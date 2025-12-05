Appeals court allows National Guard to stay in DC for now

A federal appeals court on Thursday put a temporary hold on a lower court order that would have forced the National Guard to pull out of Washington, D.C. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals froze Judge Jia Cobb’s ruling that would have required guard members to leave the capital soon.

The appeals court said it needs more time to decide whether that freeze should remain in effect indefinitely.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly credited the National Guard with driving down crime in D.C.

Deadly guard shooting

But their deployment has been under scrutiny, especially after a deadly shooting just before Thanksgiving, when a gunman killed one West Virginia guard member and critically injured another.

D.C. Attorney General Brian Shwalb opposes keeping troops in the city, arguing it “exposes both the public and guard members to substantial public safety risks.” He also said the Guard’s presence illegally intrudes on local law enforcement’s authority.

On Thursday, President Trump hosted the family of injured guardsman Air Force Sgt. Andrew Wolfe in the Oval Office. He posted a photo on Truth Social, calling them “fantastic American patriots” and saying Wolfe is continuing to heal.

Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom was killed in that attack. The suspect is facing multiple charges in the district and federal charges are expected as well, after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said she will advise prosecutors to seek the death penalty.