Apple says Siri is getting smarter. It needs to convince investors, too

Jason K. Morrell
Apple used its annual developers conference to unveil a rebuilt Siri and a broader slate of artificial intelligence features
Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

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Apple used its annual developers conference to unveil a rebuilt Siri and a broader slate of artificial intelligence features, placing the company’s AI ambitions front and center after months of criticism that rivals had moved faster and farther.

Monday’s announcements in Cupertino, California, give Apple its clearest answer yet to the rapid advances made by OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and others, all of whom have spent the past two years reshaping expectations for what AI assistants can do.

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Apple gives Siri a larger role

For most of us, Siri has been useful for simple requests like setting timers, sending texts, giving directions or answering basic questions.

But Apple is now asking users to think of it differently.

The company showed a version of Siri that can handle more complicated requests, pull information from different apps, understand follow-up questions and complete tasks that previously required users to jump between multiple screens and services.

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During demonstrations, Siri was shown helping organize events, searching through messages and emails, and responding in a more natural back-and-forth conversation than earlier versions.

Privacy remained a central theme throughout the presentation, with Apple continuing to argue that AI can become more capable without requiring users to surrender large amounts of personal data.

“At Apple, we believe privacy in AI is non-negotiable,” said Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering. “Apple intelligence uses on device processing as well as private cloud compute, which ensures your data is not stored or accessible to Apple or anyone else.”

Rivals have not stood still

Apple’s challenge is introducing AI after consumers have already spent two years experimenting with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and a growing list of competing products.

This was the final WWDC for Tim Cook as CEO, who plans to step down in September. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images)

That reality has left Apple in an unusual position.

The company that often sets the pace for consumer technology is instead trying to convince customers, developers and investors that it can still shape where the market goes next.

Investors want proof, not promises

Apple’s advantage remains obvious: hundreds of millions of people already carry its products every day.

The company’s bet is that AI works best when it’s built directly into the devices people already use every day.

Whether that argument resonates remains an open question.

Shares slipped during Monday’s event, a sign that investors were looking for more than product demonstrations. Investors now want evidence that Apple’s AI strategy can compete with companies that go there first.

Apple says the upgraded Siri and many of the new AI features will begin rolling out later this year.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

Apple announced a significantly expanded Siri and new AI features at its annual developer conference, changes that will affect how hundreds of millions of existing iPhone and Apple device users interact with their devices once the updates roll out later this year.

Siri's capabilities are expanding

The updated Siri is described as able to handle multi-step tasks, pull information across apps and hold follow-up conversations, replacing workflows that previously required navigating multiple screens.

Rollout is still pending

Apple said the upgraded Siri and new AI features will begin rolling out later this year, meaning current device functionality remains unchanged for now.

Apple's privacy claims are attributed

According to Apple's Craig Federighi, on-device processing and private cloud compute mean user data is not stored or accessible to Apple or others, though the article presents this as the company's stated position.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. Apple
  3. NPR

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left cast Apple’s Siri overhaul as a belated comeback, stressing phrases like “finally,” “long-awaited,” and “catch up” to spotlight how the company is trailing rivals despite touting privacy and Google Gemini support.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right are more upbeat about a business turnaround, framing the reveal as a growth reset while also leaning into skepticism about dependence on a competitor and, more sharply, blaming EU regulators for delayed features.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Apple unveiled an upgraded Siri voice assistant with new AI features at its Worldwide Developers Conference, including a standalone app and integration across Apple devices, available to U.S. Customers later this year in English.
  • The updated Siri AI uses Google's Gemini AI model under a multi-year collaboration, allowing it to access personal user data on Apple devices to provide tailored assistance.
  • Apple emphasized privacy and utility in the new AI features, processing tasks on devices or through a private cloud system to enhance user experience without sacrificing data security.
  • Outgoing CEO Tim Cook opened and closed his last WWDC presentation, announcing these AI improvements while preparing to hand over leadership to John Ternus in September.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, June 8, 2026, Apple unveiled 'Siri AI' at its Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California, introducing a standalone app powered by Google Gemini integration.
  • This rebuild follows two years of development delays since the 2024 promise, as Apple seeks to compete with rivals like OpenAI and Alphabet that have rapidly embedded agentic AI into everyday computing.
  • Siri AI features on-screen awareness and visual intelligence for object recognition, while leveraging broad web knowledge and personal context to draft messages, summarize emails, and analyze receipts via Apple Intelligence.
  • Regulatory hurdles in the European Union and China will delay rollout in those markets, with Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi stating the company is 'deeply disappointed' by the exclusions.
  • Public beta testing begins this fall, while CEO Tim Cook steps down on September 1, handing leadership to incoming CEO John Ternus as the assistant rolls out globally.

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Key points from the Right

  • Apple unveiled Siri AI, an upgraded voice assistant with advanced AI features like improved voice recognition, screen analysis, and web information retrieval at its 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino.
  • Siri AI, rebuilt using Apple's new Apple Intelligence architecture in collaboration with Google's Gemini model, offers conversational ability, personal context understanding, and integration across Apple devices.
  • The new Siri AI app will initially launch in English outside the EU and China due to regulatory issues, with privacy-focused data processing on devices and Apple's private cloud.
  • Apple also introduced enhanced parental controls requiring permissions for children's browsing and social media use alongside other software upgrades including iOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate.

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Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. Apple
  3. NPR