Appeals court blocks dispensing of abortion drug mifepristone by mail, telehealth

Cassandra Buchman
Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

A federal appeals court granted Louisiana’s request to reinstate a requirement that the abortion drug mifepristone be dispensed in person. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals released the opinion on Friday, delivering anti-abortion advocates a nationwide win. 

The Food and Drug Administration first ended the rule temporarily in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. It then lifted it again, permanently, months after the overturn of Roe V. Wade.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Louisiana challenged the FDA’s move in court, arguing that the agency’s justifications for dispensing mifepristone by mail or telehealth were based on flawed or nonexistent data. 

FDA officials in the Biden administration said when first eliminating the requirement that dozens of studies following thousands of women over the years have proven that the pill is safe.

The FDA under Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy announced a review of mifepristone to determine whether the medication’s current guidelines remain safe or need adjustments in September 2025.

Data from the Guttmacher Institute, an organization that supports abortion rights, shows that medication abortion accounts for roughly two out of every three abortions nationwide. 

Kelly Baden, vice president for public policy at the Guttmacher Institute, decried Friday’s ruling, saying it “represents the most sweeping threat to abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade” and would restrict access to mifepristone even in states where the procedure is still legal.  

Julia Kaye, senior staff attorney for the Reproductive Freedom Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement that “anti-abortion politicians have just made it much harder for people everywhere in the country to get a medication that abortion and miscarriage patients have been safely using for more than 25 years.”

“Louisiana’s legal attack on mifepristone shamelessly packaged lies and propaganda as an excuse to restrict abortion — and the Fifth Circuit rubber-stamped it,” Kaye said. “For countless people, especially those who live in rural areas, face intimate partner violence, or live with disabilities, losing a telemedicine option will mean losing access to this vital medication altogether.”

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, meanwhile, called the federal appeals court’s decision “another major victory for Louisiana, but more importantly for LIFE!”

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Tags: , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A federal appeals court has reinstated a nationwide rule requiring mifepristone to be dispensed in person, ending mail and telehealth access to the drug that accounts for roughly two out of three abortions in the U.S.

In-person dispensing now required

Anyone seeking mifepristone must now obtain it in person at a qualifying facility, eliminating the mail and telehealth options the FDA had permanently authorized.

Affects states with legal abortion

According to abortion rights advocates, the ruling restricts mifepristone access even in states where abortion remains legal.

Ongoing federal review underway

The FDA under the current administration announced a separate review of mifepristone's guidelines in September 2025, leaving its long-term regulatory status unsettled.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 86 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Medication abortion now accounts for roughly two-thirds of all U.S. abortions, and more than 1 in 4 abortions were provided via telehealth in the first half of 2025, up from fewer than 1 in 10 in 2022.

Context corner

Mifepristone was approved by the FDA in 2000 with strict in-person dispensing requirements. Those requirements were eased during the COVID-19 pandemic and permanently lifted in 2023 under the Biden administration, setting the stage for this legal challenge.

Debunking

Multiple peer-reviewed studies and a CNN analysis have found mifepristone to be safe, with serious adverse events occurring in fewer than 1% of patients. A combined review of studies from 2005 to 2015 found severe outcomes requiring blood transfusion or hospitalization occurred in less than 1% of cases.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Louisiana vs. FDA
  2. Food and Drug Administration
  3. The Associated Press
  4. National Library of Medicine
  5. Guttmacher Institute

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the appeals court ruling as a "right-wing" assault that "chokes off" abortion access and delivers a "severe blow" to reproductive rights, emphasizing nationwide restrictions on mail-order mifepristone.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally note the ruling "blocks mail-order access… For now" without advocacy.
  • Media outlets on the right portray it as a decisive block on an unsafe "Biden-era rule" where the FDA "failed to adequately study" remote prescribing safety, highlighting protective regulation.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

152 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Louisiana vs. FDA
  2. Food and Drug Administration
  3. The Associated Press
  4. National Library of Medicine
  5. Guttmacher Institute