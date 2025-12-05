Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Appeals court allows National Guard to stay in DC for now

Craig Nigrelli
A federal appeals court says National Guard troops will continue patrolling the streets of Washington, D.C. for now.
Image credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Troops can stay

A federal appeals court has put a temporary stay on a Washington, D.C. circuit judge's order for National Guard troops to leave the district.

Fighting crime

President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to D.C. in August to take over the Metro Police Department and cut down on crime in the district.

Shooting draws scrutiny

The troops' deployment is under renewed scrutiny after two West Virginia Guard members were shot last week, one fatally, while patrolling the streets of D.C.

Full story

A federal appeals court on Thursday put a temporary hold on a lower court order that would have forced the National Guard to pull out of Washington, D.C. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals froze Judge Jia Cobb’s ruling that would have required guard members to leave the capital soon.

The appeals court said it needs more time to decide whether that freeze should remain in effect indefinitely.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly credited the National Guard with driving down crime in D.C.

Deadly guard shooting

But their deployment has been under scrutiny, especially after a deadly shooting just before Thanksgiving, when a gunman killed one West Virginia guard member and critically injured another.

D.C. Attorney General Brian Shwalb opposes keeping troops in the city, arguing it “exposes both the public and guard members to substantial public safety risks.” He also said the Guard’s presence illegally intrudes on local law enforcement’s authority.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

On Thursday, President Trump hosted the family of injured guardsman Air Force Sgt. Andrew Wolfe in the Oval Office. He posted a photo on Truth Social, calling them “fantastic American patriots” and saying Wolfe is continuing to heal.

Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom was killed in that attack. The suspect is facing multiple charges in the district and federal charges are expected as well, after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said she will advise prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Shea Taylor and Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A federal appeals court temporarily allowed President Donald Trump to continue National Guard deployments in Washington, D.C., highlighting an ongoing legal and political dispute over presidential authority and local governance during a period of heightened security concerns.

Presidential authority

The dispute centers on the president's power to deploy the National Guard in Washington, D.C., raising questions about the limits of executive authority in domestic security matters.

Local governance

District of Columbia officials and legal opponents argue that the federal deployment undermines local control over law enforcement, reflecting broader tensions between federal and municipal powers.

Public safety and security

The deployment and legal battles follow a deadly attack on National Guard members, intensifying national discussions about public safety, crime deterrence strategies, and the appropriate use of military forces in cities.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 62 media outlets

Community reaction

There is concern among local officials, with DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb arguing that the deployment disrupts local autonomy and strains police resources. Some Republican-led states and military groups support continued presence to address crime and security.

Context corner

Historically, the federal government holds unique authority over the DC National Guard, unlike in states where governors control their Guards. The use of military for domestic law enforcement has been controversial, with ongoing legal and political debates about executive power.

Solution spotlight

Some briefs suggest alternative solutions such as restoring local control over policing and focusing on local-law enforcement partnerships, while veterans’ groups call for clearer guidelines on military roles in civilian contexts to protect troops and public safety.

