that the administration had tried to get Anthropic to pause the models’ release but was unsuccessful. An official told Axios that the model would remain locked until the U.S. government’s national security apparatus is stronger. They said that it could take a few weeks. 

Bad timing for Anthropic

Less than two weeks before this order came out, Anthropic filed to go public after closing a $65 billion financing round that valued the company at nearly $1 trillion. 

The new order could hurt that deal as the regulatory uncertainty could become a product risk for investors. The export control decision could make investors less enthusiastic about the prospect and cause them to question whether Anthropic can stay at the bleeding-edge of AI development. 

Politics may also be playing a role in the decision, since several members of the Trump administration have said Anthropic is “woke” and “leftist.” 

Anthropic’s history with the Trump admin

It’s ironic for Anthropic, which prides itself on being the more ethical AI company, to be the only AI company subject to government regulations on what it releases. 

The company’s ethics even got it into a fight with the U.S. military after it refused to give the Pentagon full control over its AI models, citing its own rules on AI weapons use. This caused the military to blacklist Anthropic and prohibit any companies connected with the U.S. government from accessing it. 

While complying with the order and previously agreeing that the government should be able to block unsafe deployments, they disagree with the Trump administration. Officials said that if the government used the same reasoning for all major AI companies, “it would essentially halt all new model deployments for all frontier model providers.”

“As we have stated publicly, we believe the government should have the ability to block unsafe deployments, as part of a statutory process that is transparent, fair, clear, and grounded in technical facts,” Anthropic said. “This action does not adhere to those principles.”

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

The U.S. government ordered Anthropic to cut off foreign nationals from its two newest AI models, forcing the company to disable them for all users worldwide, including paying subscribers who had just gained access days earlier.

Paid access cut without warning

Subscribers who upgraded plans specifically to use Fable 5 lost access within days of launch, with no announced timeline for restoration and no confirmed refund policy.

Citizenship may gate AI access

According to a former White House official cited in reporting, the directive's scope suggests users may eventually need to prove citizenship to access Anthropic's most advanced models.

Government can pull commercial AI

This marks the first documented instance of the U.S. government forcing a major AI company to take a publicly deployed model offline, establishing that frontier AI tools can be revoked by federal order at any time.

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Global impact

Because Anthropic cannot verify user nationality in real time, the directive effectively cut off access for all users worldwide, not just foreign nationals. Countries including EU member states, the UK, Canada, India and others lost access to the models, prompting debate about AI sovereignty and the risks of dependence on US-controlled AI infrastructure. India, which had recently been included in Project Glasswing, saw its access disrupted despite not being a US adversary.

Policy impact

The directive requires a license for the export, re-export or domestic transfer of Fable 5 and Mythos 5, treating the models similarly to controlled military technologies. Foreign nationals working at Anthropic itself were included in the restriction, raising questions about the company's ability to operate with its international workforce. Anthropic warns that if this standard were applied industry-wide, it would effectively halt all new frontier AI model deployments.

Underreported

Several articles note that the NSA was reportedly using Mythos for offensive cyberattacks, even as the same administration that branded Anthropic a security risk simultaneously relied on its technology. This contradiction — the government both restricting and depending on Anthropic's most advanced models — receives limited direct analysis across the coverage.

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Sources

  1. Anthropic
  2. CNBC
  3. Fortune
  4. Axios

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the episode as a sweeping regulatory shutdown, stressing that the directive effectively forced the models offline for all users and using phrases like “pulled the plug” or “abruptly disable” to underscore the breadth of the move and its broader implications for frontier AI.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right lean into security and sovereignty, foregrounding “banned,” “foreign nationals,” and “national security” as a justified hard line.

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Media landscape

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226 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. government directed Anthropic to block foreign nationals from accessing its newest AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, due to national security concerns.
  • Anthropic disabled access to both Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all customers, including foreign nationals and employees, to comply with the directive.
  • Fable 5 was publicly released with strong safety restrictions, while Mythos 5 was limited to select trusted partners without similar safeguards due to potential misuse risks in cybersecurity and biology.
  • Anthropic acknowledged the models' power and the risks of misuse, especially in cybersecurity and biology, which necessitate strict safety measures.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, Anthropic disabled access to Claude Fable and Claude Mythos for all customers following a U.S. government export control directive citing national security concerns.
  • Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick sent a letter to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei after Axios reported another company claimed it could perform a "jailbreak" on Mythos, alarming the administration about national security risks.
  • Anthropic argues the directive is based on a misunderstanding, noting the identified "jailbreaking" technique revealed only minor vulnerabilities also present in other models, including OpenAI's GPT-5.
  • The directive prevents access by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, forcing Anthropic to disable the systems for all customers to ensure full compliance.
  • Anthropic launched the models on Tuesday, initially releasing Claude Fable publicly while restricting Claude Mythos to Project Glasswing participants, though other company models remain unaffected by the order.

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Key points from the Right

  • The US government ordered Anthropic to revoke access to its AI models Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5 for all foreign nationals due to national security concerns, leading Anthropic to suspend access for all users immediately.
  • Anthropic stated the government provided only verbal evidence of a narrow, non-universal jailbreak method to bypass AI safeguards, which the company believes is a misunderstanding and is working to restore access.
  • The directive reflects increased US efforts to restrict foreign access to advanced AI technologies amid concerns over misuse, following Anthropic's prior refusal to allow US military use of its AI models.
  • Anthropic expressed frustration with the order and warned that applying such standards across the industry could hinder new AI model deployments.

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Timeline

Sources

  1. Anthropic
  2. CNBC
  3. Fortune
  4. Axios

Timeline