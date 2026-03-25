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Arizona county investigates handful of suspected noncitizen voters

Cole Lauterbach
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Maricopa County, Arizona — ground zero for election conspiracies in 2020 — is looking into more than 200 registered voters suspected of being noncitizens. But the voters were flagged using a federal system that’s had its share of errors.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said on Monday that her office is in the early stages of investigating whether 207 voters might be ineligible, even though some of them had voted in previous elections. County Recorder Justin Heap flagged the registrations. 

Heap’s office initially referred 137 voter registrations to county prosecutors for citizenship verification. 

“On March 23, we received an additional 70 names,” Mitchell said in a statement. “Of the 207 names referred to this office, the Recorder has indicated that 60 cast votes.”

More than 2.5 million people are registered to vote in Maricopa County. The flagged voters make up roughly .008% of the total.

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Mitchell said that the investigation is just beginning and wouldn’t elaborate further.

Heap wrote Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on March 11 to inform him that he would designate a number of those voters he had flagged as “not eligible” to vote until the investigation into their citizenship is complete. Fontes, a Democrat, had asked Heap for the names of the voters under investigation, but Heap refused to give him that information. 

How were these voters flagged? 

Heap announced that his office had discovered potential noncitizen voters in February after comparing voter rolls with the federal SAVE database.

The recorder’s office checked 61,681 voter registrations that were affected by a decadeslong glitch in the state’s Motor Vehicle Department. 

SAVE is an online repository maintained by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) that allows public officials to check a person’s immigration or citizenship status. The agency processed 198 million cases in the 2025 fiscal year. 

ProPublica reported in February that the SAVE system had given officials incorrect information on the citizenship status of some people they queried. 

Ghosts of the 2020 election

Heap replaced former Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, the Arizona Republican who oversaw the 2020 presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The Democrat narrowly prevailed, a result that was later confirmed in a partisan audit of county ballots. Regardless, Heap has shown skepticism toward the result.

Earlier this month, the FBI executed a search warrant for voter data from the 2020 election.

Cole Lauterbach
Cole Lauterbach
An Illinois native, Cole covers government oversight at Straight Arrow News and has produced print, broadcast and online journalism since his start in radio in 2007.
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Why this story matters

Maricopa County is investigating 207 registered voters for possible citizenship issues using a federal database that has previously provided incorrect information, potentially affecting their ability to vote while the review is ongoing.

Voting access under review

Some registered voters in Maricopa County have been designated as not eligible to vote until citizenship verification is complete.

Database accuracy concerns

The federal SAVE system used to flag these voters has given officials incorrect citizenship information in documented cases.

Limited disclosure to voters

County officials refused to provide the list of flagged voters to the Secretary of State, leaving affected individuals unaware of their status.

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Behind the numbers

The Maricopa County Recorder's Office reviewed 61,681 voters affected by a Motor Vehicle Division error, confirming citizenship for 58,782 and flagging 207 as potential noncitizens, with 60 allegedly having cast ballots.

Common ground

Articles across perspectives agree that Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap referred 207 individuals to prosecutors for investigation and that the federal SAVE database has produced errors in other states.

Context corner

A decades-long Motor Vehicle Division coding error incorrectly marked approximately 218,000 voters statewide as having provided proof of citizenship, with 83,000 affected in Maricopa County.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

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Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. Maricopa County Elections
  2. Maricopa County Office of the Recorder
  3. US Citizenship and Immigration Services

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Sources

  1. Maricopa County Elections
  2. Maricopa County Office of the Recorder
  3. US Citizenship and Immigration Services

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