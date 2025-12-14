Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Are there more earthquakes, or are we just noticing them more?

Diane Duenez

Summary

Recent major quakes raise questions

Powerful earthquakes in Alaska and Japan have renewed public concern about whether seismic activity is increasing worldwide.

Earthquakes remain common globally

Scientists say thousands of earthquakes occur each year, most too small to cause damage, and current numbers remain within normal ranges.

Preparedness reduces risk

Strong building codes and knowing how to respond during an earthquake can significantly reduce injuries and damage.

Full story

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Alaska on the morning of Dec. 6, followed by more than 20 aftershocks. Two days later, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake off Japan triggered massive tsunamis.

The quakes occurred along the so-called “Ring of Fire,” a seismically active region encircling the Pacific Ocean. While earthquakes are common in the area, the recent activity has raised concerns. Are we seeing more earthquakes? Experts say no.

“Typically, we think of earthquakes of magnitude 5 and greater as being hazardous,” said Matthew Weingarten, a professor at San Diego State University. “In any given year in the continental United States, there are about 10 earthquakes of that size.”

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, about 20,000 earthquakes happen worldwide each year, or roughly 55 per day. So far in 2025, there have been approximately 1,800 recorded earthquakes.

Earthquakes occur when stress builds along fault lines in the Earth’s crust.

“It’s like a rubber band,” Weingarten said. “You’re slowly pulling it apart over time, and eventually it won’t stretch anymore. An earthquake happens at the point where just a little more stress causes it to snap.”

In regions with frequent seismic activity, such as Alaska and Japan, building codes are often designed to withstand strong shaking. That is not the case everywhere.

“When you feel an earthquake, you can feel a little dizzy,” said Deborah Kilb of the University of California San Diego. “You’re not quite sure what’s happening because the seismic waves are moving so fast.”

Safety experts say people indoors during an earthquake should drop to the ground, cover their head and neck, and hold on to a sturdy object. They advise staying away from windows and avoiding elevators.

Those outside should move away from buildings, trees and other objects that could fall.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all
Cassandra Buchman and Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Recent major earthquakes in Alaska and Japan demonstrate ongoing seismic risks in the Pacific "Ring of Fire," prompting renewed attention to earthquake safety and building resilience in vulnerable regions.

Seismic activity

The cluster of recent strong earthquakes highlights the persistent geological activity of the "Ring of Fire," reminding the public of the unpredictability and hazards associated with tectonic movements.

Preparedness and safety

The article discusses recommended actions and building codes that can save lives during earthquakes, emphasizing the significance of readiness for both individuals and communities.

Public perception and scientific context

Experts clarify that the recent activity does not represent an unusual trend, citing historical data and stressing the importance of understanding real versus perceived increases in earthquake frequency.

