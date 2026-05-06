Antisemitism assaults are on the rise across the US, but this city is seeing the most

Jewish Americans were targeted last year by the highest number of violent attacks in 46 years, a new report says. And 2026 isn’t starting off much better, especially in and around New York City.

The Anti-Defamation League released its annual audit of antisemitic incidents Wednesday, revealing that the number of physical assaults against Jewish victims rose by 4% from 2024 to 2025. Of those incidents, 44% occurred in New York, which has the largest Jewish population of any U.S. state.

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What the audit found

The overall number of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. fell 33% to 6,274 last year, the Anti-Defamation League said. Those incidents included harassment and vandalism.

However, physical assaults increased from 196 in 2024 to 203 in 2025. And incidents involving a deadly weapon went up from 23 to 32.

Most jarringly, last year saw the fatal antisemitic attacks in the U.S. since 2019.

Two Israeli Embassy employees were shot to death last May outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington. The accused gunman reportedly chanted “Free, free Palestine!” after the shooting. He faces federal terrorism charges.

Worldwide, 20 Jews were killed in antisemitic attacks last year, the most in 30 years.

In New York, antisemitic assaults rose by 10% last year, although the state saw an overall 19% decline of antisemitic incidents. The total, however, is still double what it was in 2022.

Not all areas of New York are seeing the overall decline, though. In Brooklyn, antisemitic incidents rose 10% in 2025.

And the violence hasn’t stopped.

More antisemitic incidents in 2026

So far in 2026, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has posted on social media at least three times to condemn antisemitism incidents in the city.

On Jan. 21, he shared a post regarding antisemitic vandalism in Borough Park. Six days later, he shared another post about an assault in Forest Hills.

Most recently, Mamdani shared a post Monday about swastikas that were painted on homes and synagogues in Queens. He said the incident was being investigated as a hate crime.

“This is not just vandalism — it is a deliberate act of antisemitic hatred meant to instill fear,” Mamdani wrote on X. “There is no place for antisemitism in Queens or anywhere in our city. I stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors. Their safety, dignity, and belonging are non-negotiable.”

A global problem

The attacks come at a time when antisemitism is at an all-time high globally. London alone has already seen at least two significant antisemitic attacks this year, including a recent stabbing that officials say may have been a terrorist attack.

As Straight Arrow News has reported, antisemitic incidents in the United States have increased 900% over the last decade.

The Anti-Defamation League has also found that nearly half the people worldwide hold what it describes as “significant antisemitic beliefs.”

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