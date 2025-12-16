Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Arkansas TV CEO said PBS content now unaffordable: ‘Change is always difficult’

Dan Levin
Arkansas has become the first state to end its affiliation with PBS following cuts to public television by the Trump administration.
Image credit: Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Summary

Loss of federal funding

Arkansas TV decided to end its affiliation with PBS after losing $2.5 million in federal funding from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting.

Shift to local programming

The CEO of Arkansas TV explained that they will now focus more on Arkansas-specific content.

Impact on viewers

Many viewers in Arkansas will lose free over-the-air access to PBS programs such as "Sesame Street," "Antiques Roadshow" and "Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood."

Full story

Arkansas has become the first state to end its affiliation with PBS following cuts to public television by the Trump administration, citing an unaffordable multi-million annual fee for the national content. That $2.5 million fee was typically paid by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

Without CPB money, Arkansas will no longer be able to afford that content. The change will take effect on July 1, 2026.

While it is the first, other states appear to be looking into doing the same.

Arkansas cuts PBS

The Arkansas Educational Television Commission voted 6-2 in favor of that decision. It came after the commission lost $2.5 million in annual federal funding from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting (CPB).

As part of the cut, the statewide public TV network previously known as Arkansas PBS will now be known as Arkansas TV.

“We were forced into a situation where we had to cut budget and figure out how we could make ends meet just to get through this current fiscal year,” Carlton Wing, Executive Director of and CEO of Arkansas TV, told Straight Arrow News.

Wing said the Arkansas TV’s foundation doubled their typical annual donation to $1.5 million to help them get through the year.

“But that, of course, is not a long-term strategy,” Wing said.

That led to the decision to cut ties with PBS, which costs them $2.5 million annually in dues.

“We cannot afford to continue to pay $2.5 million for dues to PBS and still stay on the air,” Wing said.

Wing made it clear this was a direct result of the Trump administration’s funding cut which ended the CPB.

“It’s a direct result of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting going under,” Wing said.

The impact on viewers like you

Wing said there’s good and bad in this new direction for public television in The Natural State.

“We will continue to have education as our main focus,” Wing said. “We’ll be able now to offer much more Arkansas-related local programming instead of having 90-95% of our programming coming from a national source.”

Arkansas TV announced it will have a new lineup coming to public TV in 2026, including two children’s series, two food-related series, two history series and more.

“A lot of people would look at our station and say, ‘all I see is national stuff,’” Wing said. “We get national stuff everywhere. People want to see local content as well, and every state has a lot to celebrate. Arkansas is certainly no exception. And so, we want to tell our stories and be able to focus on what makes Arkansas, Arkansas.”

There are certainly some drawbacks as well, including tens of thousands of viewers losing access to popular shows like “Sesame Street,” “Antiques Roadshow” and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”

While those shows will not be viewable over the airwaves anymore, Wing said people can still see them through other mediums.

“They can still see it on the PBS passport app,” Wing said. “They can still see children’s programming for free on the PBS Kids app. All of the streaming services that have PBS programming, whether it’s Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, that’s still available. [Their] YouTube channel is still available.”

Public TV funding

A PBS spokesperson reportedly responded to the news in Arkansas by calling it “a blow to Arkansans who will lose free, over-the-air access to quality PBS programming they know and love.”

The Trump administration ordered funding be pulled for public TV and radio in May, calling them “biased media” in an executive order he signed in May. Congress passed cuts in July that included zeroing out CBP’s annual federal funding.

That decision has received pushback from many who said it’s an important source of information for people all over the country. That includes the CEO of Bob Ross Inc., who recently helped auction off three Bob Ross paintings and raised $600,000 for public TV.

While Arkansas is the first state to cut ties with PBS over the loss of funding, they may not be the last.

The Alabama Educational Television Commission flirted with the idea but ultimately voted to continue its contract with PBS after significant public backlash.

“Elmo Says Don’t Be Mean to Alabama Children,” one protester’s sign read.

As for Arkansas, Wing said he’s not opposed to getting PBS back on the air in his state.

“If they can come back with something that is financially responsible, then we’re always willing to listen,” Wing said. “The problem, the situation for us is, we don’t answer to investors. We answer to the citizens of Arkansas whose tax dollars are paying for this, and so we have to be very responsible with those dollars.”

Dan Levin
Dan Levin
Dan Levin is a producer at Straight Arrow News. Dan began his career as a sports producer at WBAL-TV in Baltimore before moving over to news
Cole Lauterbach and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Arkansas’s decision to end its affiliation with PBS highlights how reductions in federal funding can directly impact access to free educational and cultural television, especially for underserved communities.

Public media funding

Cuts to federal funding, as cited by Arkansas TV’s Executive Director, forced Arkansas to end its PBS relationship, raising questions about long-term sustainability for public television in other states.

Access to educational programming

Tens of thousands of Arkansans will lose free, over-the-air access to PBS programming, which has been a vital resource for children and families, according to both Arkansas TV and a PBS spokesperson.

Local versus national content

Arkansas TV plans to increase locally produced content, aiming to provide programming focused on Arkansas-specific stories as a result of the split from national PBS programming.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 42 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Arkansas faced an estimated $2.5 million annual PBS membership fee and lost a similar amount in federal funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which made up about 20% of the network's $15.1 million operating budget.

Context corner

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting was established by Congress in 1967 to support public media services like PBS and NPR. Recent political and budgetary decisions have targeted this funding, impacting local stations' ability to pay national membership dues.

Diverging views

Left-leaning articles often focus on claims of political motivation and cultural consequences, citing criticism of Trump administration policies, while right-leaning sources emphasize fiscal responsibility and highlight criticism of PBS for alleged bias.

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the PBS disaffiliation as fallout from "dramatic cuts" by a previous administration, politically contextualizing the decision.
  • Media outlets in the center detail the $2.5 million financial loss and highlight the direct impact on viewers, noting they will "lose" access to popular programs, also providing comparative state actions.
  • Media outlets on the right portray the move positively, emphasizing a "realigned mission" and "renewed commitment" to local stories, de-emphasizing political attribution.

Key points from the Left

  • Arkansas is the first state to end its contract with PBS, according to the Arkansas Educational Television Commission.
  • The decision is effective July 1 and is due to annual membership dues of about $2.5 million, described as 'not feasible.'
  • PBS Arkansas will rebrand as Arkansas TV and will focus on providing more local content, according to Executive Director and CEO Carlton Wing.
  • PBS stated that this decision is 'a blow to Arkansans who will lose free, over the air access to quality PBS programming.

Key points from the Center

  • Arkansas is the first state to sever ties with PBS, effective July 1, citing membership dues of about $2.5 million as not feasible.
  • The Arkansas Educational Television Commission, made up entirely of governor appointees, plans to rebrand as Arkansas TV and provide more local content.
  • Arkansas' decision to drop PBS membership is a blow to Arkansans who will lose free, over the air access to quality PBS programming, a PBS spokesperson said.

Key points from the Right

  • Arkansas is becoming the first state to end its contract with PBS, as the Arkansas Educational Television Commission voted to sever ties effectively on July 1, citing annual membership dues of about $2.5 million as 'not feasible.'
  • PBS Arkansas will rebrand as Arkansas TV, focusing on more local content, according to Executive Director and CEO Carlton Wing.
  • PBS described the commission's decision as 'a blow to Arkansans who will lose free, over-the-air access to quality PBS programming they know and love.

